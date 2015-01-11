Mathieu Van der Poel takes Dutch championship
David Van Der Poel second, Van Der Haar third
Elite Men: Veldhoven -
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|2
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|3
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team
|4
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|5
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|9
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
|10
|Hans Becking (Ned)
