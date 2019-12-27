Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins elite women's Azencross

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) won the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Azencross in Loenhout on Friday. The Dutch rider soloed to victory by 1:45 ahead of world champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) and Annemarie Worst (777).

The race started with several crashes that took down Loes Sels and Yara Kastelijn. The accidents did not affect Alvarado, who distanced herself from her rivals early in the opening lap.

Worst and Katie Compton chased the solo leader but they continued to lose time as Alvarado raced flawlessly around the muddy circuit to gain over a minute at the halfway point of the race.

Cant caught up to Worst and Compton, and the trio raced for second place. It was the world champion who claimed second, Worst third and Compton fourth.