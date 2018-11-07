Trending

Coremans claims Jaarmarktcross junior race

Vandesompel, Bervoets round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dante Coremans (Bel)0:38:39
2Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)0:00:19
3Michael Bervoets (Bel)0:00:27
4Arne Baers (Bel)0:00:33
5Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)0:00:45
6Stijn Cas (Bel)0:00:54
7Victor Van De Putte (Bel)0:01:08
8Lennick Van Der Smissen (Bel)0:01:09
9Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Bel)0:01:11
10Vegard Stokke (Nor)0:01:15
11Robbe Willems (Bel)0:01:23
12Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)0:01:29
13Tomas De Laet (Bel)0:01:35
14Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)0:01:41
15Stef Janse (Bel)0:01:53
16Ruben Meeusen (Bel)0:02:01
17Wannes De Vos (Bel)0:02:05
18Nando De Rijck (Bel)0:02:12
19Jado Bleyenberg (Bel)0:02:13
20Alessio De Maere (Bel)0:02:17
21Jarne Noyens (Bel)0:02:54
22Dylan Strik (Ned)0:03:04
23Lennie Verhaegen (Bel)0:03:26
24Seppe Wauters (Bel)0:03:40
25Mathis De Roeck (Bel)
26Noah Meert (Bel)0:04:42
27Senne Jorissen (Bel)0:05:03
28Toon Sluydts (Bel)0:05:23
29Noah Brits (Bel)
DNFDetlev Van Havere (Bel)
DNFTjorven Vanparijs (Bel)
DNFLennert Meulemans (Bel)

