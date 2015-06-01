Image 1 of 5 Justin Leov on his way to victory (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 2 of 5 The men's round three podium (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 3 of 5 Florian Nicolai was ecstatic about his second place (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 4 of 5 Jerome Clementz accepts his birthday cake (Image credit: Matt Wragg) Image 5 of 5 The series leaders (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team's Justin Leov claimed a maiden Enduro World Series victory in the wild weather of the Tweed Valley, Scotland, having finished second last week in round 2. The Kiwi Leov put in an impressive time to edge out Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge Bp Rally Team), just three seconds behind in second place, while last week’s winner Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) had to settle for third.

"It's not really sunk in yet because I didn't think I could bring it back as much as I did after day one. It was a big surprise when I crossed the line and saw the screen - I had to take a couple of looks. It feels amazing," Leov said of his win.

Trek now head into round four in Samoans, France leading the men’s, women’s and team competitions.

