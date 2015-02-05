Dubai Tour: Viviani wins in Palm Jumeirah
Italian takes first victory in Sky colours
Stage 2: Dubai International Marine Club - Palm Jumeirah
After knocking on the door on stage one, Elia Vivani rewarded the efforts of his teammates to take his first victory in Team Sky colours on the Palm Jumeirah. Viviani bided his time, using Andrea Guardini (Astana) as his final lead-out man before he blasted past his fellow Italian with little over 100 metres to go. The Sky rider held the gap to win by a clear margin with yesterday’s winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) taking second and Guardini holding on to third.
Related Articles
Team Sky assumed their position at the head of the peloton with just over 1 kilometre to go, with Bernhard Eisel bringing them up the left hand side of the road to push Astana off the front. Ben Swift and Viviani sat at the back of a five-man train. The British team held the front until the Etixx-QuickStep train, led by Tony Martin, muscled past as they dipped under the flamme rouge.
Mark Renshaw brought the group around the final corner, with Cavendish tucked in behind him. But it was Andrea Guardini who flinched first, perhaps with stage one in mind, launching his move from behind Cavendish’s wheel. It proved much too early and the Italian began to fade. Renshaw immediately pulled off, releasing Cavendish after Guardini.
Meanwhile, points leader Swift expertly dispatched Viviani onto the wheel of Guardini, who sailed up the left of the Astana rider. Cavendish tried to go around Viviani but the Italian proved too strong for the Manxman.
Cavendish kept hold of his leader’s jersey, leading Viviani in the overall standings by two seconds.
As it happened
Stage two of the Dubai Tour began had three kilometres added to it before it even began with road works forcing the organisers to make some alterations to the day. Five men jumped off the front early, forming what would turn out to be the day’s break. Part of the break on day one, Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani CSF) was at it again. With him went Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) and Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida).
Eisel and Battaglin rode on until the first intermediate sprint before sitting up and leaving the remaining three riders to push on. The trio was given much more freedom than the previous day’s break and built up a maximum advantage of 5:30 on the peloton.
That was quickly demolished as wind picked up with 68 kilometres remaining and the BMC team took to the front. The American team put in a monstrous effort to take over a minute out of the advantage out of the three leaders in around two kilometres. With Daniel Oss and Marcus Burghardt driving the pace, the escapees could feel the peloton bearing down on them. Chtioui decided to go it alone with 61-kilometres remaining. Frattini and Feng put in little resistance and they were soon reabsorbed into the peloton.
With only one man against the wind out front, the peloton relaxed a little and allowed Chtioui was allowed to build an advantage of over two minutes. The new relaxed atmosphere had its victims though and some inattention in the peloton resulted in a touching of wheels and several riders hit the deck. Robert Kiserlovski was one of three Tinkoff-Saxo riders to crash, they were quickly back in the bunch but the Croatian had injured his thumb in the fall.
As the peloton entered the final 20 kilometres there was more confusion in the peloton, as several riders, predominantly from Bardiani and CCC Sprandi Polkowice, went down the wrong stretch of road. As the riders tried to correct their mistake CCC’s Sylwester Szmyd was sent tumbling as he was hit by a rider from Novo Nordisk.
Chtioui lasted another 10 kilometres out alone before the peloton finally caught up with him and it became a fight between the sprinters’ teams for the front of the peloton. Giant-Alpecin made a brief appearance on the front of the group, hoping for better success with John Degenkolb. Astana sent two riders forward, including Vincenzo Nibali who has been putting his efforts into helping Guardini at the four-day race.
With 1.4 kilometres to go, Eisel dragged the team Sky train up the left hand side of the road but they were quickly pushed out by Etixx-QuickStep. With no more men to protect him Guardini put himself into the wheel of Cavendish but it was Viviani who stole the march.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:29:59
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|63
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|66
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|68
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|83
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|87
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|88
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|93
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|94
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|96
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:26
|97
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:32
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|99
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|100
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|104
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:49
|105
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:03
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:53
|107
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|108
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|113
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:30
|116
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:27
|117
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|119
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|120
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:39
|121
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|122
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|123
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|124
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:06:17
|125
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:20
|DNF
|Ammar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|DNF
|Naser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|DNF
|Essa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|3
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|6
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|5
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|13
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|15
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|5
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|4
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:29:57
|2
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|United Arab Emirates
|0:16:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7:54:43
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:15
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|11
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|61
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|74
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|83
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|84
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|85
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|86
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|89
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:33
|90
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:42
|91
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:48
|92
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:02
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|94
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|95
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:23
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:30
|99
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|100
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:05
|101
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:19
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|103
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:44
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:47
|105
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:09
|106
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:14
|107
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:23
|109
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:41
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|113
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:32
|114
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:05:43
|115
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|116
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:05:55
|118
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|119
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|120
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|121
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:02
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:27
|123
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:08:38
|124
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:47
|125
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|6
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|10
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|11
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|18
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|19
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|20
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|22
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|9
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7:54:59
|2
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|16
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|18
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:26
|19
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|21
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:49
|22
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:28
|23
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:07
|25
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:16
|26
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:05:27
|27
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:05:39
|28
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:08:22
|29
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:31
|30
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|23:44:57
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|United Arab Emirates
|0:16:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy