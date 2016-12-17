Trending

Hermans bests Iserbyt in Antwerp

Cleppe claims third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:45:50
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:10
3Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:18
4Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:00:27
5Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:37
6Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:00:50
7Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:58
8Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:01:22
9Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:01:23
10Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:02:01
11Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:02:03
12Jarne Driesen (Bel)
13Gianni Siebens (Bel)0:02:10
14Tijl Pauwels (Bel)0:02:12
15Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:02:13
16Milan Vader (Ned)0:02:17
17Koen Van Dijke (Ned)0:02:24
18Thomas Verheyen (Bel)0:02:37
19Gert Smets (Bel)0:02:39
20Erik Boer (Ned)0:02:50
21Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:02:53
22Reno Bauters (Bel)0:03:14
23Mart Muskens (Ned)0:03:34
24Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:04:00
25Frazer Clacherty (GBr)0:04:13
26Kyle De Proost (Bel)0:04:26
27Julien Kaise (Bel)0:04:31
28Han Devos (Bel)0:04:32
29Perry Van Den Bos (Ned)0:04:52
30Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)0:05:48
31Dorian De Maeght (Bel)0:06:05
32Liam Helsocht (Bel)0:06:21
33Yari Crollet (Bel)
34Marvin Runhaar (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews