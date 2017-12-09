Sanne Cant giving everything to the pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) put in a commanding performance in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee in Essen, keeping the lead nearly from start to finish on a heavy, muddy course to take out the victory over Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans).

Cant took an early lead, but was soon joined by Brammeier and 19-year-old Dutchwoman Ceylin de Carmen. De Carmen could not hold the pace of the British champion and world champion, and faded back into the chasing group.

Behind, Katie Compton (Trek) avoided a stack-up involving series rival Helen Wyman (Kona), and made her way up to the leading duo.

Cant, Compton and Brammeier traded blows until the penultimate lap, when a mistake from Compton set her back. She never rejoined the duo ahead.

Cant powered away from Brammeier on the final lap to win by nine seconds in the timed series, with Compton third at 25 seconds.

Former cyclo-cross world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) made her return to the sport, riding from the back of the grid through almost the entire field to take fourth.

