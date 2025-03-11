Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners

By
published

Champions 1945 to 2024

US Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling race, 188,6 km from Roeselare to Waregem, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) celebrates as he wins 2024 Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearWinner
2024Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
2023Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
2022Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2021Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
2020Not held due to pandemic
2019Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
2018Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2017Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
2016Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2015Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
2014Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
2012Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2011Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard
2010Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2009Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
2008Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2006Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
2005Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
2004Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
2001Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Tristan Hoffman (Ned) Team Memory Card-Jack & Jones
1999Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
1998Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
1996Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1995Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
1994Carlo Bomans (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1993Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1990Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1989Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Hitachi
1988John Talen (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
1987Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Merckx-Agu
1985Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1984Walter Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1983Etienne De Wilde (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1982Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981Frank Hoste (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1980Johan van der Meer (Ned) HB Alarmsystemen
1979Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Jos Schipper (Ned) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
1976Willy Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Cees Priem (Ned) Frisol-G.B.C.
1974Louis Verreydt (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1973Roger Loysch (Bel) Watney-Maes
1972Marc Demeyer (Bel) Beaulieu-Flandria
1971No race held
1970Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
1968Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
1967Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966Walter Godefroot (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1965Alfons Hermans (Bel) Lamot-Libertas
1964Piet van Est (Ned) Televizier
1963Clément Roman (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962Martin Van Geneugden (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
1961Maurice Meuleman (Bel) Wiel's-Flandria
1960Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1959Roger Baens (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1958André Vlayen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
1957Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1956Lucien Demunster (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1955Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1954Germain Derycke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1953Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1952André Maelbrancke (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
1951Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1950André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1949Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1948André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1947Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1946Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
Cycling News

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race histories
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 20 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team SoudalQuick Step and Jason Tesson of France and Team TotalEnergies during the 48th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 Mens Elite a 1989km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 20 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Classic Brugge-De Panne past winners 2025
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 24 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at podium as race winner during the 13rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2024 Womens Elite a 1712km one day race from Ieper to Wevelgem UCIWWT on March 24 2024 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Gent-Wevelgem Women past winners
Specialized road tyres

Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyres

See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews