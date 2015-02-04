Cavendish wins opening stage of Dubai Tour
Manxman pips Guardini in bunch finish
Stage 1: Dubai International Marine Club - Union House Flag
The margin may have been tighter than he would have liked but in sprinting the only arbiter is the final result and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) was ultimately well worth his victory on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour at Union House Flag.
Cavendish opened his sprint early in the finale – sooner, it seems, than he might otherwise have liked – but he managed to fend off a fierce comeback from the rapidly-closing Andrea Guardini (Astana) to claim the stage win and take possession of the overall lead.
After lead-out man Mark Renshaw deposited Cavendish at the front with a shade over 300 metres to go, the Manxman quickly put daylight between himself and his sprint rivals, and it seemed as if the honours had already been decided.
Guardini, however, ate up the ground in the final 150 metres and came within inches of overhauling Cavendish at the death. Indeed, even as Cavendish punched the air just past the finish line, Guardini raised a hand to suggest that those celebrations might just have been premature.
The photo finish image quickly confirmed that Cavendish’s first instincts had been correct, however, and he was able to celebrate his second victory of the new campaign. Guardini had to console himself with second place, while Elia Viviani (Sky) claimed third, just ahead of the surprising Alexander Porsev (Katusha).
Cavendish’s victory was no more, perhaps, than his Etixx-QuickStep team had deserved for their day’s work. Tony Martin had been already been quietly impressive in helping to ensure that early escapees were never allowed too much free rein, and he was then utterly dominant in the finale.
Martin’s surge to the front with five kilometres remaining heralded the formal beginning of Etixx-QuickStep’s lead-out effort, and the German carefully marshalled Cavendish through the sole technical difficulty in the run-in, the 180-degree turn with three kilometres to go.
Underneath the red kite, Martin cruised to the front once more, before yielding to Fabio Sabatini. The Italian spent less time in front than expected as Team Sky looked to move up in support of Viviani, but Mark Renshaw brought order to affairs 500 metres from home before Cavendish wound up for his seemingly interminable sprint.
“My sensations are good, I’m happy I was up there fighting,” Guardini said. “The aim was to start off strongly. Last year in Dubai, I fought for the win on the last stage. This year, I was up there on the first.”
Etixx-QuickStep in control
After leaving Dubai International Boat Club, the early part of the stage was animated by a five-man breakaway featuring Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani), Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Vladimir Gusev (Skydive Dubai), Nicolas Lefrançois (Novo Nordisk) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare), who escaped inside the opening 10 kilometres and most of the rest of the afternoon dangling 90 seconds or so clear of the peloton.
There was scarcely a bump on the road all day – save for a treacherous traffic calming measure on the finishing circuit – and for the opening hours of racing, the peloton was happy to amble behind and allow the quintet a certain degree of liberty. That said, the black jerseys of Etixx-QuickStep – Martin and Carlos Verona, in particular – were careful to ensure the break’s margin never escalated and once Team Sky joined the chase with 25 kilometres remaining, they were quickly reeled in.
Sky had designs on the intermediate sprint with two laps of the finishing circuit remaining, and the break was caught brusquely with a shade under 20 kilometres left. A smart solo effort from Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) almost denied Sky the bonus on offer, however, but an impressive cameo from Geraint Thomas allowed Ben Swift to nip ahead and pick up the maximum three seconds.
Boaro’s brief sally, incidentally, was the last genuine attempt to break the shackles of the peloton. From there, the bunch sprint was a cast-iron certainty, with Movistar, Lampre, Astana and BMC all looking to shepherd their fast men into position on the final two laps of the 8.4km finishing circuit.
With two kilometres remaining, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a long, long turn on the front – as much to stay out of harm’s way as to help Guardini, perhaps – and though he melted back into the body of the peloton shortly afterwards, it was a heartening cameo from the Tour de France winner on his opening outing of the new year.
The day was all about the fast men in general, however, and Mark Cavendish in particular. The season is young and the sprints that will measure its success or otherwise are still weeks and months away, but two early wins mark an encouraging start the campaign for the 29-year-old.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:25:00
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|63
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|68
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|75
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|80
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|91
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|99
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|104
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|105
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:46
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|113
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:57
|115
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:59
|116
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:07
|117
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:16
|118
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|120
|Naser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:01:41
|121
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:02:05
|122
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|124
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:04
|125
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Ammar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|127
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|128
|Essa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:15:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:24:50
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:08
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|66
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|71
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|89
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|91
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|99
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|104
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|105
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:56
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|114
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:00
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:07
|116
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:09
|117
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:17
|118
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:26
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:43
|121
|Naser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:01:51
|122
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:02:15
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|125
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:14
|126
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Ammar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|128
|Essa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:15:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai
|4
|pts
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|pts
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai
