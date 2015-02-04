Image 1 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 48 Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 The field during stage 1 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 The field passes the desert landscape in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Cavendish congratulated by Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere and Marck Cavendish after stage 1 in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Cavendish congratulated by teammates at the finish line in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 Congratulatory hugs for Cavendish in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Gang Xu (Lampre-Merida) and David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Two riders try to escape the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with his podium flowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 1 in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 The field during Dubai Tour stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) is awarded a cycling trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Dubai Tour stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 BMC Racing together in the field during stage 1 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 The field waiting for the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Time for tea at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 48 Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss chat with Paolo Bettini at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 48 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) reports for duty at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 48 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 48 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 48 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 48 Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 48 Team Sky looked to set up Elia Viviani for the sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 48 The Dubai Tour peloton in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 48 Elia Viviani (Sky) took third on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 48 Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) in the early break at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 48 A fan captures the moment at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 48 The opening stage of the Dubai Tour featured four laps of a finishing circuit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 48 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 48 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 48 The Dubai Tour peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 48 Alejandro Valverde chats with Joaquim Rodriguez at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 48 The peloton races against the Dubai skyline. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 48 Laurens de Vreese (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) begins his season at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the opening kilometres of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 48 The early break on day one of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 48 The peloton on the opening day of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 48 Into the desert at the 2015 Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 48 Mark Cavendish holds off Andrea Guardini on stage 1 of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The margin may have been tighter than he would have liked but in sprinting the only arbiter is the final result and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) was ultimately well worth his victory on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour at Union House Flag.

Cavendish opened his sprint early in the finale – sooner, it seems, than he might otherwise have liked – but he managed to fend off a fierce comeback from the rapidly-closing Andrea Guardini (Astana) to claim the stage win and take possession of the overall lead.

After lead-out man Mark Renshaw deposited Cavendish at the front with a shade over 300 metres to go, the Manxman quickly put daylight between himself and his sprint rivals, and it seemed as if the honours had already been decided.

Guardini, however, ate up the ground in the final 150 metres and came within inches of overhauling Cavendish at the death. Indeed, even as Cavendish punched the air just past the finish line, Guardini raised a hand to suggest that those celebrations might just have been premature.

The photo finish image quickly confirmed that Cavendish’s first instincts had been correct, however, and he was able to celebrate his second victory of the new campaign. Guardini had to console himself with second place, while Elia Viviani (Sky) claimed third, just ahead of the surprising Alexander Porsev (Katusha).

Cavendish’s victory was no more, perhaps, than his Etixx-QuickStep team had deserved for their day’s work. Tony Martin had been already been quietly impressive in helping to ensure that early escapees were never allowed too much free rein, and he was then utterly dominant in the finale.

Martin’s surge to the front with five kilometres remaining heralded the formal beginning of Etixx-QuickStep’s lead-out effort, and the German carefully marshalled Cavendish through the sole technical difficulty in the run-in, the 180-degree turn with three kilometres to go.

Underneath the red kite, Martin cruised to the front once more, before yielding to Fabio Sabatini. The Italian spent less time in front than expected as Team Sky looked to move up in support of Viviani, but Mark Renshaw brought order to affairs 500 metres from home before Cavendish wound up for his seemingly interminable sprint.

“My sensations are good, I’m happy I was up there fighting,” Guardini said. “The aim was to start off strongly. Last year in Dubai, I fought for the win on the last stage. This year, I was up there on the first.”

Etixx-QuickStep in control

After leaving Dubai International Boat Club, the early part of the stage was animated by a five-man breakaway featuring Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani), Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Vladimir Gusev (Skydive Dubai), Nicolas Lefrançois (Novo Nordisk) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthCare), who escaped inside the opening 10 kilometres and most of the rest of the afternoon dangling 90 seconds or so clear of the peloton.

There was scarcely a bump on the road all day – save for a treacherous traffic calming measure on the finishing circuit – and for the opening hours of racing, the peloton was happy to amble behind and allow the quintet a certain degree of liberty. That said, the black jerseys of Etixx-QuickStep – Martin and Carlos Verona, in particular – were careful to ensure the break’s margin never escalated and once Team Sky joined the chase with 25 kilometres remaining, they were quickly reeled in.

Sky had designs on the intermediate sprint with two laps of the finishing circuit remaining, and the break was caught brusquely with a shade under 20 kilometres left. A smart solo effort from Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) almost denied Sky the bonus on offer, however, but an impressive cameo from Geraint Thomas allowed Ben Swift to nip ahead and pick up the maximum three seconds.

Boaro’s brief sally, incidentally, was the last genuine attempt to break the shackles of the peloton. From there, the bunch sprint was a cast-iron certainty, with Movistar, Lampre, Astana and BMC all looking to shepherd their fast men into position on the final two laps of the 8.4km finishing circuit.

With two kilometres remaining, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put in a long, long turn on the front – as much to stay out of harm’s way as to help Guardini, perhaps – and though he melted back into the body of the peloton shortly afterwards, it was a heartening cameo from the Tour de France winner on his opening outing of the new year.

The day was all about the fast men in general, however, and Mark Cavendish in particular. The season is young and the sprints that will measure its success or otherwise are still weeks and months away, but two early wins mark an encouraging start the campaign for the 29-year-old.

