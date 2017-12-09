Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) continued his utter domination of the cyclo-cross season, soloing away from a shattered field in the mud of Essen.

The Dutchman topped Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) and Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) to extend his lead in the series.

