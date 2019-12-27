Trending

Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross

Eli Iserbyt second, Corne Van Kessel third

Mathieu Van Der Poel wins Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. The world champion soloed to victory nine seconds ahead of runner-up Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels) and nearly a minute ahead of third placed Corne Van Kessel (Telenet Baloise Lions).

Wout van Aert has returned to racing at Azencross first time since his horrific crash at the Tour de France in July. He finished fifth at 1:14 behind Van der Poel.

Van Aert led the field at the start of the race but soon moved back in behind his rival over the course of the first lap. 

Van der Poel crashed early in the race through the sand and it took some additional time to get himself going again. "I misjudged myself on a sandbag in front of the bridge," he said.

Although he lost some 40 seconds, he slowly worked his way back to the front of the field to join Iserbyt and Van Kessel.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 1:00:26
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:09
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:52
4Tim Merlier (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:01:13
5Wout Van Aert (Bel) 0:01:14
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:01:16
7Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:19
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 0:01:22
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:39
10Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:41
11Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:59
12Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh 0:02:03
13Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:04
14Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:05
15Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:02:36
16Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:03:53
17Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:04:23
18David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:04:36
19Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:04:55
20Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:05:09
21Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:05:43
22Michael Boroš (Cze) 0:05:45
23Simon Zahner (Swi) 0:05:46
24Kerry Werner (USA) 0:06:05
25Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Easton - Giant P / B Transitions Lifecare 0:06:20
26Klaas Groenen (Ned) 0:06:30
27Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar Cx Team 0:06:43
28Nick Peers (Bel) 0:06:52
29Matthieu Boulo (Fra) 0:06:53
30Senne De Meyer (Bel) 0:06:58
31Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)
32Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
33Dario Tielen (Bel)
34Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
35Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
36Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin – Fristads
37Frederik Hähnel (Ger)
38Andrew Juiliano (USA)
39Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
40Henrik Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
41Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
42Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Cycling Cafe' Racing Team
43Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
44Max Judelson (USA)
45Cameron Jette (Can)
46Albert Poblet Dot (Spa)
47Andrew Giniat (USA)
48Tony Le Bail (Fra)
49Niels Koyen (Bel)
50Bart Van Den Berg (Ned)
51Thomas Edhofer (Ger)
52Loris Tursi (Ita)
53Vincent Oger (Bel)
54Miguel Llaneza Arguelles (Spa)
55Kevin Dalla Pieta' (Ita)
DNFZdeněk Štybar (Cze)
DNFSascha Weber (Ger)
DNFEdwin De Wit (Bel)

