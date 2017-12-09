Trending

Cant dominates in Essen

Brammeier second, Compton keeps DVV Trophy lead with third

Sanne Cant giving everything to the pursuit

Sanne Cant giving everything to the pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) put in a commanding performance in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee in Essen, keeping the lead nearly from start to finish on a heavy, muddy course to take out the victory over Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans).

Cant took an early lead, but was soon joined by Brammeier and 19-year-old Dutchwoman Ceylin de Carmen. De Carmen could not hold the pace of the British champion and world champion, and faded back into the chasing group.

Behind, Katie Compton (Trek) avoided a stack-up involving series rival Helen Wyman (Kona), and made her way up to the leading duo.

Cant, Compton and Brammeier traded blows until the penultimate lap, when a mistake from Compton set her back. She never rejoined the duo ahead.

Cant powered away from Brammeier on the final lap to win by nine seconds in the timed series, with Compton third at 25 seconds.

Former cyclo-cross world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) made her return to the sport, riding from the back of the grid through almost the entire field to take fourth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:39:34
2Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans0:00:09
3Katherine Compton (USA) Trek0:00:25
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM0:00:42
5Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:56
6Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:00:58
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:03
8Evie Richards (GBr)0:01:08
9Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:01:18
10Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:21
11Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:01:29
12Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:31
13Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:35
14Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:43
15Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:01:47
16Emma White (USA)0:02:19
17Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:40
18Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:03:24
19Harriet Harnden (GBr)0:03:47
20Shana Maes (Bel) Donen-Vondelmolen0:03:52
21Anna Kay (GBr)0:03:59
22Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
23Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:04:10
24Manon Bakker (Ned)0:04:27
25Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:04:30
26Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:04:50
27Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:05:29
28Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:05:53
29Natalie Redmond (Aus)0:06:43
30Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:06:47
31Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:06:59
32Emily Wadsworth (GBr)0:07:05
33Kaat Hannes (Bel)0:07:22
34Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:07:33
35Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:07:45
36Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)0:07:54
37Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:08:04
38Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:08:21
39Tine Rombouts (Bel)0:08:45
40Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
41Tess Van Loy (Bel)
42Sabine Hey (Ned)
43Béatrice Godart (Lux)
44Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
45Mieke Docx (Bel)
46Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
DNFMarion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
DNFEllen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews