Mathieu Van der Poel takes Dutch championship

David Van Der Poel second, Van Der Haar third

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
2David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team
4Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
5Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
8Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
9Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
10Hans Becking (Ned)

