Compton powers to victory in Ronse
US champion tops Kaptheijns, Wyman in DVV Trofee
Elite Women: -
US champion Katie Compton's European campaign got off to a strong start in Ronse, with a solo victory in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee opening round. Maud Kaptheins (Crelan-Charles) was second, with Helen Wyman rounding out the podium in third, 59 seconds back.
Saturday's winner in Meulebeke, world champion Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon), exited the course in tears, having spent the night ill and unable to compete on her 27th birthday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:39:31
|2
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:00:23
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:59
|4
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:14
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:01:23
|6
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:01:39
|7
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:01:49
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:51
|9
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:01:57
|10
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:58
|11
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:23
|12
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:45
|13
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:03:13
|14
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:03:36
|15
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:03:47
|16
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:09
|17
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:04:23
|18
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:04:49
|19
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:05:08
|20
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:05:11
|21
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:05:18
|22
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:05:31
|23
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:05:43
|24
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:06:27
|25
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:06:53
|26
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:07:16
|27
|Maaike De Heij (Ned)
|0:07:48
|28
|Natalie Redmond (Aus)
|0:08:00
|29
|Julia Boschker (Ned)
|30
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
|31
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|DNF
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
