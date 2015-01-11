Vos wins Dutch cyclo-cross title
De Boer, Stultiens finish second and third
Elite Women: Veldhoven -
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|2
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
|4
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|7
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|8
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|9
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
