Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. The world champion soloed to victory nine seconds ahead of runner-up Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels) and nearly a minute ahead of third placed Corne Van Kessel (Telenet Baloise Lions).

Wout van Aert has returned to racing at Azencross first time since his horrific crash at the Tour de France in July. He finished fifth at 1:14 behind Van der Poel.

Van Aert led the field at the start of the race but soon moved back in behind his rival over the course of the first lap.

Van der Poel crashed early in the race through the sand and it took some additional time to get himself going again. "I misjudged myself on a sandbag in front of the bridge," he said.

Although he lost some 40 seconds, he slowly worked his way back to the front of the field to join Iserbyt and Van Kessel.