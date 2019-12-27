Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross
Eli Iserbyt second, Corne Van Kessel third
Elite Men: Loenhout - Loenhout
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. The world champion soloed to victory nine seconds ahead of runner-up Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels) and nearly a minute ahead of third placed Corne Van Kessel (Telenet Baloise Lions).
Wout van Aert has returned to racing at Azencross first time since his horrific crash at the Tour de France in July. He finished fifth at 1:14 behind Van der Poel.
Van Aert led the field at the start of the race but soon moved back in behind his rival over the course of the first lap.
Van der Poel crashed early in the race through the sand and it took some additional time to get himself going again. "I misjudged myself on a sandbag in front of the bridge," he said.
Although he lost some 40 seconds, he slowly worked his way back to the front of the field to join Iserbyt and Van Kessel.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|1:00:26
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:00:09
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:52
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:01:13
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:01:14
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:16
|7
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:19
|8
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:01:22
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:39
|10
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:41
|11
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:59
|12
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh
|0:02:03
|13
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:04
|14
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:05
|15
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:02:36
|16
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:03:53
|17
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:23
|18
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:04:36
|19
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:04:55
|20
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:05:09
|21
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
|0:05:43
|22
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|0:05:45
|23
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|0:05:46
|24
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:06:05
|25
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Easton - Giant P / B Transitions Lifecare
|0:06:20
|26
|Klaas Groenen (Ned)
|0:06:30
|27
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar Cx Team
|0:06:43
|28
|Nick Peers (Bel)
|0:06:52
|29
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|0:06:53
|30
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:06:58
|31
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)
|32
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|33
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|34
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
|35
|Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa)
|36
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin – Fristads
|37
|Frederik Hähnel (Ger)
|38
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|39
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
|40
|Henrik Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus)
|42
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Cycling Cafe' Racing Team
|43
|Gilles Mottiez (Swi)
|44
|Max Judelson (USA)
|45
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|46
|Albert Poblet Dot (Spa)
|47
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|48
|Tony Le Bail (Fra)
|49
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|50
|Bart Van Den Berg (Ned)
|51
|Thomas Edhofer (Ger)
|52
|Loris Tursi (Ita)
|53
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|54
|Miguel Llaneza Arguelles (Spa)
|55
|Kevin Dalla Pieta' (Ita)
|DNF
|Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
|DNF
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|DNF
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
