Enduro World Series: Leov wins round three
Nicolai and round 2 winner Greg Callaghan complete podium
Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team's Justin Leov claimed a maiden Enduro World Series victory in the wild weather of the Tweed Valley, Scotland, having finished second last week in round 2. The Kiwi Leov put in an impressive time to edge out Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge Bp Rally Team), just three seconds behind in second place, while last week’s winner Greg Callaghan (Cube Action Team) had to settle for third.
"It's not really sunk in yet because I didn't think I could bring it back as much as I did after day one. It was a big surprise when I crossed the line and saw the screen - I had to take a couple of looks. It feels amazing," Leov said of his win.
Trek now head into round four in Samoans, France leading the men’s, women’s and team competitions.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Leov (NZL) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|0:32:23
|2
|Florian Nicolai (FRA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Greg Callaghan (IRL) Cube Action Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Fabien Barel (FRA) Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBR) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Mark Scott (GBR) Wideopen Magazine/NUKeproof/Fox Head
|0:00:19
|7
|Richie Rude (USA) Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|8
|Joe Barnes (GBR) Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Josh Carlson (AUS) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Nico Lau (FRA) Cube Action Team
|0:00:46
|11
|Yoann Barelli (FRA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Martin Maes (BEL) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|13
|Nicolas Vouilloz (FRA) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:57
|14
|Wyn Masters (NZL) Team Bulls Powered By Mountainbikerider-
|0:01:04
|15
|Jerome Clementz (FRA) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:01:09
|16
|Marco Osborne (USA) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:01:10
|17
|Robin Wallner (SWE) Da Bomb Bicycles, Öhlins, Poc, Bikester
|0:01:12
|18
|Dan Atherton (GBR) GT Factory Racing
|19
|Rene Wildhaber (SUI) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|0:01:26
|20
|Remy Absalon (FRA) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team
|0:01:27
|21
|Joseph Nation (NZL) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:01:30
|22
|Alexandre Cure (FRA) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:01:32
|23
|Bryan Regnier (FRA) Yt Industries, Troy Lee Design, Sram
|0:01:33
|24
|Jesse Melamed (CAN) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|25
|Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA) SUNN
|0:01:35
|26
|Pierre Charles Georges (FRA)
|0:01:36
