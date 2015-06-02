Image 1 of 5 Trek's Tracy Moseley riding to the win (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 2 of 5 The women's podium sprays the champagne (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 3 of 5 Mountains bike icon Anne Caroline Chausson relaxing before the race (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 4 of 5 Trek are the best team after three round (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 5 of 5 The series leader's after three rounds (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Trek's Tracy Moseley once again dominated the race to ensure the team became the first in the competition's history to take the win in both the men and women's competition in a single race after Justin Leon won the men's event. Tracy won all but the last stage of the day which she conceded to Anneke Beerten (Specialized). Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis) took second after a consistent day in the saddle with Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team) in third.

"I won here last year so you always hope to come back and win again - it's the home race and the one I wanted to win for the year. But the races are getting more and more competitive and you can never just expect to turn up and win," Moseley said. "We've got a really good vibe going with the team now and I'm really lucky I've got two guys like Rene and Justin to train with and that makes a big difference - I get pulled up to speed really quickly. We've got a really great set-up now and I think that makes a really big difference - it's a winning combination for sure."

Trek now head into round four in Samoans, France leading the men's, women's and team competitions.

Results