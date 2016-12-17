Hermans bests Iserbyt in Antwerp
Cleppe claims third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:45:50
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:10
|3
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:18
|4
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:27
|5
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:37
|6
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:00:50
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:58
|8
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:22
|9
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:01:23
|10
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:02:01
|11
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:02:03
|12
|Jarne Driesen (Bel)
|13
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
|0:02:10
|14
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel)
|0:02:12
|15
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:02:13
|16
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:02:17
|17
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:02:24
|18
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|0:02:37
|19
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:02:39
|20
|Erik Boer (Ned)
|0:02:50
|21
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:02:53
|22
|Reno Bauters (Bel)
|0:03:14
|23
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:03:34
|24
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:04:00
|25
|Frazer Clacherty (GBr)
|0:04:13
|26
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|0:04:26
|27
|Julien Kaise (Bel)
|0:04:31
|28
|Han Devos (Bel)
|0:04:32
|29
|Perry Van Den Bos (Ned)
|0:04:52
|30
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)
|0:05:48
|31
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel)
|0:06:05
|32
|Liam Helsocht (Bel)
|0:06:21
|33
|Yari Crollet (Bel)
|34
|Marvin Runhaar (Ned)
