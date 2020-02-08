Van Aert takes his first comeback victory in Lille
Jumbo-Visma rider mows down Hermans on the last lap
Elite Men: Lille
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
