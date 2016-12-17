Trending

Vrachten claims Scheldecross juniors race

Tulett wins battle for second as Verdonck nabs third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arne Vrachten (Bel)0:43:47
2Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:00:15
3Andres Verdonck (Bel)
4Julian Siemons (Bel)
5Sander De Vet (Bel)
6Jens Clynhens (Bel)0:00:34
7Brent Braes (Bel)0:00:39
8Jarne De Meyer (Bel)0:00:50
9Sander Lemmens (Bel)0:01:13
10Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:01:23
11Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:01:34
12Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)0:01:40
13Lars Loohuis (Ned)0:01:44
14Jarno Jordens (Bel)0:01:49
15Kwinten Stuer (Bel)0:02:26
16Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)0:02:34
17Thibaut De Smet (Bel)0:02:57
18Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
19Robbe Konings (Bel)0:03:14
20Jarmo Visser (Ned)0:03:31
21Seppe Bekaert (Bel)0:03:34
22Jonas Bruyninckx (Bel)0:03:56
23Kyro Geurts (Ned)0:04:25
24Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)0:05:14
25Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
26Brent Govaerts (Bel)
27Damy Vader (Ned)
28Raoul Suijkerbuijk (Ned)
29Leander Verheyde (Bel)
30Oliver Errebo (Den)
31Sven Wouters (Ned)

