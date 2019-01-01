Trending

Neff wins GP Sven Nys

Swiss beats Cant, Brammeier third

Jolanda Neff finishes in Namur

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jolanda Neff (Trek)

(Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek Factory Racing Cx0:46:45
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:27
3Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:06
4Loes Sels (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:14
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud0:01:24
6Katherine Compton (USA)0:01:25
7Kaitlin Keough (USA)
8Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:02:02
9Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:02:39
10Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:02:40
11Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
12Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
13Anna Kay (GBr)0:03:13
14Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:03:58
15Ruby West (Can)0:04:00
16Harriet Harnden (GBr)0:04:02
17Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:04:13
18Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:15
19Ida Erngren (Swe)
20Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:04:21
21Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)0:04:40
22Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing0:05:56
23Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:06:24
24Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:06:59
25Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:07:05
26Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:07:17
27Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)0:07:32
28Jennifer Malik (USA)0:08:28
29Kätlin Kukk (Est)0:08:29
30Dana Gilligan (Can)0:08:51
31Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:09:07
32Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:09:14
33Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned)
34Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
35Kaat Hannes (Bel)
36Sidney Mcgill (Can)
37Pien Limpens (Ned)
38Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
39Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
40Rebecca Gross (USA)
41Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
42Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
43Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
44Letizia Brufani (Ita)
45Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
46Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)
47Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
DNFMaud Kaptheijns (Ned) Team Charles

