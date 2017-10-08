Trending

Compton powers to victory in Ronse

US champion tops Kaptheijns, Wyman in DVV Trofee

Katie Compton in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

US champion Katie Compton's European campaign got off to a strong start in Ronse, with a solo victory in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee opening round. Maud Kaptheins (Crelan-Charles) was second, with Helen Wyman rounding out the podium in third, 59 seconds back.

Saturday's winner in Meulebeke, world champion Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon), exited the course in tears, having spent the night ill and unable to compete on her 27th birthday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:39:31
2Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:00:23
3Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:59
4Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:14
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:01:23
6Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:01:39
7Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:01:49
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:51
9Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:01:57
10Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:58
11Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:23
12Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:45
13Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:03:13
14Denise Betsema (Ned)0:03:36
15Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:03:47
16Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:09
17Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:23
18Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:04:49
19Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:05:08
20Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:05:11
21Susanne Meistrok (Ned)0:05:18
22Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:05:31
23Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:05:43
24Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:06:27
25Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:06:53
26Kim Van De Putte (Bel)0:07:16
27Maaike De Heij (Ned)0:07:48
28Natalie Redmond (Aus)0:08:00
29Julia Boschker (Ned)
30Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
31Kristien Nelen (Bel)
DNFSanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon

