Trending

Vos earns another Dutch cyclo-cross championship

De Boer, Stultiens round out women's podium

Image 1 of 18

Marianne Vos, Sophie de Boer and Sabrina Stultiens

Marianne Vos, Sophie de Boer and Sabrina Stultiens
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 18

Lucinda Brand

Lucinda Brand
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 18

Lucinda Brand in the sandpit

Lucinda Brand in the sandpit
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 18

Anna van der Breggen

Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 18

Marianne Vos in control

Marianne Vos in control
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 18

Marianne Vos gets off the bike

Marianne Vos gets off the bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 18

Sophie de Boer runs with her bike

Sophie de Boer runs with her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 18

Sophie de Boer pushing her bike

Sophie de Boer pushing her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens carries her bike up the hill

Sabrina Stultiens carries her bike up the hill
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 18

Marianne Vos in her world champion kit

Marianne Vos in her world champion kit
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 18

Marianne Vos with her bike over her shoulder

Marianne Vos with her bike over her shoulder
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 18

Annefleur Kalvenhaar runs with her bike

Annefleur Kalvenhaar runs with her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 18

Sabrina Stultiens

Sabrina Stultiens
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 18

Reza Hormes Ravenstijn with her bike

Reza Hormes Ravenstijn with her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 18

Lucinda Brand carries her bike

Lucinda Brand carries her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 18

Thalita de Jong corners

Thalita de Jong corners
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 18

Marianne Vos on sand

Marianne Vos on sand
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 18

Marianne Vos in her national champion jersey

Marianne Vos in her national champion jersey
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)0:44:57
2Sophie de Boer (KDL Cycling Team)0:01:41
3Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)0:01:57
4Thalita De Jong (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)0:02:44
5Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Orange Babies Cycling Team)0:04:12
6Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)0:04:29
7Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)0:04:31
8Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Focus XC Team)0:04:54
9Karen Brouwer0:06:18
10Bianca van den Hoek0:06:36
11Maud Kaptheijns (TWC De Kempen)0:06:51
12Ilona Meter (Giant)0:07:16
13Monique Van De Ree (Cyclelive Plus-Zannata)-1lap
14Femke van Kessel
15Veerle Goossens
16Annemarie Worst
17Mirre Stallen
18Mascha Mulder (Restore Cycling)
19Linda ter Beek
20Lizzy Witlox (Tempo-Bruns)
21Anne Peer-2laps
22Annet Eendhuizen
23Lyan Rensen
24Ilona Hoeksma
25Lotte Jacobs
26Danielle Meijering
27Geerte Hoeke
28Djoeke Donkers-3laps
29Lina Tibbe
30Laura Krans
31Grytsje de Vries
32Mady Kleeven
33Tessa Nederhoff
DNSLana Verberne (Orange Babies Cycling Team)
DNSMonique Zeldenrust

Latest on Cyclingnews