Van der Haar breaks through in Ronse

Dutch rider attacks Van Aert, Van der Poel

Lars Van Der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:58:55
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:00:20
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:00:21
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:22
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:24
6Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:00:47
7Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:01
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:23
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus0:01:31
10Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:38
11Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:16
12Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:02:40
13Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon0:03:07
14Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:22
15Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:03:28
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:35
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:23
18Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:04:56
19Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:05:13
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus
DNFJoeri Adams (Bel)

