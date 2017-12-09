Cant dominates in Essen
Brammeier second, Compton keeps DVV Trophy lead with third
Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) put in a commanding performance in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee in Essen, keeping the lead nearly from start to finish on a heavy, muddy course to take out the victory over Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans).
Cant took an early lead, but was soon joined by Brammeier and 19-year-old Dutchwoman Ceylin de Carmen. De Carmen could not hold the pace of the British champion and world champion, and faded back into the chasing group.
Behind, Katie Compton (Trek) avoided a stack-up involving series rival Helen Wyman (Kona), and made her way up to the leading duo.
Cant, Compton and Brammeier traded blows until the penultimate lap, when a mistake from Compton set her back. She never rejoined the duo ahead.
Cant powered away from Brammeier on the final lap to win by nine seconds in the timed series, with Compton third at 25 seconds.
Former cyclo-cross world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) made her return to the sport, riding from the back of the grid through almost the entire field to take fourth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:39:34
|2
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans
|0:00:09
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek
|0:00:25
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:42
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:56
|6
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:00:58
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:03
|8
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:01:08
|9
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:01:18
|10
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:21
|11
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:29
|12
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:31
|13
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:35
|14
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:43
|15
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:01:47
|16
|Emma White (USA)
|0:02:19
|17
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:40
|18
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:03:24
|19
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:03:47
|20
|Shana Maes (Bel) Donen-Vondelmolen
|0:03:52
|21
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:03:59
|22
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|23
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:04:10
|24
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:04:27
|25
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:04:30
|26
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:04:50
|27
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:05:29
|28
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:05:53
|29
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|0:06:43
|30
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:06:47
|31
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:06:59
|32
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|0:07:05
|33
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|0:07:22
|34
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:07:33
|35
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|0:07:45
|36
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:07:54
|37
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:08:04
|38
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:08:21
|39
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|0:08:45
|40
|Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
|41
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|42
|Sabine Hey (Ned)
|43
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|44
|Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
|45
|Mieke Docx (Bel)
|46
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
|DNF
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|DNF
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
