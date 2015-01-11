Trending

Vos wins Dutch cyclo-cross title

De Boer, Stultiens finish second and third

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
2Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash Wielerploeg
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Lucinda Brand (Ned)
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
7Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
8Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
9Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)

