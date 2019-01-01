Thibau Nys wins GP Sven Nys
Inguanzo, Huybs round out podium
Junior Men: Baal -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:40:48
|2
|Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho (Spa)
|0:00:07
|3
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:12
|4
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:00:42
|5
|Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
|0:00:51
|6
|Alex Morton (USA)
|0:00:56
|7
|Joran Wyseure (Bel)
|0:01:03
|8
|Tomas De Laet (Bel)
|0:01:15
|9
|Harry Birchill (GBr)
|0:01:18
|10
|Floris Van Tricht (Bel)
|0:01:19
|11
|Cedric Vandesompel (Bel)
|0:01:56
|12
|Joseph Pidcock (GBr)
|0:02:35
|13
|Oliver Draffan (GBr)
|0:02:37
|14
|Stef Janse (Bel)
|0:03:26
|15
|Remon Delnoije (Ned)
|0:03:37
|16
|Ryan Maclean (Can)
|0:03:43
|17
|Owen Geleijn (Ned)
|0:03:59
|18
|Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:04:13
|19
|Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)
|0:04:16
|20
|Joppe Van Den Bulck (Bel)
|21
|Jules Van Kempen (USA)
|0:04:17
|22
|Paul Mysko (Can)
|0:04:48
|23
|Barney Clacy (GBr)
|0:05:24
|24
|Stef Ter Laak (Ned)
|0:05:30
|25
|Mike Deutekom (Ned)
|0:05:43
|26
|Maxim Laverge (Bel)
|0:05:49
|27
|Sander Hubrechts (Bel)
|0:05:57
|28
|Lennert Huybs (Bel)
|0:05:58
|29
|Miel Storms (Ned)
|0:06:19
|30
|Gabriele Torcianti (Ita)
|0:06:23
|31
|Senne Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:06:31
|32
|Senne Jorissen (Bel)
|0:06:33
|33
|Seppe Wauters (Bel)
|0:07:26
|34
|Sean Nolan (Irl)
|0:07:59
|35
|William Thackray (GBr)
|36
|Tristan Geleijn (Ned)
|37
|Detlev Van Havere (Bel)
|38
|Brend Stubbe (Bel)
|DNF
|Senna Van Cutsem (Bel)
|DNF
|Joris Braspenning (Bel)
