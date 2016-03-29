Image 1 of 85 Sam Bewley grinding up the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 85 Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 85 Chun Kai Feng (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 85 Marc Fournier (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 85 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 85 Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) on the Muur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 85 Andy Fenn riding the Muur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 85 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 85 Cresting the Muur van Geraardsbergen is Yohann Gene (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 85 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after winning the opening stage of Three Days of De Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) managed to hold off the combined attacks of Astana duo Lieuwe Westra and Alexey Lutsenko to win the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne after a tough day out in the rain and hills of Flanders.

The trio got away in the finale of the 198km stage that included 12 of the toughest climbs. Britain’s Luke Rowe (Team Sky) was also part of the decisive attack but punctured on the final climb of the Muur de Geraardsbergen. He finished fifth just behind 20 year-old Dane Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) who had won the Under 23 version of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. They finished 29 down, with a group of 35 riders finishing at 36 seconds. Those time differences could prove decisive in the final two days of racing.

Westra and Lutsenko tried to out manoeuvre Kristoff but were also working to gain time on the chasers. As a result they struggled in the finale and Kristoff had no problems in leading out and then winning the sprint.

Kristoff missed Gent-Wevelgem due to a fever but looked back on track during the stage. He now leads the overall ahead of Lutsenko by one second with Westra third overall at six seconds.

Wednesday’s 211km second stage is from Zottegem to Koksijde and features the Kemmelberg and several other climbs after 110km of racing before three finishing circuits on the coast in Koksijde.

It was Kristoff’s sixth victory of the 2016 season after he won three stages at the Tour of Qatar and two at the Tour of Oman. He admitted it had been a hard day out, with fast, aggressive racing, rain and hailstone making a day for the tough men.

"It was really hard," he explained, adding that today's stage was his first day of intensity since the E3 Harelbeke, where he first fell ill. "I felt good in the start but after 100km, I started to feel bad. But I think it was that way for everyone, it was a hard day. It split apart from kilometer zero, and it was all day a bloc. I was all the time in the front but we never got a big gap, it was always close."

"Westra was the strongest one of the group, he was pulling me and Lutsenko all the way to the line almost. I tried to contribute but I didn't really have the legs. In the end I managed to survive and I was there at the end. I've been a bit sick, and I think I needed this day. I hope I have better legs tomorrow, I was suffering all day today. In the end I managed to win but I was really struggling.

"They were also riding for the classement. I know Westra is really good in the time trial, and they are in a good position now. They were riding for this so they didn't attack me so early."

Kristoff played down his own chances of overall success, perhaps keen to save his legs for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

"I didn't feel as strong as I did last year. I think I’ll suffer a bit to do a good time trial. I will try though, we'll see how it goes."

How it happened

The riders were still saddened about the death of Daan Myngheer and Antoine Demoitié before the start of the stage and carefully respected a minutes silence. The riders were wrapped up for a bad day’s weather and they would need it, with rain and even hailstone falling during the race.

177 riders started but a crash in the neutralised section forced Pat Bevin (Cannondale) to quit and Frenchman Yoann Offredo (FDJ) also climbed off due to illness.

The racing start fast with the peloton immediately splitting into three groups and the first hour was covered at 53km/h. Two chasing groups eventually came together but the lead group of 30 riders kept pushing on, even as heavy rain began to fall.

The early climbs reduced the front group to just 13 riders, with Taylor Phinney and his BMC teammates Rik Zabel and Loïc Vliegen in the move as the riders passed under the finish in Zottegem for the first time before head out to tackle more Flemish climbs. Kristoff was there too, as were Westra, Lutsenko and Rowe. Behind Etixx-QuickStep lead the chase after again failing to make the right selection in numbers but again they ran out of steam and missed out on a result. Tony Martin would be their best finisher in sixth place.

The Hellingen came thick in fast in the second half of the race, with the Muur de Geraardsbergen climbed twice. The hilly profile proved the downfall of many in the front group. The Berendries caused some pain and then the Ten Bosse split the front group, with Rowe, Kristoff, Westra and Lutsenko going clear. They got a gap as team tactics played a factor and kit the Muur together for the final time. The riders jumped onto the smoother sidewalk but it proved a decisive moment for Rowe, with the Welshman flatting. He got a wheel and chased hard but the other three had disappeared around the corners of the legendary climb.

They worked well together to ensure that they gained time before the often decisive time trial stage, with Westra doing lots of work as Kristoff often missed a turn. The Norwegian was worried that the two Astana riders would take turns to attack him but they failed to combine their efforts and the trio rode into Zottegem together.

Kristoff could hardly believe it and lead out the sprint, convinced that he had the speed to win. He did and eventually crossed the line several lengths clear, ahead of a disappointed Lutsenko and Westra.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:22:34 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:29 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 8 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 18 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 19 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 25 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 35 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 39 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 40 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 41 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 42 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:22 43 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 45 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 46 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 47 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 48 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 57 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 58 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 62 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 65 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:14 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 67 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:01 69 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 71 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 72 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 73 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 74 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 75 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 81 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:23 84 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:05 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:15 92 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 93 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 96 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 98 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 101 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:22 103 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 105 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 108 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 111 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 115 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 119 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 122 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 124 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 125 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 126 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 131 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 133 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 137 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 138 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ DNF Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group DNF Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida DNF Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie DNF Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

Sprint 1 - 41.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - 100.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 3 - 149.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 14 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 9 8 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

KOM 1 - Edelare - 80.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 - Leberg - 88.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1

KOM 3 - Berendries - 92.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 4 - Berendries - 114.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

KOM 5 - Ten Bosse - 119.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

KOM 6 - De Muur - 131.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

KOM 7 - Klemhoustraat - 144.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 1

KOM 8 -Berendries - 163.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 1

KOM 9 - Ten Bosse - 168.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 3 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1

KOM 10 - De Muur - 180.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

KOM 11 - Klemhoustraat - 192.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 4:23:03 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:53 4 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:32 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:46 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:13:53 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:08:18 2 Team Katusha 0:00:36 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:12 4 Southeast - Venezuela 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Lotto Soudal 0:03:58 7 Roompot Oranje Peloton 8 Team Sky 0:04:14 9 Stölting Service Group 0:06:30 10 Bora-Argon 18 0:06:44 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Lampre - Merida 0:09:23 13 Orica Greenedge 14 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:15 15 Fdj 0:12:25 16 Tinkoff 0:13:51 17 Direct Energie 0:14:27 18 Bardiani Csf 0:17:44 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:18:29 20 One Pro Cycling 0:19:23 21 ETIXX - QUICK STEP 0:20:46 22 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:29:03

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:22:24 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:39 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:42 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:44 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:00:45 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 12 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 16 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 19 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 20 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 21 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 35 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 38 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 39 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 40 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:03 41 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:09 42 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:32 43 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 45 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 46 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 47 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 48 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 57 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 58 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 60 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 62 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 65 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:24 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 67 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:11 69 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 71 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 72 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 73 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 74 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 75 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 81 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:33 84 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 87 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:53 89 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:15 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:25 92 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 93 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 96 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 98 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 101 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:32 103 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 105 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 108 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 111 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 115 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 119 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 122 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 124 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 125 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 126 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 131 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 133 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 137 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 138 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 14 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 9 8 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 14 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 16 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 26 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 11 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 11 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 1 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 1 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 4:23:03 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:53 4 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:32 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:46 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:13:53 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 14 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group