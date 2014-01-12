Vos earns another Dutch cyclo-cross championship
De Boer, Stultiens round out women's podium
|1
|Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|0:44:57
|2
|Sophie de Boer (KDL Cycling Team)
|0:01:41
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:57
|4
|Thalita De Jong (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|0:02:44
|5
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Orange Babies Cycling Team)
|0:04:12
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|0:04:29
|7
|Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
|0:04:31
|8
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Focus XC Team)
|0:04:54
|9
|Karen Brouwer
|0:06:18
|10
|Bianca van den Hoek
|0:06:36
|11
|Maud Kaptheijns (TWC De Kempen)
|0:06:51
|12
|Ilona Meter (Giant)
|0:07:16
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Cyclelive Plus-Zannata)
|-1lap
|14
|Femke van Kessel
|15
|Veerle Goossens
|16
|Annemarie Worst
|17
|Mirre Stallen
|18
|Mascha Mulder (Restore Cycling)
|19
|Linda ter Beek
|20
|Lizzy Witlox (Tempo-Bruns)
|21
|Anne Peer
|-2laps
|22
|Annet Eendhuizen
|23
|Lyan Rensen
|24
|Ilona Hoeksma
|25
|Lotte Jacobs
|26
|Danielle Meijering
|27
|Geerte Hoeke
|28
|Djoeke Donkers
|-3laps
|29
|Lina Tibbe
|30
|Laura Krans
|31
|Grytsje de Vries
|32
|Mady Kleeven
|33
|Tessa Nederhoff
|DNS
|Lana Verberne (Orange Babies Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Monique Zeldenrust
-
