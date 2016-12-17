Vrachten claims Scheldecross juniors race
Tulett wins battle for second as Verdonck nabs third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:43:47
|2
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:00:15
|3
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|4
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|5
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|6
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|0:00:34
|7
|Brent Braes (Bel)
|0:00:39
|8
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:00:50
|9
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|0:01:13
|10
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:01:23
|11
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:01:34
|12
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|0:01:40
|13
|Lars Loohuis (Ned)
|0:01:44
|14
|Jarno Jordens (Bel)
|0:01:49
|15
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel)
|0:02:26
|16
|Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
|0:02:34
|17
|Thibaut De Smet (Bel)
|0:02:57
|18
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
|19
|Robbe Konings (Bel)
|0:03:14
|20
|Jarmo Visser (Ned)
|0:03:31
|21
|Seppe Bekaert (Bel)
|0:03:34
|22
|Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel)
|0:03:56
|23
|Kyro Geurts (Ned)
|0:04:25
|24
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
|0:05:14
|25
|Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
|26
|Brent Govaerts (Bel)
|27
|Damy Vader (Ned)
|28
|Raoul Suijkerbuijk (Ned)
|29
|Leander Verheyde (Bel)
|30
|Oliver Errebo (Den)
|31
|Sven Wouters (Ned)
