Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his fine start to the 2015 season when he claimed overall victory at the Dubai Tour after winning the final stage of the race in the shadow of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The Manxman trailed John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) by four seconds coming into Saturday’s stage but the ten-second time bonus for the win was enough to lift Cavendish above him in the final overall standings.

Cavendish was aided in no small part by a pitch-perfect lead-out from his Etixx-QuickStep team, who never left the head of the race from the moment Tony Martin took over with a shade over three kilometres remaining. Lukasz Wisniowski and Fabio Sabatini didn’t miss a beat when their turns came, and by the time Mark Renshaw hit the front inside the final 500 metres, he and Cavendish had a small gap over the rest of the peloton.

Cavendish had little option but to open his effort early, and although Elia Viviani (Sky) and Juan José Lobato (Movistar) both closed considerably in the final 100 metres, the Briton had more than enough in hand to take the stage victory and overall honours.

The Etixx-QuickStep forcing in the finale seemed to catch out Degenkolb, who wasn’t able to manoeuvre himself into a workable position for the sprint finish. The German was never close to getting back on terms and had to settle for ninth place on the stage.

That result meant that he slipped to second overall, six seconds down on Cavendish, while Lobato claimed the third step on the final podium, a further four seconds back.

“I’m over the moon,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to his Etixx-QuickStep team and had some thinly-veiled words of criticism for Team Sky and Movistar. “We’re the only team who rode all week, even yesterday when it was mainly to honour the jersey. I was a bit frustrated with the other teams who’ve come here and haven’t raced, so I had a bit of fire in my belly.”

Rapid

Saturday’s short, flat final stage was run off at a bracing pace from the off, and the average speed was a searing 47kph through the opening two hours of racing. A five-man break featuring Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Daniel Oss (BMC), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Maciej Paterski (CCC-Polsat) went clear early on and built up a maximum advantage of four minutes before Giant and Etixx began to set about pegging them back.

Cavendish’s surprisingly strong showing on the uphill finish on Friday afternoon had kept him within touching distance of Degenokolb’s overall lead but their teams were allies of circumstance for much of the afternoon.

“There were two riders from Giant and two from Etixx and then in the end a couple of other teams came to get their jerseys on television,” Cavendish said pointedly.

By the second intermediate sprint with 30 kilometres to go, the break’s lead had been slashed to just 40 seconds, although at that point, Boaro and Canola had each amassed enough bonus seconds to guarantee a place in the top ten overall.

Although the gap stayed consistent into the final 20 kilometres, Daniel Oss could sense that the break’s days were numbered and he attempted to forge clear alone in the finale. His solo effort petered out within a couple of kilometres, however, although he made one, last effort with Canola with six kilometres remaining, just as the peloton prepared to make the catch.

From there on, and despite some late pressing from Andy Fenn and Bernhard Eisel for Sky, the race belonged to Etixx-QuickStep with Tony Martin’s long, steady effort stretching the peloton taut and almost to breaking point.

By the time the Renshaw-Cavendish tandem clicked into gear they already had a head start on the rest of the sprinters, and despite Ben Swift’s best efforts on Viviani’s behalf, the final outcome was never in doubt.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:37:15 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 17 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 43 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 45 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 48 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 49 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 50 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 53 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 55 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 60 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 66 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:13:00 68 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:00 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:00 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 75 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 76 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 77 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 80 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:24:00 81 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 84 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 87 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:00 91 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:31:00 92 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 94 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:00 95 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:00 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:57:00 97 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:00 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:04:00 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:06:00 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:00 101 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 102 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:09:00 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:36:00 104 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 106 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:39:00 107 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 108 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 2:06:00 109 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:32:00 110 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 2:41:00 114 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:59:00 115 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 117 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 118 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 119 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 9:14:00 DNS Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 16 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 12 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 4 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 13 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:22:38 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:22:44 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 15:22:48 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15:22:50 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:22:52 6 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:22:55 7 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:22:56 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 15:23:01 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15:23:04 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 22 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 26 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15:23:25 27 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15:23:28 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15:23:32 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15:23:34 30 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 15:23:37 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15:23:39 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15:23:46 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15:23:49 37 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:24:04 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15:24:06 40 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 15:24:13 41 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:24:17 42 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 15:24:32 43 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15:25:31 44 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:25:42 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15:25:43 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:25:48 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:26:24 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:26:57 49 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15:28:21 50 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 15:28:39 51 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15:28:41 52 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 60 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 15:28:44 61 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 15:28:58 62 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15:29:05 63 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:29:46 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:29:47 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:30:14 66 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 15:30:20 67 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 15:30:59 68 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 15:31:08 69 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:31:13 71 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15:31:22 72 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15:31:31 73 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:31:32 74 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 75 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 78 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:31:39 79 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15:31:40 80 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:31:48 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15:31:51 83 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:31:58 84 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:32:03 85 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:32:04 86 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 15:32:18 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 15:32:29 88 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 15:32:36 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 15:32:38 90 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 15:32:51 91 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 15:32:54 92 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:33:05 93 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 15:33:43 94 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:33:45 95 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15:33:59 96 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 15:34:00 97 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15:34:06 98 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:34:08 99 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15:34:20 100 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 15:34:29 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 15:35:36 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:36:15 104 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 15:36:41 105 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15:36:42 106 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 15:36:51 107 Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 15:37:04 108 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:37:38 109 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 15:39:04 110 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15:39:20 111 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:40:11 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15:41:22 113 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 15:48:09 114 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 15:49:22 115 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 15:51:30 116 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 15:52:08 117 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 15:52:19 118 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 15:54:15 119 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15:56:33 120 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 16:04:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 48 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 31 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 6 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 7 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 17 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 12 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 13 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 13 14 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 17 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 18 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 21 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 24 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 27 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 29 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 30 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 31 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 33 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 35 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 15:23:04 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15:23:34 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15:23:46 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 15:24:32 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15:25:31 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15:28:41 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 15:31:08 10 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15:31:31 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15:31:32 12 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15:31:39 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15:31:40 15 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:31:48 17 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 15:32:18 18 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 15:32:54 19 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:33:05 20 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15:34:06 21 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 15:37:38 22 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15:39:20 23 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:40:11 24 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 15:49:22 25 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 15:52:08 26 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 15:54:15 27 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 15:56:33 28 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 16:04:10