|27
|Alex Lupato (ITA) FRM Factory Racing Team
|0:01:54
|28
|Christopher Hutchens (GBR)
|0:02:03
|29
|Robert Williams (GBR) Mojo Suspension
|0:02:09
|30
|Nicolas Quere (FRA) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
|0:02:11
|31
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:12
|32
|Jamie Nicoll (NZL) Polygon UR
|0:02:14
|33
|Scott Laughland (GBR) Cube Action Team
|0:02:15
|34
|Troy Brosnan (AUS) Specialized
|0:02:18
|35
|Nicola Casadei (SMR)
|0:02:19
|36
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:23
|37
|Cedric Gracia (FRA) Santa Cruz
|0:02:24
|38
|Colin Ross (IRL) Vitus Factory Racing
|39
|Chris Keeble-Smith (GBR) Marin Bikes/Stan’s No Tubes UK
|0:02:26
|40
|Chris Johnson (NZL) Santa Cruz
|0:02:28
|41
|Eddie Masters (NZL) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:02:33
|42
|Christopher McGlinchey (GBR) NUKeproof Factory Racing
|0:02:37
|43
|Joel Chidley (GBR) Bird Cycleworks/One Industries/University
|0:02:40
|44
|Matti Lehikoinen (FIN) Mavic/NUKeproof
|0:02:45
|45
|Baptiste Gaillot (FRA) Chamrousse Enduro Team / Kona
|0:02:46
|46
|Theo Galy (FRA) Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing
|47
|Dennis Dertell (SWE) Team 23 Degrees/Trek
|48
|Kilian Bron (FRA) SUNN
|0:02:47
|49
|Joshua Lewis (GBR) Stif Cycles
|0:02:48
|50
|Alex Stock (GBR) SB Gravity G.T
|0:02:51
|51
|Ben Cathro (GBR) Sick Skills Mtb Coaching
|52
|Clement Benoit (FRA) Chamrousse Enduro Team
|0:02:56
|53
|Iago Garay Tamayo (ESP) Santa Cruz
|0:02:57
|54
|Tobias Reiser (GER) Focus Trail Team
|0:02:59
|55
|Liam Moynihan (GBR) Canyon Bikes/Met/Bluegrass
|0:03:00
|56
|James Hampton (NZL) 3Sixty Sports NZ/Banshee
|0:03:02
|57
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (ESP) MS Mondraker Team
|0:03:08
|58
|Rupert Chapman (NZL) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:03:09
|59
|Rudolf Biedermann (SUI) Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team
|0:03:12
|60
|Cedric Ravanel (FRA) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
|61
|Dylan Wolsky (AUS) Santa Cruz
|0:03:14
|62
|Kelan Grant (IRL) Nukeproof Factory Race Team
|0:03:20
|63
|Martyn Brookes (GBR) Whyte Bikes, Sram, Endura, Osprey
|0:03:22
|64
|Alexander Kangas (SWE)
|0:03:27
|65
|Florian Golay (SUI) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:03:30
|66
|James Stock (GBR) SB Gravity G.T.
|0:03:32
|67
|Michael Gray (GBR) Ns Hotlines Wtb
|0:03:33
|68
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:34
|69
|Christopher Gallagher (GBR) Wigwam Holidays/Solid Bikes
|70
|James Shirley (GBR) Radon Factory Racing
|0:03:35
|71
|David Duggan (GBR) Devinci / Haven
|0:03:38
|72
|Fabien Cousinié (FRA) Polygon UR
|0:03:43
|73
|Joe Flanagan (GBR) Hope Factory Racing
|0:03:45
|74
|Niklas Wallner (SWE) Da Bomb Bicycles, Öhlins, Poc, Bikester
|0:03:47
|75
|Callum McCubbing (GBR) Ae Bike Shop
|0:03:50
|76
|Francois Bailly-Maitre (FRA) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:03:54
|77
|Martin Astley (GBR)
|0:03:55
|78
|Olivier Bruwiere (BEL) Team Narviflex-Nomadesk
|0:04:04
|79
|Tom Maes (BEL) YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team
|0:04:06
|80
|Ryan Gardner (USA) Kona/Ethirteen/Smith/Fox
|0:04:10
|81
|Davide Sottocornola (ITA) Cico Bikes
|0:04:13
|82
|Keith Buchan (GBR) Team Scoot Magoo/ Harts Cylcery
|83
|Jeremy Voet (FRA) Cycles Jacky
|0:04:16
|84
|Jordan Hodder (CAN) Rocky Mountain Urge Bp
|0:04:17
|85
|Alan Blyth (GBR) Outbox Racing
|0:04:22
|86
|Lewis Kirkwood (GBR) The Bicycleworks
|0:04:24
|87
|Richard Norgate (GBR) Magic Rock/Orange
|0:04:29
|88
|Huw Oliver (GBR) Go-Where Scotland/Hope Tech
|0:04:30
|89
|Nathan Mccomb (GBR) Rock And Ride
|0:04:31
|90
|Aiken Collinge (GBR) Oneplanet Adventure
|0:04:38
|91
|Ed Roberts (GBR) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing
|92
|Thomas Mitchell (GBR) Cube Factory Pilot Team
|93
|Andy Barlow (GBR) Dirt School
|0:04:40
|94
|Joe Swann (GBR) Heriot Watt Mtb
|95
|Graeme Forrest (GBR)
|0:04:41
|96
|Daniel Jahn (GER) Nicolai Bikes
|97
|Mathew Prichard (GBR) Evolution Bikes Gravity Racing
|0:04:42
|98
|James Green (GBR) Thetrailhead / Cube
|0:04:43
|99
|Ben Price (GBR) Whyte Bikes
|0:04:52
|100
|Michael Clyne (GBR) Leslie Bike Shop / Bianchi
|0:04:53
|101
|Daniel Prijkel (NED) Team Bikeshop Uitgeest / Lapierre
|102
|Timothy Breeze (GBR)
|0:04:54
|103
|Andy Yoong (IRL) Honcho Media
|0:05:01
|104
|Christoffer Brochs (SWE) Mölndals Ck
|105
|James Flinders (GBR) Leisure Lakes Bikes / Specialized UK
|0:05:07
|106
|James Macferran (IRL) First Tracks Vitus Race Division
|107
|Liam Little (GBR) Knox Armour
|0:05:14
|108
|Gavin O Connell (IRL)
|0:05:17
|109
|Davis English (CAN) Intense-Camelbak-Fox
|110
|Sam Flanagan (GBR) Hope Factory Racing
|0:05:20
|111
|Rab Wardell (GBR) Dirt School
|0:05:22
|112
|Ronan Dugan (GBR)
|113
|Dave Henderson (GBR)
|0:05:26
|114
|Mark West (GBR) Worcester Cycle Center
|0:05:34
|115
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBR)
|0:05:37
|116
|Chris Breeze (GBR) Leisure Lakes Bikes
|0:05:43
|117
|Bradly Illingworth (RSA) Kb Cycles
|118
|Kai Wendschuh (GER)
|0:05:45
|119
|Pierre Lehry (FRA) Loizorider Crew
|120
|Owain James (GBR) Antur Stiniog / J-Tech / 1868 Racing
|0:05:47
|121
|Felix Maddison (GBR)
|0:05:48
|122
|Fraser Andrew (GBR)
|0:05:51
|123
|Michael Easton (GBR) Start Cycles / Merida Cycles
|0:05:57
|124
|Mark Milward (GBR) Swinnerton Cycles
|0:06:00
|125
|Andy Weames (GBR) Crank Cycles
|0:06:01
|126
|Oliver Mckenna (GBR) Freedom Bikes/O'neal/Upper Downs/Rideworks
|0:06:02
|127
|Eoin Elliott (IRL) I-Cycles
|0:06:03
|128
|Sam Flockhart (GBR) Xtreme Mtb Coaching, Flare
|0:06:05
|129
|Gionata Livorti (ITA)
|0:06:07
|130
|Mark Dunlop (NZL)
|0:06:11
|131
|Steve Larking (GBR)
