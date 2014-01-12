Van der Haar repeats as Dutch 'cross champion
Van Kessel, Van Amerongen complete men's podium
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team)
|1:03:45
|2
|Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:00:59
|3
|Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|4
|Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:02:04
|5
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Team Natubalans-Apex)
|0:02:18
|6
|Twan van den Brand (Orange Babies Cycling Team)
|0:02:50
|7
|Niels Wubben (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:03:16
|8
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Orange Babies Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|9
|Rudi van Houts
|0:03:57
|10
|Micki Van Empel (KDL Cycling Team)
|0:05:50
|11
|Maurits Lammertink
|-1lap
|12
|Jeroen Boelen
|13
|Kobus Hereijgers
|-2laps
|14
|Harm van der Sanden
|15
|Bart Barkhuis
|-3laps
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen
|17
|Mitchell Huenders (Rings)
|-4laps
|18
|Niels Luisman
|19
|Rik van Ijzendoorn
|-5laps
|20
|Jordy Luisman (Team Lemelerveld)
|21
|Liwald Doornbos
|22
|Joep van Gennip
|23
|Joost Springintveld
|-6laps
|24
|Ruurd-Jan Zwarts
|25
|Tim Nederlof
|26
|Marcel Lommers
|-7laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy