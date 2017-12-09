Trending

Van der Poel solos to victory in Essen

Sweeck, Aerts round out podium

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) continued his utter domination of the cyclo-cross season, soloing away from a shattered field in the mud of Essen.

The Dutchman topped Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) and Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) to extend his lead in the series.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon1:00:28
2Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:00:23
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:42
4Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:49
5Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:04
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:05
7Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:13
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:01:28
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:37
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:04
11Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:02:07
12Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:26
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:02:49
14Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld0:02:52
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:02:57
16Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:19
17Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex0:04:44
18Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:05:14
19Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:05:42
20Stijn Huys (Bel)
21Niels Koyen (Bel)
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)
DNFWouter Goosen (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews