E3 Saxo Bank Classic past winners 2023
Champions 1958-2022
|2022
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2021
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2020
|No race due to pandemic
|2019
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2018
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) QuickStep Floors
|2017
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2015
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2014
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2013
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard
|2012
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2011
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2008
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2006
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2000
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Hendrik Van Dijck (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1996
|Carlo Bomans (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Bart Leysen (Bel) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Andrei Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
|1993
|Mario Cipollini (Ita) GB-MG Maglificio
|1992
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Lotto–Mavic–MBK
|1991
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic–Sportlife
|1990
|Soren Lilholt (Den) Histor-Sigma
|1989
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) ADR-Coors Light
|1988
|Guido Bontempi (Ita) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
|1987
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic–Isostar
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic–Raleigh
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic–Raleigh
|1983
|William Tackaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
|1982
|Jan Bogaert (Bel) Europ Decor
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1979
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger) TI-Raleigh
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
|1975
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Maes-Watney
|1974
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
|1973
|Willy In 't Ven (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel) Goldor-IJsboerke
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
|1970
|Daniel Van Ryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
|1968
|Jaak De Boever (Bel) Smiths
|1967
|Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
|1966
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1964
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Solo-Superia
|1963
|Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
|1962
|André Messelis (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1961
|Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-SAS-Sinalco
|1960
|Daniel Doom (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
|1959
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
|1958
|Armand Desmet (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Leopold
