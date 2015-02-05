Image 1 of 41 The victory was Elia Vivani's first in team Sky colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) looks back for the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 41 Elia Viviani dwarfed by the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 41 Etixx-Quickstep leads Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 41 Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 41 Mark Cavendish lead's the sprint competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 41 Mark Cavendish safely in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 BMC put the hurt on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 Mark Cavendish sits at the back of the Etixx-QuickStep train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Mechanic Nicolas Coosemans shows off to the camera as he pushes Mark Cavendish back into the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 There were clear skies over the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 Daniel Oss does a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 A local tradesman tends to his stock as the peloton wizz by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Elia Viviani shows off his new trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 Elia Vivani was the strongest sprinter on day two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 41 Elia Viviani on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 Mark Cavendish retained his leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 Etixx-QuickStep couldn't pull off the victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 A happy Elia Viviani after the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 41 Elia Vivani wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 41 The peloton ride through the desert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 Elia Viviani leads the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 Elivi Viviani makes his way to the podium after winning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 The Astana team relax before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 CCC Sprandi before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 The Giant-Alpecin talk before the stage begins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 Niki Sorensen gives Michael Valgren a quick massage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 41 Manuele Boaro and Matteo Tossato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali with his personalised S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 41 Gang Xu ride to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 Etixx-QuickStep on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali checks on his teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 Elia Viviani celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 Eros Capecchi all hot and bothered (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 It was pretty windy in the desert on day two (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After knocking on the door on stage one, Elia Vivani rewarded the efforts of his teammates to take his first victory in Team Sky colours on the Palm Jumeirah. Viviani bided his time, using Andrea Guardini (Astana) as his final lead-out man before he blasted past his fellow Italian with little over 100 metres to go. The Sky rider held the gap to win by a clear margin with yesterday’s winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) taking second and Guardini holding on to third.

Team Sky assumed their position at the head of the peloton with just over 1 kilometre to go, with Bernhard Eisel bringing them up the left hand side of the road to push Astana off the front. Ben Swift and Viviani sat at the back of a five-man train. The British team held the front until the Etixx-QuickStep train, led by Tony Martin, muscled past as they dipped under the flamme rouge.

Mark Renshaw brought the group around the final corner, with Cavendish tucked in behind him. But it was Andrea Guardini who flinched first, perhaps with stage one in mind, launching his move from behind Cavendish’s wheel. It proved much too early and the Italian began to fade. Renshaw immediately pulled off, releasing Cavendish after Guardini.

Meanwhile, points leader Swift expertly dispatched Viviani onto the wheel of Guardini, who sailed up the left of the Astana rider. Cavendish tried to go around Viviani but the Italian proved too strong for the Manxman.

Cavendish kept hold of his leader’s jersey, leading Viviani in the overall standings by two seconds.

As it happened

Stage two of the Dubai Tour began had three kilometres added to it before it even began with road works forcing the organisers to make some alterations to the day. Five men jumped off the front early, forming what would turn out to be the day’s break. Part of the break on day one, Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF) was at it again. With him went Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida).

Eisel and Battaglin rode on until the first intermediate sprint before sitting up and leaving the remaining three riders to push on. The trio was given much more freedom than the previous day’s break and built up a maximum advantage of 5:30 on the peloton.

That was quickly demolished as wind picked up with 68 kilometres remaining and the BMC team took to the front. The American team put in a monstrous effort to take over a minute out of the advantage out of the three leaders in around two kilometres. With Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt driving the pace, the escapees could feel the peloton bearing down on them. Chtioui decided to go it alone with 61-kilometres remaining. Frattini and Feng put in little resistance and they were soon reabsorbed into the peloton.

With only one man against the wind out front, the peloton relaxed a little and allowed Chtioui was allowed to build an advantage of over two minutes. The new relaxed atmosphere had its victims though and some inattention in the peloton resulted in a touching of wheels and several riders hit the deck. Robert Kiserlovski was one of three Tinkoff-Saxo riders to crash, they were quickly back in the bunch but the Croatian had injured his thumb in the fall.

As the peloton entered the final 20 kilometres there was more confusion in the peloton, as several riders, predominantly from Bardiani and CCC Sprandi Polkowice, went down the wrong stretch of road. As the riders tried to correct their mistake CCC’s Sylwester Szmyd was sent tumbling as he was hit by a rider from Novo Nordisk.

Chtioui lasted another 10 kilometres out alone before the peloton finally caught up with him and it became a fight between the sprinters’ teams for the front of the peloton. Giant-Alpecin made a brief appearance on the front of the group, hoping for better success with John Degenkolb. Astana sent two riders forward, including Vincenzo Nibali who has been putting his efforts into helping Guardini at the four-day race.

With 1.4 kilometres to go, Eisel dragged the team Sky train up the left hand side of the road but they were quickly pushed out by Etixx-QuickStep. With no more men to protect him Guardini put himself into the wheel of Cavendish but it was Viviani who stole the march.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:29:59 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 18 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 21 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 34 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 42 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 55 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 60 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 63 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 66 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 68 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 70 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 74 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 78 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 80 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 83 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 87 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 88 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 90 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 93 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 94 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 95 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:23 96 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:26 97 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:32 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:57 99 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 100 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:15 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:01:22 104 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:49 105 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:03 106 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:53 107 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:07 108 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 113 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 115 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:30 116 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:27 117 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 119 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 120 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:39 121 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 122 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 123 Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 124 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:06:17 125 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:20 DNF Ammar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates DNF Naser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates DNF Essa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 3 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 6 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 7 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 5 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 13 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 15 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Silicon Oasis, km 40,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 5 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 4 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Camel Track, km 98,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:29:57 2 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Lampre-Merida 7 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Team Sky 9 Bardiani CSF 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Team Katusha 12 Movistar Team 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Team Novo Nordisk 16 United Arab Emirates 0:16:45

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 7:54:43 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:16 11 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 27 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 30 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 39 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 40 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 49 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 53 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 54 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 61 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 63 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 68 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 74 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 80 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 82 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 83 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 84 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 85 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 86 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 89 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:33 90 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:42 91 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:48 92 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:02 93 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:13 94 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:22 95 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 97 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:23 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:30 99 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:49 100 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:05 101 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:19 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:02:25 103 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:44 104 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:47 105 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:09 106 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:14 107 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:23 109 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:04:41 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 113 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:32 114 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:05:43 115 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 116 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:05:55 118 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 119 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 120 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:02 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:27 123 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:08:38 124 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:47 125 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 32 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 5 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 8 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 10 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 11 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 12 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 7 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 17 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 18 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 19 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 20 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 22 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 9 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7:54:59 2 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 11 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 12 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 14 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 15 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 16 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:15 18 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:26 19 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 20 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:33 21 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:49 22 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:28 23 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:58 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:07 25 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:16 26 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:05:27 27 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:05:39 28 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:08:22 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:31 30 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:19