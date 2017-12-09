Van der Poel solos to victory in Essen
Sweeck, Aerts round out podium
Elite Men: -
Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) continued his utter domination of the cyclo-cross season, soloing away from a shattered field in the mud of Essen.
The Dutchman topped Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) and Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) to extend his lead in the series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|1:00:28
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:00:23
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:42
|4
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:49
|5
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:04
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:05
|7
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:13
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:28
|9
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:01:37
|10
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:04
|11
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:02:07
|12
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:26
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:02:49
|14
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:52
|15
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:02:57
|16
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:19
|17
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:04:44
|18
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:05:14
|19
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:05:42
|20
|Stijn Huys (Bel)
|21
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|DNF
|Wouter Goosen (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy