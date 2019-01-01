Trending

Van der Poel takes DVV Trofee lead with Baal victory

21st win of the season for European champion

Image 1 of 3

Mathieu van der Poel wins in Diegem

Mathieu van der Poel wins in Diegem
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 3

Mathieu van der Poel in Baal

Mathieu van der Poel in Baal
(Image credit: David Stockman/AFP/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:55:30
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:34
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:49
4Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:54
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:57
6Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:01:08
8Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Tp Racing0:01:10
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:31
10Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:42
11Michael Boroš (Cze) Creafin Tüv Sud0:02:08
12Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:15
13Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:02:46
14Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:03:01
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Creafin Tüv Sud0:03:19
16Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
17Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)0:03:33
18Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:03:50
19Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:57
20Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa) Delikia - Ginestar0:04:33
21Stan Godrie (Ned)0:05:00
22Curtis White (USA)0:05:24
23Dario Tielen (Bel)0:06:44
24Tomas Misser Vilaseca (Spa)0:06:53
25Garry Millburn (Aus)
26Edwin De Wit (Bel)
27Cameron Jette (Can)
28Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
29James Edmond (GBr)
30Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - 777
DNFLuis Junquera San Millan (Spa)
DNFYorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
DNFGage Hecht (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews