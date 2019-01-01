Neff wins GP Sven Nys
Swiss beats Cant, Brammeier third
Elite Women: Baal - Baal
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek Factory Racing Cx
|0:46:45
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:27
|3
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:06
|4
|Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:14
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:01:24
|6
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:01:25
|7
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|8
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:02:02
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:02:39
|10
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:02:40
|11
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|12
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|13
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:03:13
|14
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:03:58
|15
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:04:00
|16
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:04:02
|17
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:04:13
|18
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:15
|19
|Ida Erngren (Swe)
|20
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:04:21
|21
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:04:40
|22
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing
|0:05:56
|23
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:06:24
|24
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:06:59
|25
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:07:05
|26
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
|0:07:17
|27
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|0:07:32
|28
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:08:28
|29
|Kätlin Kukk (Est)
|0:08:29
|30
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:08:51
|31
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:09:07
|32
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:09:14
|33
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned)
|34
|Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|36
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|37
|Pien Limpens (Ned)
|38
|Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
|39
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|40
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|41
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|42
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|43
|Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
|44
|Letizia Brufani (Ita)
|45
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|46
|Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)
|47
|Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|DNF
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Charles
