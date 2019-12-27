Trending

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins elite women's Azencross

Sanne Cant and Annemarie Worst round out podium in Loenhout

Elite Women: Loenhout - Loenhout

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) won the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. The Dutch rider soloed to victory by 1:45 ahead of world champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) and Annemarie Worst (777).

The race started with several crashes that took down Loes Sels and Yara Kastelijn. The accidents did not affect Alvarado, who distanced herself from her rivals early in the opening lap.

Worst and Katie Compton chased the solo leader but they continued to lose time as Alvarado raced flawlessly around the muddy circuit to gain over a minute at the halfway point of the race.

Cant caught up to Worst and Compton, and the trio raced for second place. It was the world champion who claimed second, Worst third and Compton fourth.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:43:52
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:01:45
3Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:01:48
4Katherine Compton (USA) 0:01:53
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:02:26
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads 0:02:30
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:50
8Ruby West (Can) 0:02:54
9Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:02:55
10Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
11Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:09
12Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:21
13Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:03:34
14Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:03:42
15Francesca Baroni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:03:45
16Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:48
17Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:03:49
18Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar Cx Team 0:03:55
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:04:02
20Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:04:08
21Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) 0:05:25
22Nikola Bajgerová (Cze) 0:05:43
23Veerle Goossens (Ned) 0:06:02
24Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:06:35
25Zina Barhoumi (Swi) 0:06:48
26Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est) 0:06:58
27Tereza Vaníčková (Cze) 0:07:07
28Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:07:11
29Monique Van De Ree (Ned) 0:07:38
30Emily Werner (USA) 0:07:39
31Noemi Rüegg (Swi) 0:07:42
32Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) 0:07:45
33Janine Schneider (Ger) 0:07:47
34Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:07:49
35Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:07:50
36Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:08:07
37Amy Perryman (GBr) 0:08:14
38Letizia Borghesi (Ita) 0:08:21
39Jinse Peeters (Bel)
40Sophie Thackray (GBr) 0:08:44
41Samantha Runnels (USA)
42Kateřina Mudříková (Cze)
43Kätlin Kukk (Est)
44Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
45Katie Scott (GBr)
46Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
47Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
48Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
49Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
50Rebecca Gross (USA)
51Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa)
52Abbie Manley (GBr)
53Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
54Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
55Caren Commissaris (Bel)
56Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
57Tine Rombouts (Bel)
58Sandra Trevilla Samperio (Spa)
59Nele De Vos (Bel)
60Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
61Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)
62Maïté Barthels (Lux)
63Kristien Nelen (Bel)
64Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
65Lieke Van Weereld (Ned)
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNFLoes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
DNFNaomi De Roeck (Bel)
DNFMascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers
DNFMarie Lynn (GBr)
DNFSara Beeckmans (Bel)