|0:06:15
|132
|Macky Franklin (USA) Vittoria - Pivot Cycles
|0:06:16
|133
|Edward Kerly (GBR)
|0:06:23
|134
|Loic Lacaste (FRA) Haibike Enduro Team
|135
|Gabriel Yeray Vargas (ESP) Mondraker Vadebicis
|0:06:25
|136
|Oliver Carter (GBR) Cube UK/Ride.Io/Decent Components
|137
|Aidan Burrill (GBR) Swinley Bike Hub
|0:06:29
|138
|Vincent Haulet (FRA) Vtt Conliège
|0:06:31
|139
|Max Schumann (GER) Carver Sr Suntour Magura Ion Uvex Evoc
|0:06:34
|140
|Chris Mccarthy (GBR)
|0:06:35
|141
|Chris Edwards (GBR)
|0:06:40
|142
|Glyn O'Brien (IRL) Vitus Firsttracks Race Division
|143
|Bruce Mccleary (GBR) Studio Velo
|0:06:45
|144
|Andrew Walker (GBR) Continental Saracen Enduro Team
|0:06:47
|145
|John Ola Buoy (NOR) Team Ibis Norway
|146
|Paul Heathcote (GBR) Betd
|0:07:05
|147
|Neil Halcrow (GBR) Whyte Bikes
|0:07:06
|148
|Ryan Helmuth (USA) Ride Giant Ride Northstar, Maxxis
|0:07:10
|149
|Lee Hawden (GBR) 35bikes Bike-Shed
|0:07:14
|150
|Craig Johnson (GBR) Spiderman
|0:07:18
|151
|Truan Willis (GBR)
|0:07:20
|152
|Samuel Farrar (GBR) Cyclewise Altura
|153
|Tobias Pantling (GBR) Orange Bikes, Mojo, Tld, Oneup
|154
|Thomas Blondeau (FRA) Crossroads Racing
|0:07:26
|155
|Julien Knuchel (SUI)
|0:07:30
|156
|Ross Lambie (GBR)
|0:07:32
|157
|Joe Young (GBR) Infinity Cycles/Royal Racing/Seven Protection
|0:07:36
|158
|Lawrence Jones (GBR)
|0:07:45
|159
|Rick Minshull (GBR) Twelve50 Bikes
|0:07:50
|160
|Adam Halling (GBR) Saracen / Valley Cycles
|0:07:54
|161
|Allan Clark (GBR) Leslie Cycles/Held Fitness
|0:07:56
|162
|Sam Gerrett (GBR) Orange Bikes/Misguided Fools Racing
|0:08:15
|163
|Graham Rushworth (GBR)
|0:08:25
|164
|Douglas Marshall (GBR) Abz-Mtb
|0:08:35
|165
|Sam Sharp (GBR) Hope Factory Racing
|0:08:36
|166
|Jamie Whelan (IRL)
|167
|Paul Caldwell (IRL)
|168
|Ali Jamieson (GBR) Trailaddiction
|0:08:38
|169
|Mark Ravilious (GBR)
|0:08:39
|170
|Sylvain Maronneau (FRA) Crossroads Racing
|0:08:42
|171
|Roger Campbell-Crawford (GBR) Team Thomsons Cycles
|172
|Oliver Young (GBR)
|0:08:46
|173
|Charles Jones (GBR)
|0:08:47
|174
|Matt Love (GBR)
|0:08:50
|175
|Benjamin Raynor (GBR) Knolly UK Shorelines
|0:08:55
|176
|Richard Lane (GBR) Singletrack Magazine
|0:08:57
|177
|Ian Coates (IRL) Team Giant Dublin
|0:08:58
|178
|Stephen Hardcastle (GBR)
|0:08:59
|179
|Robert James (GBR) Chainsmokers
|0:09:02
|180
|Rob Spragg (GBR) Alpineroots-Mtb.Com / Worcester Cycle Centre
|0:09:08
|181
|Tom Dowie (GBR) Giant
|0:09:09
|182
|Douglas Shearer (GBR) I-Cycles
|0:09:12
|183
|Thomas Cosgrove (GBR) Bird Cycleworks
|0:09:19
|184
|Mathew Woodall (GBR)
|0:09:23
|185
|Glen Henderson (GBR) Team Ivy Woods
|0:09:26
|186
|Neil Irving (GBR)
|0:09:40
|187
|James Davidson (GBR) Bikevillage.Co.UK/Abzmtb
|188
|Craig Miller (GBR) As Prestwick
|0:09:44
|189
|Ben Clarke (GBR) Biketreks. Dc Cycles
|0:09:47
|190
