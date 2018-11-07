Coremans claims Jaarmarktcross junior race
Vandesompel, Bervoets round out podium
Junior Men: Niel -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dante Coremans (Bel)
|0:38:39
|2
|Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)
|0:00:19
|3
|Michael Bervoets (Bel)
|0:00:27
|4
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:00:33
|5
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:00:45
|6
|Stijn Cas (Bel)
|0:00:54
|7
|Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:01:08
|8
|Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)
|0:01:09
|9
|Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Bel)
|0:01:11
|10
|Vegard Stokke (Nor)
|0:01:15
|11
|Robbe Willems (Bel)
|0:01:23
|12
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:01:29
|13
|Tomas De Laet (Bel)
|0:01:35
|14
|Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)
|0:01:41
|15
|Stef Janse (Bel)
|0:01:53
|16
|Ruben Meeusen (Bel)
|0:02:01
|17
|Wannes De Vos (Bel)
|0:02:05
|18
|Nando De Rijck (Bel)
|0:02:12
|19
|Jado Bleyenberg (Bel)
|0:02:13
|20
|Alessio De Maere (Bel)
|0:02:17
|21
|Jarne Noyens (Bel)
|0:02:54
|22
|Dylan Strik (Ned)
|0:03:04
|23
|Lennie Verhaegen (Bel)
|0:03:26
|24
|Seppe Wauters (Bel)
|0:03:40
|25
|Mathis De Roeck (Bel)
|26
|Noah Meert (Bel)
|0:04:42
|27
|Senne Jorissen (Bel)
|0:05:03
|28
|Toon Sluydts (Bel)
|0:05:23
|29
|Noah Brits (Bel)
|DNF
|Detlev Van Havere (Bel)
|DNF
|Tjorven Vanparijs (Bel)
|DNF
|Lennert Meulemans (Bel)
