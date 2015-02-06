Trending

Dubai Tour: Degenkolb wins at Hatta Dam

German moves into race lead

Image 1 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) leads the Dubai Tour

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) leads the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 3 on Hatta Dam at Dubai Tour

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 3 on Hatta Dam at Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Movistar leads the peloton

Movistar leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 38

BMC puts the hammer down

BMC puts the hammer down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 38

Lars Boom (Astana) attacked with Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)

Lars Boom (Astana) attacked with Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 38

Lars Boom (Astana) and Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)

Lars Boom (Astana) and Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 38

Angel Vicioso (Katusha) lights it up on the climb

Angel Vicioso (Katusha) lights it up on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 38

Marijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) leads Alessandro Bazzana (UHC) in the breakaway

Marijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) leads Alessandro Bazzana (UHC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 38

The spectator came out to watch the Dubai Tour

The spectator came out to watch the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 38

The peloton led by Etixx-Quickstep)

The peloton led by Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 38

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 38

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) leads the Dubai Tour sprint classification

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) leads the Dubai Tour sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 38

Etixx-Quickstep protects Cavendish

Etixx-Quickstep protects Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali is stopped with a mechanical

Vincenzo Nibali is stopped with a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 38

Crosswind racing

Crosswind racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 38

John Degenkolb thanks his teammate

John Degenkolb thanks his teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 38

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 38

Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare)

Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 38

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 38

John Degenkolb gave it all he had

John Degenkolb gave it all he had
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 38

Mark Cavendish and John Degenkolb

Mark Cavendish and John Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 38

John Degenkolb celebrates

John Degenkolb celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finishes sixth on Hatta Dam

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finishes sixth on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) takes fifth on the Hatta Dam climb

Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) takes fifth on the Hatta Dam climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gives it everything on Hatta Dam

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gives it everything on Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Lars Boom (Astana)

Lars Boom (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF)

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second on stage 3's Hatta Dam

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second on stage 3's Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) was third on stage 3

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) was third on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As he collapsed on the tarmac gasping for breath, it was clear that John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) had given it everything on the final 17 per cent climb towards the Hatta Dam. The German struck out at the foot of the 300-metre ascent and raced his way into the leader’s jersey.

Related Articles

Degenkolb goes deep but savours Dubai Tour stage win

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) made his move a fraction after Degenkolb but it was too late to bring him back, and had to settle for second. Valverde’s teammate Juan Jose Lobato followed his leader across the line to take third.

"It was a great stage today with a really tough final,” Degenkolb said after the stage. “We tried already in the last two days to go for the win but didn’t have the luck. Today it was important not to waste energy before the end and we did it in a smart way and kept enough riders as planned to put me into a perfect position for the finish.

“It’s great to start the season with a victory for myself and the team. I would really like to win this race now, it isn’t over yet though. We have to do a perfect stage tomorrow to win the jersey and we will have to be smart but we are ready for this.”

The final five kilometres of the stage were fraught with action as the major teams fought for control of the diminished peloton. Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali continued his role as super domestique, leading the group towards the final kilometre as he tried to position Alexey Lutsenko for the finish. After missing out on the previous two stages though, it was Giant-Alpecin who forced Nibali off the front under the flamme rouge.

Lutsenko did push himself to the fore, trying to attack the group as they neared the imposing final ramp to the finish line. The Kazakh rider soon faded though and Degenkolb forced his way around the outside of the bunch. He breezed past Lutsenko, as much as you can when you’re climbing a 17 per cent gradient, and established a crucial gap. He eventually crossed the line two seconds ahead of Valverde.

Degenkolb now leads the general classification by two seconds over Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) but with a sprint stage still to come and bonus seconds available, it is still all to play for.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it happened

After the skyscrapers of the city, it was the turn of nature’s skyscrapers as the peloton rode out into the Hajar Mountains for the longest stage of the Dubai Tour. The 209-kilometre route brought the riders up to the border with Oman for the finish at the Hatta Dam.

The day’s break took time to form with five men eventually making it away after nearly 40 kilomtres of racing. The men out front were Luka Pibernik (Lampre-Merida), Mohamed Al Murawwi and Vladimir Gusev (Both Skydive Dubai),Martijn Verschoor (Novo Nordisk) and Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare). The group was able to build an advantage of over nine minutes after 90 kilometres of racing.

Behind them the team of race leader Cavendish, Etixx-QuickStep led the chase along with Movistar who were heavily invested in the stage win with Valverde. Their efforts cut the lead down to just over two minutes and the numbers out front began to crumble. Al Murawwi was the first to go with Verschoor going soon afterwards with 50 kilometres to go.

The chase of the remaining trio out front was briefly disrupted several riders went down after catching a piece of carpet on the exit of a tunnel that had been laid down to cover a grid on the road, including Julien Vermote. The news was obviously quickly passed on and the subsequent pieces of carpet were removed. There was a further crash soon after as one of the Skydive Dubai riders overcooked it on a corner.

As the climbs came Cavendish found himself in trouble and slid out of the back of an ever dwindling peloton. His Etixx-QuickStep team rallied around, keeping the whole team around the race leader. A concerted effort from the Belgian team managed the damage and eventually brought the Manxman back in touch with the back of the peloton.

While Cavendish and his team were chasing the bunch, the pelotons pursuit of the races leaders was ended as they caught them with 33 kilometres remaining. There was a brief lull in the group, which likely assisted him in re-joining, before Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) went on the attack. His move was later followed By Angel Vicioso (Katusha) and Lars Boom (Astana). Boom blew past Vicioso before reaching Mancebo, the two worked together for two kilometres before their attack came to an end with five kilometres remaining.

BMC, Lampre-Merida and Movistar proceeded with a game of one-upmanship as they tried to wrest control of the peloton. Etixx-QuickStep joined in with just over two kilometres to go, with Tony Martin expertly moving Cavendish to the front.

Giant-Alpecin led the way under the flamme rouge with Degenkolb finally turning their efforts into an impressive victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:50:40
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
10Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:10
12Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
24Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
25Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
26David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
28Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
31Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
32Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:32
34Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
35Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
40Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:00
41Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:08
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:10
43Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
44Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:14
45Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:18
46Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
47Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:39
48Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:41
49Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:23
50Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:47
52Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
55Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
57Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
62Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
64Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
67Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
68Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
69Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
70Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
76Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:03
77Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:08
78David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
79Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:14
80Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
81Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
82Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
83Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:31
84Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates
85Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
86Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:38
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
95Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
97Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
98Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
101Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
103Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
106Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:26
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
110Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
111Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:48
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:43
113Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:47
114Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:51
115Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:57
116Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:22:33
117Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
119Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
120Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:22:55
121Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:23:11
122Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:23:15
123Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:23:40
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFSoufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
3Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
5Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
10Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Lahbab (km 56,2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk3
4Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Fayyad (km 148,5)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk5
3Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:32:19
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
4Team Katusha
5Lampre-Merida0:00:18
6Movistar Team0:00:55
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
8Astana Pro Team0:01:23
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:59
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:53
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
12Team Sky
13Team Novo Nordisk0:08:32
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:17
15Bardiani CSF0:13:52
16UAE0:54:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12:45:29
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:11
6Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:12
7Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:18
15Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
25Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
26Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
30Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
31Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:42
33Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:53
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
37Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:10
40Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:20
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
42Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:24
43Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
44Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
45Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:49
46Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:33
47Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:49
49Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:05:43
50David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:47
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:05:55
52Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:57
53Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
56Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
60Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
64Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
65Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:06:14
67Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:43
68Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:03
69Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:11
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:02
71Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:08:15
72David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:08:18
73Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:24
74Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
75Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:25
76Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:38
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:43
78Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:08:47
79Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:08:48
80Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
87Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:50
91Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:55
92Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:09:03
93Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:04
94Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:19
95Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:20
96Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:48
97Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:57
98Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:51
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:10:57
100Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:24
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:36
102Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:41
103Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:11:45
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:55
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:33
107Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:57
108Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:58
109Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:04
110Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:07
111Bader Alhammadi Mireza (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:14:20
112Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:28
113Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:16:01
114Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:44
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:19
116Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:23:49
117Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:32
118Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:22
119Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:28:32
120Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:29:00
121Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:29:04
122Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:32:12
123Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step36pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky32
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team19
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha18
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
9Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
10Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
11Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk9
14Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky8
17Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
21Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin5
23Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
24Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
25Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3
26Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
27Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
28Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
29Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
31Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
32Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1
33Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
34Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling13
3Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team9
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky8
7Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk8
8Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team7
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida3
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
12Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida3
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
14Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12:45:49
2Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:04
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
8Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:37
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
10Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:04
12Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:05
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:08:27
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:28
15Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:30
18Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:35
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:08:43
20Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:59
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:37
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:35
23Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:44
24Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:08
25Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:12
26Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:28:12
27Jaber Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:28:40
28Abdulla Almansoori (UAE) United Aeab Emirates0:31:52
29Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team38:17:16
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
4Team Katusha
5Lampre-Merida0:00:18
6Movistar Team0:00:55
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
8Astana Pro Team0:01:23
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:59
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:53
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
12Team Sky
13Team Novo Nordisk0:08:32
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:17
15Bardiani CSF0:13:52
16UAE1:11:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews