Van Aert takes his first comeback victory in Lille

Jumbo-Visma rider mows down Hermans on the last lap

Elite Men: Lille

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal

