Enduro World Series: Leov wins round three

Nicolai and round 2 winner Greg Callaghan complete podium

Image 1 of 5

Justin Leov on his way to victory

(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 2 of 5

The men's round three podium

(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 3 of 5

Florian Nicolai was ecstatic about his second place

(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 4 of 5

Jerome Clementz accepts his birthday cake

(Image credit: Matt Wragg)
Image 5 of 5

The series leaders

(Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team's Justin Leov claimed a maiden Enduro World Series victory in the wild weather of the Tweed Valley, Scotland, having finished second last week in round 2. The Kiwi Leov put in an impressive time  to edge out Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge Bp Rally Team), just three seconds behind in second place, while last week’s winner Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) had to settle for third.

"It's not really sunk in yet because I didn't think I could bring it back as much as I did after day one. It was a big surprise when I crossed the line and saw the screen - I had to take a couple of looks. It feels amazing," Leov said of his win.

Trek now head into round four in Samoans, France leading the men’s, women’s and team competitions.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Leov (NZL) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team0:32:23
2Florian Nicolai (FRA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:00:03
3Greg Callaghan (IRL) Cube Action Team0:00:06
4Fabien Barel (FRA) Canyon Factory Enduro Team0:00:07
5Ruaridh Cunningham (GBR) Unior Tools Team0:00:17
6Mark Scott (GBR) Wideopen Magazine/NUKeproof/Fox Head0:00:19
7Richie Rude (USA) Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Race Team
8Joe Barnes (GBR) Canyon Factory Enduro Team0:00:23
9Josh Carlson (AUS) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:30
10Nico Lau (FRA) Cube Action Team0:00:46
11Yoann Barelli (FRA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:52
12Martin Maes (BEL) GT Factory Racing0:00:55
13Nicolas Vouilloz (FRA) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:57
14Wyn Masters (NZL) Team Bulls Powered By Mountainbikerider-0:01:04
15Jerome Clementz (FRA) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:01:09
16Marco Osborne (USA) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:01:10
17Robin Wallner (SWE) Da Bomb Bicycles, Öhlins, Poc, Bikester0:01:12
18Dan Atherton (GBR) GT Factory Racing
19Rene Wildhaber (SUI) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team0:01:26
20Remy Absalon (FRA) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team0:01:27
21Joseph Nation (NZL) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:01:30
22Alexandre Cure (FRA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:01:32
23Bryan Regnier (FRA) Yt Industries, Troy Lee Design, Sram0:01:33
24Jesse Melamed (CAN) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
25Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA) SUNN0:01:35
26Pierre Charles Georges (FRA)0:01:36
27Alex Lupato (ITA) FRM Factory Racing Team0:01:54
28Christopher Hutchens (GBR)0:02:03
29Robert Williams (GBR) Mojo Suspension0:02:09
30Nicolas Quere (FRA) Commençal Vallnord Enduro0:02:11
31Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:02:12
32Jamie Nicoll (NZL) Polygon UR0:02:14
33Scott Laughland (GBR) Cube Action Team0:02:15
34Troy Brosnan (AUS) Specialized0:02:18
35Nicola Casadei (SMR)0:02:19
36Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:23
37Cedric Gracia (FRA) Santa Cruz0:02:24
38Colin Ross (IRL) Vitus Factory Racing
39Chris Keeble-Smith (GBR) Marin Bikes/Stan’s No Tubes UK0:02:26
40Chris Johnson (NZL) Santa Cruz0:02:28
41Eddie Masters (NZL) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:02:33
42Christopher McGlinchey (GBR) NUKeproof Factory Racing0:02:37
43Joel Chidley (GBR) Bird Cycleworks/One Industries/University0:02:40
44Matti Lehikoinen (FIN) Mavic/NUKeproof0:02:45
45Baptiste Gaillot (FRA) Chamrousse Enduro Team / Kona0:02:46
46Theo Galy (FRA) Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing
47Dennis Dertell (SWE) Team 23 Degrees/Trek
48Kilian Bron (FRA) SUNN0:02:47
49Joshua Lewis (GBR) Stif Cycles0:02:48
50Alex Stock (GBR) SB Gravity G.T0:02:51
51Ben Cathro (GBR) Sick Skills Mtb Coaching
52Clement Benoit (FRA) Chamrousse Enduro Team0:02:56
53Iago Garay Tamayo (ESP) Santa Cruz0:02:57
54Tobias Reiser (GER) Focus Trail Team0:02:59
55Liam Moynihan (GBR) Canyon Bikes/Met/Bluegrass0:03:00
56James Hampton (NZL) 3Sixty Sports NZ/Banshee0:03:02
57Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (ESP) MS Mondraker Team0:03:08
58Rupert Chapman (NZL) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:03:09
59Rudolf Biedermann (SUI) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team0:03:12
60Cedric Ravanel (FRA) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
61Dylan Wolsky (AUS) Santa Cruz0:03:14
62Kelan Grant (IRL) Nukeproof Factory Race Team0:03:20
63Martyn Brookes (GBR) Whyte Bikes, Sram, Endura, Osprey0:03:22
64Alexander Kangas (SWE)0:03:27
65Florian Golay (SUI) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:03:30
66James Stock (GBR) SB Gravity G.T.0:03:32
67Michael Gray (GBR) Ns Hotlines Wtb0:03:33
68Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:34
69Christopher Gallagher (GBR) Wigwam Holidays/Solid Bikes
70James Shirley (GBR) Radon Factory Racing0:03:35
71David Duggan (GBR) Devinci / Haven0:03:38
72Fabien Cousinié (FRA) Polygon UR0:03:43
73Joe Flanagan (GBR) Hope Factory Racing0:03:45
74Niklas Wallner (SWE) Da Bomb Bicycles, Öhlins, Poc, Bikester0:03:47
75Callum McCubbing (GBR) Ae Bike Shop0:03:50
76Francois Bailly-Maitre (FRA) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:03:54
77Martin Astley (GBR)0:03:55
78Olivier Bruwiere (BEL) Team Narviflex-Nomadesk0:04:04
79Tom Maes (BEL) YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team0:04:06
80Ryan Gardner (USA) Kona/Ethirteen/Smith/Fox0:04:10
81Davide Sottocornola (ITA) Cico Bikes0:04:13
82Keith Buchan (GBR) Team Scoot Magoo/ Harts Cylcery
83Jeremy Voet (FRA) Cycles Jacky0:04:16
84Jordan Hodder (CAN) Rocky Mountain Urge Bp0:04:17
85Alan Blyth (GBR) Outbox Racing0:04:22
86Lewis Kirkwood (GBR) The Bicycleworks0:04:24
87Richard Norgate (GBR) Magic Rock/Orange0:04:29
88Huw Oliver (GBR) Go-Where Scotland/Hope Tech0:04:30
89Nathan Mccomb (GBR) Rock And Ride0:04:31
90Aiken Collinge (GBR) Oneplanet Adventure0:04:38
91Ed Roberts (GBR) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing
92Thomas Mitchell (GBR) Cube Factory Pilot Team
93Andy Barlow (GBR) Dirt School0:04:40
94Joe Swann (GBR) Heriot Watt Mtb
95Graeme Forrest (GBR)0:04:41
96Daniel Jahn (GER) Nicolai Bikes
97Mathew Prichard (GBR) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing0:04:42
98James Green (GBR) Thetrailhead / Cube0:04:43
99Ben Price (GBR) Whyte Bikes0:04:52
100Michael Clyne (GBR) Leslie Bike Shop / Bianchi0:04:53
101Daniel Prijkel (NED) Team Bikeshop Uitgeest / Lapierre
102Timothy Breeze (GBR)0:04:54
103Andy Yoong (IRL) Honcho Media0:05:01
104Christoffer Brochs (SWE) Mölndals Ck
105James Flinders (GBR) Leisure Lakes Bikes / Specialized UK0:05:07
106James Macferran (IRL) First Tracks Vitus Race Division
107Liam Little (GBR) Knox Armour0:05:14
108Gavin O Connell (IRL)0:05:17
109Davis English (CAN) Intense-Camelbak-Fox
110Sam Flanagan (GBR) Hope Factory Racing0:05:20
111Rab Wardell (GBR) Dirt School0:05:22
112Ronan Dugan (GBR)
113Dave Henderson (GBR)0:05:26
114Mark West (GBR) Worcester Cycle Center0:05:34
115Alasdair Maclennan (GBR)0:05:37
116Chris Breeze (GBR) Leisure Lakes Bikes0:05:43
117Bradly Illingworth (RSA) Kb Cycles
118Kai Wendschuh (GER)0:05:45
119Pierre Lehry (FRA) Loizorider Crew
120Owain James (GBR) Antur Stiniog / J-Tech / 1868 Racing0:05:47
121Felix Maddison (GBR)0:05:48
122Fraser Andrew (GBR)0:05:51
123Michael Easton (GBR) Start Cycles / Merida Cycles0:05:57
124Mark Milward (GBR) Swinnerton Cycles0:06:00
125Andy Weames (GBR) Crank Cycles0:06:01
126Oliver Mckenna (GBR) Freedom Bikes/O'neal/Upper Downs/Rideworks0:06:02
127Eoin Elliott (IRL) I-Cycles0:06:03
128Sam Flockhart (GBR) Xtreme Mtb Coaching, Flare0:06:05
129Gionata Livorti (ITA)0:06:07
130Mark Dunlop (NZL)0:06:11
131Steve Larking (GBR)0:06:15
132Macky Franklin (USA) Vittoria - Pivot Cycles0:06:16
133Edward Kerly (GBR)0:06:23
134Loic Lacaste (FRA) Haibike Enduro Team
135Gabriel Yeray Vargas (ESP) Mondraker Vadebicis0:06:25
136Oliver Carter (GBR) Cube UK/Ride.Io/Decent Components
137Aidan Burrill (GBR) Swinley Bike Hub0:06:29
138Vincent Haulet (FRA) Vtt Conliège0:06:31
139Max Schumann (GER) Carver Sr Suntour Magura Ion Uvex Evoc0:06:34
140Chris Mccarthy (GBR)0:06:35
141Chris Edwards (GBR)0:06:40
142Glyn O'Brien (IRL) Vitus Firsttracks Race Division
143Bruce Mccleary (GBR) Studio Velo0:06:45
144Andrew Walker (GBR) Continental Saracen Enduro Team0:06:47
145John Ola Buoy (NOR) Team Ibis Norway
146Paul Heathcote (GBR) Betd0:07:05
147Neil Halcrow (GBR) Whyte Bikes0:07:06
148Ryan Helmuth (USA) Ride Giant Ride Northstar, Maxxis0:07:10
149Lee Hawden (GBR) 35bikes Bike-Shed0:07:14
150Craig Johnson (GBR) Spiderman0:07:18
151Truan Willis (GBR)0:07:20
152Samuel Farrar (GBR) Cyclewise Altura
153Tobias Pantling (GBR) Orange Bikes, Mojo, Tld, Oneup
154Thomas Blondeau (FRA) Crossroads Racing0:07:26
155Julien Knuchel (SUI)0:07:30
156Ross Lambie (GBR)0:07:32
157Joe Young (GBR) Infinity Cycles/Royal Racing/Seven Protection0:07:36
158Lawrence Jones (GBR)0:07:45
159Rick Minshull (GBR) Twelve50 Bikes0:07:50
160Adam Halling (GBR) Saracen / Valley Cycles0:07:54
161Allan Clark (GBR) Leslie Cycles/Held Fitness0:07:56
162Sam Gerrett (GBR) Orange Bikes/Misguided Fools Racing0:08:15
163Graham Rushworth (GBR)0:08:25
164Douglas Marshall (GBR) Abz-Mtb0:08:35
165Sam Sharp (GBR) Hope Factory Racing0:08:36
166Jamie Whelan (IRL)
167Paul Caldwell (IRL)
168Ali Jamieson (GBR) Trailaddiction0:08:38
169Mark Ravilious (GBR)0:08:39
170Sylvain Maronneau (FRA) Crossroads Racing0:08:42
171Roger Campbell-Crawford (GBR) Team Thomsons Cycles
172Oliver Young (GBR)0:08:46
173Charles Jones (GBR)0:08:47
174Matt Love (GBR)0:08:50
175Benjamin Raynor (GBR) Knolly UK Shorelines0:08:55
176Richard Lane (GBR) Singletrack Magazine0:08:57
177Ian Coates (IRL) Team Giant Dublin0:08:58
178Stephen Hardcastle (GBR)0:08:59
179Robert James (GBR) Chainsmokers0:09:02
180Rob Spragg (GBR) Alpineroots-Mtb.Com / Worcester Cycle Centre0:09:08
181Tom Dowie (GBR) Giant0:09:09
182Douglas Shearer (GBR) I-Cycles0:09:12
183Thomas Cosgrove (GBR) Bird Cycleworks0:09:19
184Mathew Woodall (GBR)0:09:23
185Glen Henderson (GBR) Team Ivy Woods0:09:26
186Neil Irving (GBR)0:09:40
187James Davidson (GBR) Bikevillage.Co.UK/Abzmtb
188Craig Miller (GBR) As Prestwick0:09:44
189Ben Clarke (GBR) Biketreks. Dc Cycles0:09:47
190Georgy Grogger (AUT) Trail Solutions Factory Team0:09:51
191Indy Pauwels (BEL)0:09:54
192Gary Hunter (GBR)0:09:59
193Chris Reid (GBR)0:10:01
194Addy Pope (GBR) Velo Club Moulin
195Bradley Hale (NZL)0:10:03
196David Ogden (GBR) Abz Mtb / Ec-Og.Com / The Cycle Jersey0:10:27
197Alex Balfour (GBR) Alpine Bikes0:10:28
198Ronny Seifert (GER) Ghost-Bikes / Bliss Protection
199Richard Selby (GBR)0:10:31
200James Sorrie (GBR)0:10:42
201Jamie Vosper (GBR)0:10:45
202Michael Hayward (NZL)
203Joe Finney (GBR)0:10:48
204Gregor Murray (GBR)0:10:49
205James Severn (GBR) Pedale0:10:50
206Chris Ross (GBR)0:10:51
207Scott Lindsay (GBR) Pedals Bike Care0:11:03
208Arran Moore (IRL)0:11:14
209Robert Slaney (GBR) Chocolatiers Edward & Irwyn0:11:44
210Andrew Macpherson (GBR)0:11:47
211Simon Ward (GBR) Simply Downhill0:12:03
212Jamie Nisbet (GBR)0:12:06
213Fergal O Mahony (IRL) Giant Dublin Club0:12:08
214Robert Ellison (GBR) Team Chr0:12:23
215Neil Allison (GBR) Chainsmokers0:12:32
216Matthew Fretwell (GBR) Escapebikeshope
217Lee Baines (GBR)0:12:34
218Sam Buwert (GBR) Ivy Woods0:12:41
219Nick Hanley (GBR) Bikeactive.Com0:12:42
220Chris Gaskell (GBR) Northern Monkeys0:12:46
221Adam Wight (GBR)0:12:54
222Martin Bayer (SWE)0:13:12
223Ismaël Müller (SUI) Magic Downhill-Transition0:13:19
224Thomas Gering (GER) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:13:37
225Scott Evans (GBR) Oneplanet Adventure Llandegla0:14:07
226David Cowan (GBR) Abz-Mtb0:15:32
227Simon Humphries (GBR) Upc0:15:36
228Sean Curtin (GBR)0:16:05
229Samuli Louko (FIN) Vsmtb0:16:11
230David Arthur (GBR)0:16:23
231Paul Haysom (GBR) Pinkbike0:16:52
232Darryl Pimperton (GBR)0:16:53
233Robert Wright (GBR) Rushy0:16:55
234David Heems (FRA) Team Invictus0:17:01
235Wayne Morris (GBR) Chainsmokers0:17:16
236Martial Copin (FRA)0:17:51
237Thomas Henry Wilson (GBR)0:18:33
238Aled Griffiths (GBR) Continental /Saracen0:19:20
239Frédéric Rolland (FRA)0:19:21
240Liam Dawson (GBR) Horse! I Win0:19:24
241Chris Kimberley (GBR)0:19:44
242Robert Rand (GBR) Cranked0:20:30
243Benjamnin Paske (GBR) Lancaster University Cycling Club0:20:58
244Bob Millar (GBR)
245Martyn Foubister (GBR)0:21:00
246Paul Willson (GBR)0:24:24
247Peter Robson (GBR)0:25:19
248Andrew Cunningham (GBR) Team Glentress Mincer0:26:38
249Andrew Fitzpatrick (IRL) Team Giant Dublin0:28:22
DNFManuel Ducci (ITA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
DNFJake Hood (GBR)
DNFGonçalo Gaspar (POR) Penacova Dh / U.D. Lorvanense
DNFNash Masson (GBR)
DNFPaul Newnham (GBR) Team Leslie Bike Shop
DNFMartin Lisle (GBR) Ivy Woods

