2016 Dubai Tour: Kittel beats Cavendish on stage 1 - video highlights
Stage 1: Dubai to Fujairah
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the Dubai Tour in Fujairah beating Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after producing a long, powerful sprint.
Cavendish managed to come from behind and fight through the riders to take Kittel’s wheel but was unable to come past him before the line.
Thanks to the time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds award at the finish, Kittel is the first race leader of this year’s race.
Watch highlights of the opening stage of the Dubai Tour below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
