Cavendish wins final stage and overall at Dubai Tour
Manxman takes jersey from Degenkolb
Stage 4: Dubai International Marine Club - Burj Khalifa
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his fine start to the 2015 season when he claimed overall victory at the Dubai Tour after winning the final stage of the race in the shadow of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.
The Manxman trailed John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) by four seconds coming into Saturday’s stage but the ten-second time bonus for the win was enough to lift Cavendish above him in the final overall standings.
Cavendish was aided in no small part by a pitch-perfect lead-out from his Etixx-QuickStep team, who never left the head of the race from the moment Tony Martin took over with a shade over three kilometres remaining. Lukasz Wisniowski and Fabio Sabatini didn’t miss a beat when their turns came, and by the time Mark Renshaw hit the front inside the final 500 metres, he and Cavendish had a small gap over the rest of the peloton.
Cavendish had little option but to open his effort early, and although Elia Viviani (Sky) and Juan José Lobato (Movistar) both closed considerably in the final 100 metres, the Briton had more than enough in hand to take the stage victory and overall honours.
The Etixx-QuickStep forcing in the finale seemed to catch out Degenkolb, who wasn’t able to manoeuvre himself into a workable position for the sprint finish. The German was never close to getting back on terms and had to settle for ninth place on the stage.
That result meant that he slipped to second overall, six seconds down on Cavendish, while Lobato claimed the third step on the final podium, a further four seconds back.
“I’m over the moon,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to his Etixx-QuickStep team and had some thinly-veiled words of criticism for Team Sky and Movistar. “We’re the only team who rode all week, even yesterday when it was mainly to honour the jersey. I was a bit frustrated with the other teams who’ve come here and haven’t raced, so I had a bit of fire in my belly.”
Rapid
Saturday’s short, flat final stage was run off at a bracing pace from the off, and the average speed was a searing 47kph through the opening two hours of racing. A five-man break featuring Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Daniel Oss (BMC), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Maciej Paterski (CCC-Polsat) went clear early on and built up a maximum advantage of four minutes before Giant and Etixx began to set about pegging them back.
Cavendish’s surprisingly strong showing on the uphill finish on Friday afternoon had kept him within touching distance of Degenokolb’s overall lead but their teams were allies of circumstance for much of the afternoon.
“There were two riders from Giant and two from Etixx and then in the end a couple of other teams came to get their jerseys on television,” Cavendish said pointedly.
By the second intermediate sprint with 30 kilometres to go, the break’s lead had been slashed to just 40 seconds, although at that point, Boaro and Canola had each amassed enough bonus seconds to guarantee a place in the top ten overall.
Although the gap stayed consistent into the final 20 kilometres, Daniel Oss could sense that the break’s days were numbered and he attempted to forge clear alone in the finale. His solo effort petered out within a couple of kilometres, however, although he made one, last effort with Canola with six kilometres remaining, just as the peloton prepared to make the catch.
From there on, and despite some late pressing from Andy Fenn and Bernhard Eisel for Sky, the race belonged to Etixx-QuickStep with Tony Martin’s long, steady effort stretching the peloton taut and almost to breaking point.
By the time the Renshaw-Cavendish tandem clicked into gear they already had a head start on the rest of the sprinters, and despite Ben Swift’s best efforts on Viviani’s behalf, the final outcome was never in doubt.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:37:15
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|43
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|55
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:13:00
|68
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:00
|70
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:00
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|75
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|80
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:24:00
|81
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:00
|91
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:31:00
|92
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|94
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:00
|95
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:00
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:57:00
|97
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:00
|98
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:04:00
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:06:00
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:00
|101
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:09:00
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:36:00
|104
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:39:00
|107
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|108
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|2:06:00
|109
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:32:00
|110
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|2:41:00
|114
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:59:00
|115
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|117
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|9:14:00
|DNS
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:22:38
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:22:44
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:22:48
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:22:50
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:22:52
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:22:55
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:22:56
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15:23:01
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15:23:04
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|26
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:23:25
|27
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15:23:28
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:23:32
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15:23:34
|30
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:23:37
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15:23:39
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:23:46
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15:23:49
|37
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:24:04
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:24:06
|40
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|15:24:13
|41
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:24:17
|42
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:24:32
|43
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:25:31
|44
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:25:42
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:25:43
|46
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:25:48
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:26:24
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:26:57
|49
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15:28:21
|50
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15:28:39
|51
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:28:41
|52
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:28:44
|61
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|15:28:58
|62
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:29:05
|63
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:29:46
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:29:47
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:30:14
|66
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:30:20
|67
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|15:30:59
|68
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:31:08
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:31:13
|71
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:31:22
|72
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15:31:31
|73
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:31:32
|74
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|78
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:31:39
|79
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15:31:40
|80
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:31:48
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:31:51
|83
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:31:58
|84
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:32:03
|85
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:32:04
|86
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:32:18
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:32:29
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:32:36
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15:32:38
|90
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:32:51
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|15:32:54
|92
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:33:05
|93
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|15:33:43
|94
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:33:45
|95
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:33:59
|96
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|15:34:00
|97
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:34:06
|98
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:34:08
|99
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15:34:20
|100
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15:34:29
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:35:36
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:36:15
|104
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:36:41
|105
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:36:42
|106
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:36:51
|107
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|15:37:04
|108
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:37:38
|109
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|15:39:04
|110
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:39:20
|111
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:40:11
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:41:22
|113
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|15:48:09
|114
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:49:22
|115
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:51:30
|116
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|15:52:08
|117
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|15:52:19
|118
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|15:54:15
|119
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:56:33
|120
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|16:04:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|12
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|13
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|13
|14
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|17
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|21
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|27
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|29
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|30
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|31
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|33
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|35
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:23:04
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15:23:34
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:23:46
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:24:32
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:25:31
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15:28:41
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:31:08
|10
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15:31:31
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:31:32
|12
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:31:39
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15:31:40
|15
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:31:48
|17
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:32:18
|18
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|15:32:54
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:33:05
|20
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:34:06
|21
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:37:38
|22
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:39:20
|23
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:40:11
|24
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:49:22
|25
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|15:52:08
|26
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|15:54:15
|27
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|15:56:33
|28
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|16:04:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|3
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|5
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|17
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
