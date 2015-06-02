Enduro World Series: Mosley repeats with round three victory
France second and third on podium with Caroline Chausson and Cecile Ravanel
Trek's Tracy Moseley once again dominated the race to ensure the team became the first in the competition's history to take the win in both the men and women's competition in a single race after Justin Leon won the men's event. Tracy won all but the last stage of the day which she conceded to Anneke Beerten (Specialized). Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) took second after a consistent day in the saddle with Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team) in third.
"I won here last year so you always hope to come back and win again - it's the home race and the one I wanted to win for the year. But the races are getting more and more competitive and you can never just expect to turn up and win," Moseley said. "We've got a really good vibe going with the team now and I'm really lucky I've got two guys like Rene and Justin to train with and that makes a big difference - I get pulled up to speed really quickly. We've got a really great set-up now and I think that makes a really big difference - it's a winning combination for sure."
Trek now head into round four in Samoans, France leading the men's, women's and team competitions.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBR) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|0:37:17
|2
|Anne Caroline Chausson (FRA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:01:05
|3
|Cecile Ravanel (FRA) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
|0:01:17
|4
|Anneke Beerten (NED) Specialized Racing
|0:01:26
|5
|Isabeau Courdurier (FRA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:02:41
|6
|Anita Gehrig (SUI) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:03:04
|7
|Katy Winton (GBR) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:03:42
|8
|Ines Thoma (GER) Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|0:03:45
|9
|Lorraine Truong (SUI) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:03:52
|10
|Carolin Gehrig (SUI) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:04:40
|11
|Meggie Bichard (GBR) Specialized Nz / Trail Addition
|0:05:16
|12
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (FRA) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:05:30
|13
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Juliana SRAM
|0:05:34
|14
|Helen Gaskell (GBR) Team Scott UK
|0:06:03
|15
|Anka Martin (NZL) Juliana SRAM
|0:06:29
|16
|Franziska Maeyer (GER) Nicolai Bikes
|0:06:47
|17
|Emma Wareham (GBR)
|0:07:15
|18
|Roslynn Newman (GBR) Singletrack Bikes/Flare Clothing/Dare2b/Friders
|0:07:46
|19
|Kerstin Koegler (GER) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:08:01
|20
|Raewyn Morrison (NZL)
|0:08:53
|21
|Lee Craigie (GBR) Cannondale UK
|0:09:10
|22
|Valentina Macheda (ITA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:09:31
|23
|Mary Moncorge (FRA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:09:53
|24
|Traharn Chidley (GBR) Bird Cycles
|0:10:37
|25
|Claire Bennett (GBR) Evolution Bikes
|0:10:53
|26
|Fay Jordan (GBR) Sps Syndicate
|0:11:17
|27
|Fiona Beattie (GBR)
|0:12:03
|28
|Rachael Gurney (GBR) Enduro Mountainbike Mgazine
|0:12:40
|29
|Julia Hobson (GBR) Juliana Bicycles
|0:12:55
|30
|Hanna Jonsson (SWE) Maloja / Hope / Bikester / Fiveten
|0:13:13
|31
|Hannah Barnes (GBR) Specialized
|0:13:45
|32
|Orla Mcclean (IRL) Giant Dublin
|0:15:17
|DNF
|Rachael Walker (GBR) Hope Factory Racing
|DNF
|Julia Hofmann (GER) Marin/Sr Suntour Enduro Team, Ion, Evoc
|DNF
|Laura Konikowski (GER) N8tive Factory Enduro Team
|DNF
|Kirstin Moynihan (GBR) Creation Cycles
