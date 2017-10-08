Van der Haar breaks through in Ronse
Dutch rider attacks Van Aert, Van der Poel
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:58:55
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:20
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:00:21
|4
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:22
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:24
|6
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:00:47
|7
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:01
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:01:23
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era-Circus
|0:01:31
|10
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:38
|11
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:16
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:02:40
|13
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:07
|14
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:22
|15
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:03:28
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:35
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:23
|18
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:04:56
|19
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:05:13
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Era-Circus
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