|Georgy Grogger (AUT) Trail Solutions Factory Team
|0:09:51
|191
|Indy Pauwels (BEL)
|0:09:54
|192
|Gary Hunter (GBR)
|0:09:59
|193
|Chris Reid (GBR)
|0:10:01
|194
|Addy Pope (GBR) Velo Club Moulin
|195
|Bradley Hale (NZL)
|0:10:03
|196
|David Ogden (GBR) Abz Mtb / Ec-Og.Com / The Cycle Jersey
|0:10:27
|197
|Alex Balfour (GBR) Alpine Bikes
|0:10:28
|198
|Ronny Seifert (GER) Ghost-Bikes / Bliss Protection
|199
|Richard Selby (GBR)
|0:10:31
|200
|James Sorrie (GBR)
|0:10:42
|201
|Jamie Vosper (GBR)
|0:10:45
|202
|Michael Hayward (NZL)
|203
|Joe Finney (GBR)
|0:10:48
|204
|Gregor Murray (GBR)
|0:10:49
|205
|James Severn (GBR) Pedale
|0:10:50
|206
|Chris Ross (GBR)
|0:10:51
|207
|Scott Lindsay (GBR) Pedals Bike Care
|0:11:03
|208
|Arran Moore (IRL)
|0:11:14
|209
|Robert Slaney (GBR) Chocolatiers Edward & Irwyn
|0:11:44
|210
|Andrew Macpherson (GBR)
|0:11:47
|211
|Simon Ward (GBR) Simply Downhill
|0:12:03
|212
|Jamie Nisbet (GBR)
|0:12:06
|213
|Fergal O Mahony (IRL) Giant Dublin Club
|0:12:08
|214
|Robert Ellison (GBR) Team Chr
|0:12:23
|215
|Neil Allison (GBR) Chainsmokers
|0:12:32
|216
|Matthew Fretwell (GBR) Escapebikeshope
|217
|Lee Baines (GBR)
|0:12:34
|218
|Sam Buwert (GBR) Ivy Woods
|0:12:41
|219
|Nick Hanley (GBR) Bikeactive.Com
|0:12:42
|220
|Chris Gaskell (GBR) Northern Monkeys
|0:12:46
|221
|Adam Wight (GBR)
|0:12:54
|222
|Martin Bayer (SWE)
|0:13:12
|223
|Ismaël Müller (SUI) Magic Downhill-Transition
|0:13:19
|224
|Thomas Gering (GER) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:13:37
|225
|Scott Evans (GBR) Oneplanet Adventure Llandegla
|0:14:07
|226
|David Cowan (GBR) Abz-Mtb
|0:15:32
|227
|Simon Humphries (GBR) Upc
|0:15:36
|228
|Sean Curtin (GBR)
|0:16:05
|229
|Samuli Louko (FIN) Vsmtb
|0:16:11
|230
|David Arthur (GBR)
|0:16:23
|231
|Paul Haysom (GBR) Pinkbike
|0:16:52
|232
|Darryl Pimperton (GBR)
|0:16:53
|233
|Robert Wright (GBR) Rushy
|0:16:55
|234
|David Heems (FRA) Team Invictus
|0:17:01
|235
|Wayne Morris (GBR) Chainsmokers
|0:17:16
|236
|Martial Copin (FRA)
|0:17:51
|237
|Thomas Henry Wilson (GBR)
|0:18:33
|238
|Aled Griffiths (GBR) Continental /Saracen
|0:19:20
|239
|Frédéric Rolland (FRA)
|0:19:21
|240
|Liam Dawson (GBR) Horse! I Win
|0:19:24
|241
|Chris Kimberley (GBR)
|0:19:44
|242
|Robert Rand (GBR) Cranked
|0:20:30
|243
|Benjamnin Paske (GBR) Lancaster University Cycling Club
|0:20:58
|244
|Bob Millar (GBR)
|245
|Martyn Foubister (GBR)
|0:21:00
|246
|Paul Willson (GBR)
|0:24:24
|247
|Peter Robson (GBR)
|0:25:19
|248
|Andrew Cunningham (GBR) Team Glentress Mincer
|0:26:38
|249
|Andrew Fitzpatrick (IRL) Team Giant Dublin
|0:28:22
|DNF
|Manuel Ducci (ITA) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|DNF
|Jake Hood (GBR)
|DNF
|Gonçalo Gaspar (POR) Penacova Dh / U.D. Lorvanense
|DNF
|Nash Masson (GBR)
|DNF
|Paul Newnham (GBR) Team Leslie Bike Shop
|DNF
|Martin Lisle (GBR) Ivy Woods
