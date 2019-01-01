Van der Poel takes DVV Trofee lead with Baal victory
21st win of the season for European champion
Elite Men: Baal - Baal
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:55:30
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:34
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:49
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:54
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:00:57
|6
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|7
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:08
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Tp Racing
|0:01:10
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:01:31
|10
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:42
|11
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:02:08
|12
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:15
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:02:46
|14
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:03:01
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Creafin Tüv Sud
|0:03:19
|16
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|17
|Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
|0:03:33
|18
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:03:50
|19
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:57
|20
|Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar
|0:04:33
|21
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:05:00
|22
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:05:24
|23
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:06:44
|24
|Tomas Misser Vilaseca (Spa)
|0:06:53
|25
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|26
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|27
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|28
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
|29
|James Edmond (GBr)
|30
|Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - 777
|DNF
|Luis Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|DNF
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|DNF
|Gage Hecht (USA)
