Dubai Tour: Degenkolb wins at Hatta Dam
German moves into race lead
Stage 3: Dubai International Marine Club - Hatta Dam
As he collapsed on the tarmac gasping for breath, it was clear that John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) had given it everything on the final 17 per cent climb towards the Hatta Dam. The German struck out at the foot of the 300-metre ascent and raced his way into the leader’s jersey.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) made his move a fraction after Degenkolb but it was too late to bring him back, and had to settle for second. Valverde’s teammate Juan Jose Lobato followed his leader across the line to take third.
"It was a great stage today with a really tough final,” Degenkolb said after the stage. “We tried already in the last two days to go for the win but didn’t have the luck. Today it was important not to waste energy before the end and we did it in a smart way and kept enough riders as planned to put me into a perfect position for the finish.
“It’s great to start the season with a victory for myself and the team. I would really like to win this race now, it isn’t over yet though. We have to do a perfect stage tomorrow to win the jersey and we will have to be smart but we are ready for this.”
The final five kilometres of the stage were fraught with action as the major teams fought for control of the diminished peloton. Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali continued his role as super domestique, leading the group towards the final kilometre as he tried to position Alexey Lutsenko for the finish. After missing out on the previous two stages though, it was Giant-Alpecin who forced Nibali off the front under the flamme rouge.
Lutsenko did push himself to the fore, trying to attack the group as they neared the imposing final ramp to the finish line. The Kazakh rider soon faded though and Degenkolb forced his way around the outside of the bunch. He breezed past Lutsenko, as much as you can when you’re climbing a 17 per cent gradient, and established a crucial gap. He eventually crossed the line two seconds ahead of Valverde.
Degenkolb now leads the general classification by two seconds over Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) but with a sprint stage still to come and bonus seconds available, it is still all to play for.
How it happened
After the skyscrapers of the city, it was the turn of nature’s skyscrapers as the peloton rode out into the Hajar Mountains for the longest stage of the Dubai Tour. The 209-kilometre route brought the riders up to the border with Oman for the finish at the Hatta Dam.
The day’s break took time to form with five men eventually making it away after nearly 40 kilomtres of racing. The men out front were Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mohamed Al Murawwi and Vladimir Gusev (Both Skydive Dubai),Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare). The group was able to build an advantage of over nine minutes after 90 kilometres of racing.
Behind them the team of race leader Cavendish, Etixx-QuickStep led the chase along with Movistar who were heavily invested in the stage win with Valverde. Their efforts cut the lead down to just over two minutes and the numbers out front began to crumble. Al Murawwi was the first to go with Verschoor going soon afterwards with 50 kilometres to go.
The chase of the remaining trio out front was briefly disrupted several riders went down after catching a piece of carpet on the exit of a tunnel that had been laid down to cover a grid on the road, including Julien Vermote. The news was obviously quickly passed on and the subsequent pieces of carpet were removed. There was a further crash soon after as one of the Skydive Dubai riders overcooked it on a corner.
As the climbs came Cavendish found himself in trouble and slid out of the back of an ever dwindling peloton. His Etixx-QuickStep team rallied around, keeping the whole team around the race leader. A concerted effort from the Belgian team managed the damage and eventually brought the Manxman back in touch with the back of the peloton.
While Cavendish and his team were chasing the bunch, the pelotons pursuit of the races leaders was ended as they caught them with 33 kilometres remaining. There was a brief lull in the group, which likely assisted him in re-joining, before Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) went on the attack. His move was later followed By Angel Vicioso (Katusha) and Lars Boom (Astana). Boom blew past Vicioso before reaching Mancebo, the two worked together for two kilometres before their attack came to an end with five kilometres remaining.
BMC, Lampre-Merida and Movistar proceeded with a game of one-upmanship as they tried to wrest control of the peloton. Etixx-QuickStep joined in with just over two kilometres to go, with Tony Martin expertly moving Cavendish to the front.
Giant-Alpecin led the way under the flamme rouge with Degenkolb finally turning their efforts into an impressive victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:50:40
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:10
|12
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|24
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|26
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|32
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|35
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|41
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|43
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|45
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:18
|46
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|47
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:39
|48
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:23
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|51
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:47
|52
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|65
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|67
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|76
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:03
|77
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:08
|78
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|79
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:14
|80
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|83
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:31
|84
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|85
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:38
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|95
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|101
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|103
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:26
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|110
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:48
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:43
|113
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:47
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:51
|115
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:57
|116
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:33
|117
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|120
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:22:55
|121
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:23:11
|122
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:23:15
|123
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:23:40
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|4
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|3
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:32:19
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:53
|11
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:32
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:17
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:13:52
|16
|UAE
|0:54:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:45:29
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:12
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:18
|15
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|26
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|31
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|40
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|42
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|43
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|44
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|45
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:49
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:33
|47
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|48
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:49
|49
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:43
|50
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:47
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:55
|52
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:57
|53
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|56
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:14
|67
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:43
|68
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:03
|69
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:11
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:02
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:15
|72
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:18
|73
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:24
|74
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:25
|76
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|77
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:43
|78
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:47
|79
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|80
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|81
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|87
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:50
|91
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:55
|92
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:03
|93
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:04
|94
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:19
|95
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:20
|96
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:48
|97
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:57
|98
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:51
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:10:57
|100
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:24
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:36
|102
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:41
|103
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:55
|105
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:33
|107
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:57
|108
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:58
|109
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:04
|110
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:07
|111
|Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:14:20
|112
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:28
|113
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:01
|114
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:44
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:19
|116
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:49
|117
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:32
|118
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:22
|119
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:28:32
|120
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:29:00
|121
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:29:04
|122
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:32:12
|123
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|10
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|13
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|17
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|23
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|25
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|27
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|28
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|29
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|31
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|32
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|34
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|3
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|8
|7
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|8
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|3
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|12
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|14
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12:45:49
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:04
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|8
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:37
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|12
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:05
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:27
|14
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:28
|15
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:30
|18
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:35
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:43
|20
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:59
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:37
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:35
|23
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:44
|24
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:08
|25
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:12
|26
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:28:12
|27
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:28:40
|28
|Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
|0:31:52
|29
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|38:17:16
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:53
|11
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:32
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:17
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:13:52
|16
|UAE
|1:11:03
