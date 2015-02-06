Image 1 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) leads the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 3 on Hatta Dam at Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Movistar leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 BMC puts the hammer down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Lars Boom (Astana) attacked with Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Lars Boom (Astana) and Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Angel Vicioso (Katusha) lights it up on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Marijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) leads Alessandro Bazzana (UHC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 The spectator came out to watch the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 The peloton led by Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) leads the Dubai Tour sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Etixx-Quickstep protects Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali is stopped with a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Crosswind racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 John Degenkolb thanks his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 John Degenkolb gave it all he had (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 Mark Cavendish and John Degenkolb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 John Degenkolb celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finishes sixth on Hatta Dam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) takes fifth on the Hatta Dam climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gives it everything on Hatta Dam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second on stage 3's Hatta Dam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) was third on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As he collapsed on the tarmac gasping for breath, it was clear that John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) had given it everything on the final 17 per cent climb towards the Hatta Dam. The German struck out at the foot of the 300-metre ascent and raced his way into the leader’s jersey.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) made his move a fraction after Degenkolb but it was too late to bring him back, and had to settle for second. Valverde’s teammate Juan Jose Lobato followed his leader across the line to take third.

"It was a great stage today with a really tough final,” Degenkolb said after the stage. “We tried already in the last two days to go for the win but didn’t have the luck. Today it was important not to waste energy before the end and we did it in a smart way and kept enough riders as planned to put me into a perfect position for the finish.

“It’s great to start the season with a victory for myself and the team. I would really like to win this race now, it isn’t over yet though. We have to do a perfect stage tomorrow to win the jersey and we will have to be smart but we are ready for this.”

The final five kilometres of the stage were fraught with action as the major teams fought for control of the diminished peloton. Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali continued his role as super domestique, leading the group towards the final kilometre as he tried to position Alexey Lutsenko for the finish. After missing out on the previous two stages though, it was Giant-Alpecin who forced Nibali off the front under the flamme rouge.

Lutsenko did push himself to the fore, trying to attack the group as they neared the imposing final ramp to the finish line. The Kazakh rider soon faded though and Degenkolb forced his way around the outside of the bunch. He breezed past Lutsenko, as much as you can when you’re climbing a 17 per cent gradient, and established a crucial gap. He eventually crossed the line two seconds ahead of Valverde.

Degenkolb now leads the general classification by two seconds over Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) but with a sprint stage still to come and bonus seconds available, it is still all to play for.

How it happened

After the skyscrapers of the city, it was the turn of nature’s skyscrapers as the peloton rode out into the Hajar Mountains for the longest stage of the Dubai Tour. The 209-kilometre route brought the riders up to the border with Oman for the finish at the Hatta Dam.

The day’s break took time to form with five men eventually making it away after nearly 40 kilomtres of racing. The men out front were Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mohamed Al Murawwi and Vladimir Gusev (Both Skydive Dubai),Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare). The group was able to build an advantage of over nine minutes after 90 kilometres of racing.

Behind them the team of race leader Cavendish, Etixx-QuickStep led the chase along with Movistar who were heavily invested in the stage win with Valverde. Their efforts cut the lead down to just over two minutes and the numbers out front began to crumble. Al Murawwi was the first to go with Verschoor going soon afterwards with 50 kilometres to go.

The chase of the remaining trio out front was briefly disrupted several riders went down after catching a piece of carpet on the exit of a tunnel that had been laid down to cover a grid on the road, including Julien Vermote. The news was obviously quickly passed on and the subsequent pieces of carpet were removed. There was a further crash soon after as one of the Skydive Dubai riders overcooked it on a corner.

As the climbs came Cavendish found himself in trouble and slid out of the back of an ever dwindling peloton. His Etixx-QuickStep team rallied around, keeping the whole team around the race leader. A concerted effort from the Belgian team managed the damage and eventually brought the Manxman back in touch with the back of the peloton.

While Cavendish and his team were chasing the bunch, the pelotons pursuit of the races leaders was ended as they caught them with 33 kilometres remaining. There was a brief lull in the group, which likely assisted him in re-joining, before Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) went on the attack. His move was later followed By Angel Vicioso (Katusha) and Lars Boom (Astana). Boom blew past Vicioso before reaching Mancebo, the two worked together for two kilometres before their attack came to an end with five kilometres remaining.

BMC, Lampre-Merida and Movistar proceeded with a game of one-upmanship as they tried to wrest control of the peloton. Etixx-QuickStep joined in with just over two kilometres to go, with Tony Martin expertly moving Cavendish to the front.

Giant-Alpecin led the way under the flamme rouge with Degenkolb finally turning their efforts into an impressive victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:50:40 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:10 12 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 19 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 24 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 25 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 26 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 32 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:32 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 35 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:00 41 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:08 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:10 43 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:14 45 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:18 46 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 47 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:39 48 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:41 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:23 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 51 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:47 52 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 55 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 57 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 62 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 65 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 67 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 68 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 70 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 76 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:03 77 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:08 78 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 79 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:14 80 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 83 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:31 84 Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 85 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 86 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:38 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 95 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 97 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 98 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 101 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 103 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 106 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:26 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 110 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 111 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:48 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:43 113 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:47 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:51 115 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:57 116 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:22:33 117 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 120 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:22:55 121 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:23:11 122 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:23:15 123 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:23:40 DNF Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 3 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 5 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 10 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Lahbab (km 56,2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 3 4 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Fayyad (km 148,5) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 5 3 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:32:19 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 4 Team Katusha 5 Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 6 Movistar Team 0:00:55 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:23 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:59 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:53 11 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 12 Team Sky 13 Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:32 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:17 15 Bardiani CSF 0:13:52 16 UAE 0:54:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12:45:29 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:11 6 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:12 7 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:18 15 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 26 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:34 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 31 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:42 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:53 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:10 40 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:20 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:24 43 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:33 45 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:49 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:33 47 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:49 49 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:43 50 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:47 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:05:55 52 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:57 53 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 56 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 57 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 60 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 64 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:06:14 67 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:43 68 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:03 69 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:11 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:02 71 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:15 72 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:18 73 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:24 74 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:25 76 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:38 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:43 78 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:08:47 79 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:08:48 80 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 87 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:50 91 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:55 92 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:03 93 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:04 94 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:19 95 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:20 96 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:48 97 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:57 98 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:51 99 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:10:57 100 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:24 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:36 102 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:41 103 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:11:45 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:55 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:33 107 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:57 108 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:58 109 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:04 110 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:07 111 Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:14:20 112 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:28 113 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 0:16:01 114 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:44 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:19 116 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:23:49 117 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:32 118 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:22 119 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:28:32 120 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:29:00 121 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:29:04 122 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:32:12 123 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 32 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 19 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 18 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 9 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 10 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 13 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 16 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 17 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 23 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 24 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 25 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 27 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 28 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 29 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 31 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 32 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1 33 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 34 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 3 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 8 7 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 8 8 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 3 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 12 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida 3 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 14 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12:45:49 2 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:04 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 8 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:37 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:04 12 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:05 13 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:08:27 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:28 15 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:30 18 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:35 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:43 20 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:59 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:37 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:35 23 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:44 24 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:08 25 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:12 26 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:28:12 27 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:28:40 28 Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates 0:31:52 29 Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:42