Dubai Tour: Viviani wins in Palm Jumeirah

Italian takes first victory in Sky colours

Image 1 of 41

The victory was Elia Vivani's first in team Sky colours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 41

Stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) looks back for the team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 41

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 41

Elia Viviani dwarfed by the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 41

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 41

Etixx-Quickstep leads Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 41

Elia Viviani wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Mark Cavendish lead's the sprint competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 41

Mark Cavendish safely in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 41

BMC put the hurt on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 41

Mark Cavendish sits at the back of the Etixx-QuickStep train

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 41

Mechanic Nicolas Coosemans shows off to the camera as he pushes Mark Cavendish back into the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 41

There were clear skies over the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 41

Daniel Oss does a turn on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 41

Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt lead the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 41

A local tradesman tends to his stock as the peloton wizz by

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 41

Elia Viviani shows off his new trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 41

Elia Vivani was the strongest sprinter on day two

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 41

Elia Viviani on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 41

Mark Cavendish retained his leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 41

Etixx-QuickStep couldn't pull off the victory on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 41

A happy Elia Viviani after the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 41

Elia Vivani wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 41

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 41

The peloton ride through the desert

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 41

Elia Viviani leads the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 41

Elivi Viviani makes his way to the podium after winning

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 41

The Astana team relax before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 41

CCC Sprandi before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 41

The Giant-Alpecin talk before the stage begins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 41

Niki Sorensen gives Michael Valgren a quick massage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 41

Manuele Boaro and Matteo Tossato

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 41

Vincenzo Nibali with his personalised S-Works Tarmac

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 41

Gang Xu ride to the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 41

Etixx-QuickStep on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 41

Vincenzo Nibali checks on his teammate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 41

Elia Viviani celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 41

Eros Capecchi all hot and bothered

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 41

It was pretty windy in the desert on day two

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After knocking on the door on stage one, Elia Vivani rewarded the efforts of his teammates to take his first victory in Team Sky colours on the Palm Jumeirah. Viviani bided his time, using Andrea Guardini (Astana) as his final lead-out man before he blasted past his fellow Italian with little over 100 metres to go. The Sky rider held the gap to win by a clear margin with yesterday’s winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) taking second and Guardini holding on to third.

Team Sky assumed their position at the head of the peloton with just over 1 kilometre to go, with Bernhard Eisel bringing them up the left hand side of the road to push Astana off the front. Ben Swift and Viviani sat at the back of a five-man train. The British team held the front until the Etixx-QuickStep train, led by Tony Martin, muscled past as they dipped under the flamme rouge.

Mark Renshaw brought the group around the final corner, with Cavendish tucked in behind him. But it was Andrea Guardini who flinched first, perhaps with stage one in mind, launching his move from behind Cavendish’s wheel. It proved much too early and the Italian began to fade. Renshaw immediately pulled off, releasing Cavendish after Guardini.

Meanwhile, points leader Swift expertly dispatched Viviani onto the wheel of Guardini, who sailed up the left of the Astana rider. Cavendish tried to go around Viviani but the Italian proved too strong for the Manxman.

Cavendish kept hold of his leader’s jersey, leading Viviani in the overall standings by two seconds.

As it happened

Stage two of the Dubai Tour began had three kilometres added to it before it even began with road works forcing the organisers to make some alterations to the day. Five men jumped off the front early, forming what would turn out to be the day’s break. Part of the break on day one, Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF) was at it again. With him went Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida).

Eisel and Battaglin rode on until the first intermediate sprint before sitting up and leaving the remaining three riders to push on. The trio was given much more freedom than the previous day’s break and built up a maximum advantage of 5:30 on the peloton.

That was quickly demolished as wind picked up with 68 kilometres remaining and the BMC team took to the front. The American team put in a monstrous effort to take over a minute out of the advantage out of the three leaders in around two kilometres. With Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt driving the pace, the escapees could feel the peloton bearing down on them. Chtioui decided to go it alone with 61-kilometres remaining. Frattini and Feng put in little resistance and they were soon reabsorbed into the peloton.

With only one man against the wind out front, the peloton relaxed a little and allowed Chtioui was allowed to build an advantage of over two minutes. The new relaxed atmosphere had its victims though and some inattention in the peloton resulted in a touching of wheels and several riders hit the deck. Robert Kiserlovski was one of three Tinkoff-Saxo riders to crash, they were quickly back in the bunch but the Croatian had injured his thumb in the fall.

As the peloton entered the final 20 kilometres there was more confusion in the peloton, as several riders, predominantly from Bardiani and CCC Sprandi Polkowice, went down the wrong stretch of road. As the riders tried to correct their mistake CCC’s Sylwester Szmyd was sent tumbling as he was hit by a rider from Novo Nordisk.

Chtioui lasted another 10 kilometres out alone before the peloton finally caught up with him and it became a fight between the sprinters’ teams for the front of the peloton. Giant-Alpecin made a brief appearance on the front of the group, hoping for better success with John Degenkolb. Astana sent two riders forward, including Vincenzo Nibali who has been putting his efforts into helping Guardini at the four-day race.

With 1.4 kilometres to go, Eisel dragged the team Sky train up the left hand side of the road but they were quickly pushed out by Etixx-QuickStep. With no more men to protect him Guardini put himself into the wheel of Cavendish but it was Viviani who stole the march.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:29:59
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
20Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
24Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
26Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
33Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
34Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
42Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
59Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
60Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
61Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
62Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
63Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
66Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
68Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
70Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
74Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
75Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
78Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
79Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
80Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
83Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
85Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
87David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
88Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
90Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
93Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
94Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
95Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
96Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:26
97Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:32
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:57
99Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
100Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:15
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:01:22
104Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:49
105Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:03
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:53
107Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
108Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
113Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
115Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:30
116David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:27
117Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
119Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
120Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:39
121Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
122Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
123Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
124Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:06:17
125Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:20
DNFAmmar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
DNFNaser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
DNFEssa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step16
3Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
6Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
7Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky5
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
13Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
14Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
15Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - Silicon Oasis, km 40,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky5
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
4Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Camel Track, km 98,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:29:57
2Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Astana Pro Team
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Lampre-Merida
7CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Team Sky
9Bardiani CSF
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Katusha
12Movistar Team
13Team Giant-Alpecin
14Etixx - Quick-Step
15Team Novo Nordisk
16United Arab Emirates0:16:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step7:54:43
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:02
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
4Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
11Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
24Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
30Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
36Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
40Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
48Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
49Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
52Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
53Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
54Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
60Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
61Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
65Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
66Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
68Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
72Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
74Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
80Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
81Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
82Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
83David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
84Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
85Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
86Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
89Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
90Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:42
91Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:48
92Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:02
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:13
94Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:22
95Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
97Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:23
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:30
99Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:49
100Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:05
101Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:19
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:02:25
103Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:44
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:47
105Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:09
106Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:14
107Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:23
109Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:04:41
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
113Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:32
114Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:05:43
115David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
116Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:05:55
118Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
119Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
120Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
121Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:02
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:27
123Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:08:38
124Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:47
125Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step36pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky32
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha18
5Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
8Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
10Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
11Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky8
12Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team7
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
17Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin5
18Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
19Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
20Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
24Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky8
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
9Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7:54:59
2Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
11Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
12Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
14Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
15Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
16Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:15
18Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:26
19Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
20Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:33
21Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:49
22Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:28
23Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:07
25Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:16
26Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:05:27
27Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:05:39
28Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:08:22
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:31
30Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team23:44:57
2Astana Pro Team
2Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Team Giant-Alpecin
6CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Team Katusha
9Lampre-Merida
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Sky
12Movistar Team
13Bardiani CSF
14Etixx - Quick-Step
15Team Novo Nordisk
16United Arab Emirates0:16:45

