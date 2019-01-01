Trending

Thibau Nys wins GP Sven Nys

Inguanzo, Huybs round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel)0:40:48
2Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)0:00:07
3Ward Huybs (Bel)0:00:12
4Ryan Cortjens (Bel)0:00:42
5Salvador Alvarado (Ned)0:00:51
6Alex Morton (USA)0:00:56
7Joran Wyseure (Bel)0:01:03
8Tomas De Laet (Bel)0:01:15
9Harry Birchill (GBr)0:01:18
10Floris Van Tricht (Bel)0:01:19
11Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)0:01:56
12Joseph Pidcock (GBr)0:02:35
13Oliver Draffan (GBr)0:02:37
14Stef Janse (Bel)0:03:26
15Remon Delnoije (Ned)0:03:37
16Ryan Maclean (Can)0:03:43
17Owen Geleijn (Ned)0:03:59
18Victor Van De Putte (Bel)0:04:13
19Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)0:04:16
20Joppe Van Den Bulck (Bel)
21Jules Van Kempen (USA)0:04:17
22Paul Mysko (Can)0:04:48
23Barney Clacy (GBr)0:05:24
24Stef Ter Laak (Ned)0:05:30
25Mike Deutekom (Ned)0:05:43
26Maxim Laverge (Bel)0:05:49
27Sander Hubrechts (Bel)0:05:57
28Lennert Huybs (Bel)0:05:58
29Miel Storms (Ned)0:06:19
30Gabriele Torcianti (Ita)0:06:23
31Senne Dejonghe (Bel)0:06:31
32Senne Jorissen (Bel)0:06:33
33Seppe Wauters (Bel)0:07:26
34Sean Nolan (Irl)0:07:59
35William Thackray (GBr)
36Tristan Geleijn (Ned)
37Detlev Van Havere (Bel)
38Brend Stubbe (Bel)
DNFSenna Van Cutsem (Bel)
DNFJoris Braspenning (Bel)

