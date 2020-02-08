DVV Krawatencross: Alvarado beats Worst in sprint

Ceylin Alvarado won the Krawatencross in Lille in her first race as world champion, repeating her duel and sprint finish compatriot Annemarie Worst. T

he world champion was again faster, with Junior world champion Shirin van Anrooij completed the Dutch party at 26 seconds.

Alvarado and Worst powered away from the opposition during the first round lap. They exchanged attacks but the race again ended in a sprint, with Alvarado again stronger and faster.

Alvarado is also the final winner of the women's DVV trophy, Worst is second and European champion Yara Kastelijn, who raced despite a cracked vertebrae finished third.

