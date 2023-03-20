E3 Saxo Classic 2023 route

The 2023 E3 Saxo Classic drops the "bank" from the race's name, giving it another twist from previous names E3 BinckBank Classic, Record Bank E3 Harelbeke and, before the naming sponsors, simply Harelbeke-Antwerp-Harelbeke, E3 Prijs Harelbeke from 1970 to 2002, E3 Prijs Vlaanderen, E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke to just E3 Harelbeke through 2017.

The course for the 2023 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 202.1 kilometre route that snakes across the Flemish Ardennes out from Harelbeke and back.

Starting from Harelbeke, the route heads east through Oudenaarde and into Tour of Flanders territory.

The dual obstacles of the Tour of Flanders, the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont, come between 42.4 and 38km to go, and a final kick up the Tiegemberg finishes off the climbing just inside 20km to go.

E3 Saxo Classic climbs