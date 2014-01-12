Trending

Van der Haar repeats as Dutch 'cross champion

Van Kessel, Van Amerongen complete men's podium

Image 1 of 12

Thijs Al was fourth in the national title race

Thijs Al was fourth in the national title race
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 12

Lars van der Haar

Lars van der Haar
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 12

Lars van der Haar speeds away from his rivals

Lars van der Haar speeds away from his rivals
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 12

Thijs Al and Niels Wubben on the climb

Thijs Al and Niels Wubben on the climb
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 12

Lars van der Haar leading Corne van Kessel with bikes over their houlders

Lars van der Haar leading Corne van Kessel with bikes over their houlders
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 12

Lars van der Haar off the bike

Lars van der Haar off the bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 12

Micki van Empel

Micki van Empel
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 12

Thijs van Amerongen

Thijs van Amerongen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 12

Lars van der Haar and Corne van Kessel

Lars van der Haar and Corne van Kessel
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 12

Thijs van Amerongen rode to third place today

Thijs van Amerongen rode to third place today
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 12

Corne van Kessel was second

Corne van Kessel was second
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 12

Lars van der Haar on the way to victory

Lars van der Haar on the way to victory
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
1Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team)1:03:45
2Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)0:00:59
3Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team)0:01:09
4Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)0:02:04
5Eddy van IJzendoorn (Team Natubalans-Apex)0:02:18
6Twan van den Brand (Orange Babies Cycling Team)0:02:50
7Niels Wubben (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)0:03:16
8Patrick van Leeuwen (Orange Babies Cycling Team)0:03:43
9Rudi van Houts0:03:57
10Micki Van Empel (KDL Cycling Team)0:05:50
11Maurits Lammertink-1lap
12Jeroen Boelen
13Kobus Hereijgers-2laps
14Harm van der Sanden
15Bart Barkhuis-3laps
16Jasper Ockeloen
17Mitchell Huenders (Rings)-4laps
18Niels Luisman
19Rik van Ijzendoorn-5laps
20Jordy Luisman (Team Lemelerveld)
21Liwald Doornbos
22Joep van Gennip
23Joost Springintveld-6laps
24Ruurd-Jan Zwarts
25Tim Nederlof
26Marcel Lommers-7laps

Latest on Cyclingnews