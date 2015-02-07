Trending

Cavendish wins final stage and overall at Dubai Tour

Manxman takes jersey from Degenkolb

Image 1 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 34

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins best young rider

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) wins sprint jersey

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) wins sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour overall

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 34

Dubai Tour final podium (l-r): Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

Dubai Tour final podium (l-r): Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar), Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 34

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) raises his podium flowers

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) raises his podium flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 34

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage of the 2015 Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish wins the final stage of the 2015 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Mark Cavendish has the gap and will win the final stage of the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish has the gap and will win the final stage of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

Paolo Bettini chats with his former teammate Matteo Tosatto.

Paolo Bettini chats with his former teammate Matteo Tosatto.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrate overall victory at the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrate overall victory at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo) won the title of best young rider.

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo) won the title of best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

Oleg Tinkov congratulates Michael Valgren Andersen on winning the white jersey at the Dubai Tour.

Oleg Tinkov congratulates Michael Valgren Andersen on winning the white jersey at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

Mark Cavendish was helped by a very strong Etixx-QuickStep team.

Mark Cavendish was helped by a very strong Etixx-QuickStep team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

The peloton races against the Dubai skyline.

The peloton races against the Dubai skyline.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Dubai Tour.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

BMC Racing win team classification in Dubai Tour

BMC Racing win team classification in Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 34

The early break on the final stage of the Dubai Tour.

The early break on the final stage of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the bunch sprint to the line

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the bunch sprint to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) looks behind him to see if he has a gap

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) looks behind him to see if he has a gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 34

Stage 4 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Stage 4 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the fourth and final stage

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the fourth and final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with the Dubai Tour trophy

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with the Dubai Tour trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 34

Filippo Pozzato reports for duty at the Dubai Tour.

Filippo Pozzato reports for duty at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) congratulated for his overall win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) congratulated for his overall win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 34

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 34

Movistar sign on for the final day of the Dubai Tour.

Movistar sign on for the final day of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Mark Cavendish would take possession of John Degenkolb's blue jersey on the final day of the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish would take possession of John Degenkolb's blue jersey on the final day of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

The Lampre-Merida team at the 2015 Dubai Tour.

The Lampre-Merida team at the 2015 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Astana found a novel way of travelling to the start at the Dubai Tour.

Astana found a novel way of travelling to the start at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Mark Cavendish began the final stage of the Dubai Tour just four seconds down on John Degenkolb.

Mark Cavendish began the final stage of the Dubai Tour just four seconds down on John Degenkolb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

The peloton on the final stage of the 2015 Dubai Tour.

The peloton on the final stage of the 2015 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) continued his fine start to the 2015 season when he claimed overall victory at the Dubai Tour after winning the final stage of the race in the shadow of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The Manxman trailed John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) by four seconds coming into Saturday’s stage but the ten-second time bonus for the win was enough to lift Cavendish above him in the final overall standings.

Cavendish was aided in no small part by a pitch-perfect lead-out from his Etixx-QuickStep team, who never left the head of the race from the moment Tony Martin took over with a shade over three kilometres remaining. Lukasz Wisniowski and Fabio Sabatini didn’t miss a beat when their turns came, and by the time Mark Renshaw hit the front inside the final 500 metres, he and Cavendish had a small gap over the rest of the peloton.

Cavendish had little option but to open his effort early, and although Elia Viviani (Sky) and Juan José Lobato (Movistar) both closed considerably in the final 100 metres, the Briton had more than enough in hand to take the stage victory and overall honours.

The Etixx-QuickStep forcing in the finale seemed to catch out Degenkolb, who wasn’t able to manoeuvre himself into a workable position for the sprint finish. The German was never close to getting back on terms and had to settle for ninth place on the stage.

That result meant that he slipped to second overall, six seconds down on Cavendish, while Lobato claimed the third step on the final podium, a further four seconds back.

“I’m over the moon,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to his Etixx-QuickStep team and had some thinly-veiled words of criticism for Team Sky and Movistar. “We’re the only team who rode all week, even yesterday when it was mainly to honour the jersey. I was a bit frustrated with the other teams who’ve come here and haven’t raced, so I had a bit of fire in my belly.”

Rapid

Saturday’s short, flat final stage was run off at a bracing pace from the off, and the average speed was a searing 47kph through the opening two hours of racing. A five-man break featuring Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Daniel Oss (BMC), Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare), Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai), Maciej Paterski (CCC-Polsat) went clear early on and built up a maximum advantage of four minutes before Giant and Etixx began to set about pegging them back.

Cavendish’s surprisingly strong showing on the uphill finish on Friday afternoon had kept him within touching distance of Degenokolb’s overall lead but their teams were allies of circumstance for much of the afternoon.

“There were two riders from Giant and two from Etixx and then in the end a couple of other teams came to get their jerseys on television,” Cavendish said pointedly.

By the second intermediate sprint with 30 kilometres to go, the break’s lead had been slashed to just 40 seconds, although at that point, Boaro and Canola had each amassed enough bonus seconds to guarantee a place in the top ten overall.

Although the gap stayed consistent into the final 20 kilometres, Daniel Oss could sense that the break’s days were numbered and he attempted to forge clear alone in the finale. His solo effort petered out within a couple of kilometres, however, although he made one, last effort with Canola with six kilometres remaining, just as the peloton prepared to make the catch.

From there on, and despite some late pressing from Andy Fenn and Bernhard Eisel for Sky, the race belonged to Etixx-QuickStep with Tony Martin’s long, steady effort stretching the peloton taut and almost to breaking point.

By the time the Renshaw-Cavendish tandem clicked into gear they already had a head start on the rest of the sprinters, and despite Ben Swift’s best efforts on Viviani’s behalf, the final outcome was never in doubt.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step2:37:15
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
14Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
17Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
19Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
26Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
43Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
44Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
45Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
48Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
49Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
50Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
51Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
53Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
54Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
55Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
57Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
59Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
60Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:13:00
68David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:00
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:00
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
73Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
75Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
76Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
77Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
80Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:24:00
81Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
82Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
87Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:00
91Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:31:00
92Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
94Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:00
95Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:00
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:57:00
97Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky1:03:00
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:04:00
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:06:00
100Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:00
101Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:09:00
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:36:00
104Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
106Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:39:00
107Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
108Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk2:06:00
109Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:32:00
110Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky2:41:00
114Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:59:00
115Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
117Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
118Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates9:14:00
DNSAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo8pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo8pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky16
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo16
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team12
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk4
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
13Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
14Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step15:22:38
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15:22:44
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team15:22:48
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team15:22:50
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:22:52
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:22:55
7Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:22:56
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team15:23:01
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15:23:04
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
22Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
26Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:23:25
27Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15:23:28
28Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:23:32
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15:23:34
30Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha15:23:37
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha15:23:39
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:23:46
36Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team15:23:49
37Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin15:24:04
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:24:06
40Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha15:24:13
41Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step15:24:17
42Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha15:24:32
43Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:25:31
44Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15:25:42
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15:25:43
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin15:25:48
47Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15:26:24
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:26:57
49Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15:28:21
50Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team15:28:39
51Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:28:41
52Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
54Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
60David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk15:28:44
61Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida15:28:58
62Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:29:05
63Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:29:46
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:29:47
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step15:30:14
66Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team15:30:20
67Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky15:30:59
68Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team15:31:08
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:31:13
71Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:31:22
72Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida15:31:31
73Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:31:32
74Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
75Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
78Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:31:39
79Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15:31:40
80Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15:31:48
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:31:51
83Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:31:58
84Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:32:03
85Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:32:04
86Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha15:32:18
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo15:32:29
88Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo15:32:36
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15:32:38
90Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk15:32:51
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky15:32:54
92Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15:33:05
93David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky15:33:43
94Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin15:33:45
95Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo15:33:59
96Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky15:34:00
97Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:34:06
98Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:34:08
99Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida15:34:20
100Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team15:34:29
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team15:35:36
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15:36:15
104Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk15:36:41
105Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk15:36:42
106Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team15:36:51
107Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates15:37:04
108Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin15:37:38
109Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida15:39:04
110Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:39:20
111Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:40:11
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:41:22
113Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team15:48:09
114Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk15:49:22
115Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk15:51:30
116Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates15:52:08
117Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates15:52:19
118Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates15:54:15
119Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk15:56:33
120Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates16:04:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step56pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky48
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team35
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team31
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin27
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo21
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha18
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky17
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
12Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk13
14Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team12
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
17Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
18Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky8
21Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin5
24Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
27Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
29Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
30Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
31Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
32Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
33Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
34Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
35Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo15:23:04
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
4Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15:23:34
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:23:46
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha15:24:32
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:25:31
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15:28:41
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team15:31:08
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida15:31:31
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:31:32
12Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:31:39
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15:31:40
15Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15:31:48
17Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha15:32:18
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky15:32:54
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin15:33:05
20Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:34:06
21Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin15:37:38
22Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:39:20
23Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:40:11
24Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk15:49:22
25Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates15:52:08
26Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates15:54:15
27Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk15:56:33
28Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates16:04:10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo21
3Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
5Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky8
9Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk8
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
14Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team2
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
17Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

