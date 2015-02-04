Trending

Cavendish wins opening stage of Dubai Tour

Manxman pips Guardini in bunch finish

Image 1 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

The field during stage 1 Dubai Tour

The field during stage 1 Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

The field passes the desert landscape in Dubai

The field passes the desert landscape in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

Cavendish congratulated by Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere

Cavendish congratulated by Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere and Marck Cavendish after stage 1 in Dubai

Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere and Marck Cavendish after stage 1 in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Cavendish congratulated by teammates at the finish line in Dubai

Cavendish congratulated by teammates at the finish line in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)

Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Congratulatory hugs for Cavendish in Dubai

Congratulatory hugs for Cavendish in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Two riders try to escape the peloton

Two riders try to escape the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour opener

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour opener
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with his podium flowers

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with his podium flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 1 in Dubai

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 1 in Dubai
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

The field during Dubai Tour stage 1

The field during Dubai Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is awarded a cycling trophy

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is awarded a cycling trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour stage 1

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

BMC Racing together in the field during stage 1 Dubai Tour

BMC Racing together in the field during stage 1 Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

The field waiting for the start of stage 1

The field waiting for the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Time for tea at the Dubai Tour.

Time for tea at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss chat with Paolo Bettini at the Dubai Tour.

Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss chat with Paolo Bettini at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 48

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) reports for duty at the Dubai Tour.

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) reports for duty at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Dubai Tour.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 48

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida).

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 48

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida).

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 48

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 48

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase at the Dubai Tour.

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 48

Team Sky looked to set up Elia Viviani for the sprint.

Team Sky looked to set up Elia Viviani for the sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 48

The Dubai Tour peloton in action.

The Dubai Tour peloton in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 48

Elia Viviani (Sky) took third on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Sky) took third on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 48

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) in the early break at the Dubai Tour.

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) in the early break at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 48

A fan captures the moment at the Dubai Tour.

A fan captures the moment at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 48

The opening stage of the Dubai Tour featured four laps of a finishing circuit.

The opening stage of the Dubai Tour featured four laps of a finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep).

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 48

The Dubai Tour peloton.

The Dubai Tour peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 48

Alejandro Valverde chats with Joaquim Rodriguez at the Dubai Tour.

Alejandro Valverde chats with Joaquim Rodriguez at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 48

The peloton races against the Dubai skyline.

The peloton races against the Dubai skyline.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 48

Laurens de Vreese (Astana).

Laurens de Vreese (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) begins his season at the Dubai Tour.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) begins his season at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the opening kilometres of the Dubai Tour.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the opening kilometres of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 48

The early break on day one of the Dubai Tour.

The early break on day one of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 48

The peloton on the opening day of the Dubai Tour.

The peloton on the opening day of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 48

Into the desert at the 2015 Dubai Tour.

Into the desert at the 2015 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 48

Mark Cavendish holds off Andrea Guardini on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish holds off Andrea Guardini on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The margin may have been tighter than he would have liked but in sprinting the only arbiter is the final result and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) was ultimately well worth his victory on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour at Union House Flag.

Cavendish opened his sprint early in the finale – sooner, it seems, than he might otherwise have liked – but he managed to fend off a fierce comeback from the rapidly-closing Andrea Guardini (Astana) to claim the stage win and take possession of the overall lead.

After lead-out man Mark Renshaw deposited Cavendish at the front with a shade over 300 metres to go, the Manxman quickly put daylight between himself and his sprint rivals, and it seemed as if the honours had already been decided.

Guardini, however, ate up the ground in the final 150 metres and came within inches of overhauling Cavendish at the death. Indeed, even as Cavendish punched the air just past the finish line, Guardini raised a hand to suggest that those celebrations might just have been premature.

The photo finish image quickly confirmed that Cavendish’s first instincts had been correct, however, and he was able to celebrate his second victory of the new campaign. Guardini had to console himself with second place, while Elia Viviani (Sky) claimed third, just ahead of the surprising Alexander Porsev (Katusha).

Cavendish’s victory was no more, perhaps, than his Etixx-QuickStep team had deserved for their day’s work. Tony Martin had been already been quietly impressive in helping to ensure that early escapees were never allowed too much free rein, and he was then utterly dominant in the finale.

Martin’s surge to the front with five kilometres remaining heralded the formal beginning of Etixx-QuickStep’s lead-out effort, and the German carefully marshalled Cavendish through the sole technical difficulty in the run-in, the 180-degree turn with three kilometres to go.

Underneath the red kite, Martin cruised to the front once more, before yielding to Fabio Sabatini. The Italian spent less time in front than expected as Team Sky looked to move up in support of Viviani, but Mark Renshaw brought order to affairs 500 metres from home before Cavendish wound up for his seemingly interminable sprint.

“My sensations are good, I’m happy I was up there fighting,” Guardini said. “The aim was to start off strongly. Last year in Dubai, I fought for the win on the last stage. This year, I was up there on the first.”

Etixx-QuickStep in control

After leaving Dubai International Boat Club, the early part of the stage was animated by a five-man breakaway featuring Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani), Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Vladimir Gusev (Skydive Dubai), Nicolas Lefrançois (Novo Nordisk) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare), who escaped inside the opening 10 kilometres and most of the rest of the afternoon dangling 90 seconds or so clear of the peloton.

There was scarcely a bump on the road all day – save for a treacherous traffic calming measure on the finishing circuit – and for the opening hours of racing, the peloton was happy to amble behind and allow the quintet a certain degree of liberty. That said, the black jerseys of Etixx-QuickStep – Martin and Carlos Verona, in particular – were careful to ensure the break’s margin never escalated and once Team Sky joined the chase with 25 kilometres remaining, they were quickly reeled in.

Sky had designs on the intermediate sprint with two laps of the finishing circuit remaining, and the break was caught brusquely with a shade under 20 kilometres left. A smart solo effort from Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) almost denied Sky the bonus on offer, however, but an impressive cameo from Geraint Thomas allowed Ben Swift to nip ahead and pick up the maximum three seconds.

Boaro’s brief sally, incidentally, was the last genuine attempt to break the shackles of the peloton. From there, the bunch sprint was a cast-iron certainty, with Movistar, Lampre, Astana and BMC all looking to shepherd their fast men into position on the final two laps of the 8.4km finishing circuit.

With two kilometres remaining, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a long, long turn on the front – as much to stay out of harm’s way as to help Guardini, perhaps – and though he melted back into the body of the peloton shortly afterwards, it was a heartening cameo from the Tour de France winner on his opening outing of the new year.

The day was all about the fast men in general, however, and Mark Cavendish in particular. The season is young and the sprints that will measure its success or otherwise are still weeks and months away, but two early wins mark an encouraging start the campaign for the 29-year-old.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:25:00
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
6Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
12Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
21Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
28Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
33Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
34Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
45Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
54Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
55Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
56Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
57Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
60Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
63Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
64Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
66Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
68Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
69Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
70Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
75Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
77Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
78Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
80Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
82Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
83Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
84Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
85David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
91David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
93Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
99Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
102Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
103Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
104Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
105Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
109Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
110Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:46
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:50
113Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:57
115Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:59
116Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:07
117Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:16
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:33
120Naser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:01:41
121Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:02:05
122Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
124Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:04
125Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Ammar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
127Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
128Essa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:15:47

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step3:24:50
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:06
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:08
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:10
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
26Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
27Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
30Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
31Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
32Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
33Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
37Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
38Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
48Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
58Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
59Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
60Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
63Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
66Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
67Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
68Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
71Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
74Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
77Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
79Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
80Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
83Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
84Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
86David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
91David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
93Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
99Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
102Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
103Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
104Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
105Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
109Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
110Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:56
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:59
114Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:00
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:07
116Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:09
117Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:17
118Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:26
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:43
121Naser Al Memari (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:01:51
122Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:02:15
123Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:08
125Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:14
126Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Ammar Abdulla (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
128Essa Alsayed (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:15:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky12
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8
7Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team7
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai4pts
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
13Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2pts
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai

