2016 Dubai Tour: Kittel beats Cavendish on stage 1 - video highlights

Stage 1: Dubai to Fujairah

Marcel Kittel wins the opening stage of the Dubai Tour

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Dubai Tour in Fujairah beating Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after producing a long, powerful sprint.

Cavendish managed to come from behind and fight through the riders to take Kittel’s wheel but was unable to come past him before the line.

Thanks to the time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds award at the finish, Kittel is the first race leader of this year’s race.

