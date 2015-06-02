Trending

Trek's Tracy Moseley riding to the win

The women's podium sprays the champagne

Mountains bike icon Anne Caroline Chausson relaxing before the race

Trek are the best team after three round

The series leader's after three rounds

Trek's Tracy Moseley once again dominated the race to ensure the team became the first in the competition's history to take the win in both the men and women's competition in a single race after Justin Leon won the men's event. Tracy won all but the last stage of the day which she conceded to Anneke Beerten (Specialized). Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) took second after a consistent day in the saddle with Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team) in third.

"I won here last year so you always hope to come back and win again - it's the home race and the one I wanted to win for the year. But the races are getting more and more competitive and you can never just expect to turn up and win," Moseley said. "We've got a really good vibe going with the team now and I'm really lucky I've got two guys like Rene and Justin to train with and that makes a big difference - I get pulled up to speed really quickly. We've got a really great set-up now and I think that makes a really big difference - it's a winning combination for sure."

Trek now head into round four in Samoans, France leading the men's, women's and team competitions.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBR) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team0:37:17
2Anne Caroline Chausson (FRA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:01:05
3Cecile Ravanel (FRA) Commençal Vallnord Enduro0:01:17
4Anneke Beerten (NED) Specialized Racing0:01:26
5Isabeau Courdurier (FRA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:02:41
6Anita Gehrig (SUI) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:03:04
7Katy Winton (GBR) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:03:42
8Ines Thoma (GER) Canyon Factory Enduro Team0:03:45
9Lorraine Truong (SUI) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:03:52
10Carolin Gehrig (SUI) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:04:40
11Meggie Bichard (GBR) Specialized Nz / Trail Addition0:05:16
12Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:05:30
13Kelli Emmett (USA) Juliana SRAM0:05:34
14Helen Gaskell (GBR) Team Scott UK0:06:03
15Anka Martin (NZL) Juliana SRAM0:06:29
16Franziska Maeyer (GER) Nicolai Bikes0:06:47
17Emma Wareham (GBR)0:07:15
18Roslynn Newman (GBR) Singletrack Bikes/Flare Clothing/Dare2b/Friders0:07:46
19Kerstin Koegler (GER) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:08:01
20Raewyn Morrison (NZL)0:08:53
21Lee Craigie (GBR) Cannondale UK0:09:10
22Valentina Macheda (ITA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:09:31
23Mary Moncorge (FRA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:09:53
24Traharn Chidley (GBR) Bird Cycles0:10:37
25Claire Bennett (GBR) Evolution Bikes0:10:53
26Fay Jordan (GBR) Sps Syndicate0:11:17
27Fiona Beattie (GBR)0:12:03
28Rachael Gurney (GBR) Enduro Mountainbike Mgazine0:12:40
29Julia Hobson (GBR) Juliana Bicycles0:12:55
30Hanna Jonsson (SWE) Maloja / Hope / Bikester / Fiveten0:13:13
31Hannah Barnes (GBR) Specialized0:13:45
32Orla Mcclean (IRL) Giant Dublin0:15:17
DNFRachael Walker (GBR) Hope Factory Racing
DNFJulia Hofmann (GER) Marin/Sr Suntour Enduro Team, Ion, Evoc
DNFLaura Konikowski (GER) N8tive Factory Enduro Team
DNFKirstin Moynihan (GBR) Creation Cycles

