Katie Compton in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

US champion Katie Compton's European campaign got off to a strong start in Ronse, with a solo victory in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee opening round. Maud Kaptheins (Crelan-Charles) was second, with Helen Wyman rounding out the podium in third, 59 seconds back.

Saturday's winner in Meulebeke, world champion Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon), exited the course in tears, having spent the night ill and unable to compete on her 27th birthday.

Full Results