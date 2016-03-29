Kristoff wins De Panne opener
Katusha rider out-smarts Astana duo from breakaway
Stage 1: De Panne - Zottegem
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) managed to hold off the combined attacks of Astana duo Lieuwe Westra and Alexey Lutsenko to win the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne after a tough day out in the rain and hills of Flanders.
The trio got away in the finale of the 198km stage that included 12 of the toughest climbs. Britain’s Luke Rowe (Team Sky) was also part of the decisive attack but punctured on the final climb of the Muur de Geraardsbergen. He finished fifth just behind 20 year-old Dane Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) who had won the Under 23 version of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. They finished 29 down, with a group of 35 riders finishing at 36 seconds. Those time differences could prove decisive in the final two days of racing.
Westra and Lutsenko tried to out manoeuvre Kristoff but were also working to gain time on the chasers. As a result they struggled in the finale and Kristoff had no problems in leading out and then winning the sprint.
Kristoff missed Gent-Wevelgem due to a fever but looked back on track during the stage. He now leads the overall ahead of Lutsenko by one second with Westra third overall at six seconds.
Wednesday’s 211km second stage is from Zottegem to Koksijde and features the Kemmelberg and several other climbs after 110km of racing before three finishing circuits on the coast in Koksijde.
It was Kristoff’s sixth victory of the 2016 season after he won three stages at the Tour of Qatar and two at the Tour of Oman. He admitted it had been a hard day out, with fast, aggressive racing, rain and hailstone making a day for the tough men.
"It was really hard," he explained, adding that today's stage was his first day of intensity since the E3 Harelbeke, where he first fell ill. "I felt good in the start but after 100km, I started to feel bad. But I think it was that way for everyone, it was a hard day. It split apart from kilometer zero, and it was all day a bloc. I was all the time in the front but we never got a big gap, it was always close."
"Westra was the strongest one of the group, he was pulling me and Lutsenko all the way to the line almost. I tried to contribute but I didn't really have the legs. In the end I managed to survive and I was there at the end. I've been a bit sick, and I think I needed this day. I hope I have better legs tomorrow, I was suffering all day today. In the end I managed to win but I was really struggling.
"They were also riding for the classement. I know Westra is really good in the time trial, and they are in a good position now. They were riding for this so they didn't attack me so early."
Kristoff played down his own chances of overall success, perhaps keen to save his legs for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.
"I didn't feel as strong as I did last year. I think I’ll suffer a bit to do a good time trial. I will try though, we'll see how it goes."
How it happened
The riders were still saddened about the death of Daan Myngheer and Antoine Demoitié before the start of the stage and carefully respected a minutes silence. The riders were wrapped up for a bad day’s weather and they would need it, with rain and even hailstone falling during the race.
177 riders started but a crash in the neutralised section forced Pat Bevin (Cannondale) to quit and Frenchman Yoann Offredo (FDJ) also climbed off due to illness.
The racing start fast with the peloton immediately splitting into three groups and the first hour was covered at 53km/h. Two chasing groups eventually came together but the lead group of 30 riders kept pushing on, even as heavy rain began to fall.
The early climbs reduced the front group to just 13 riders, with Taylor Phinney and his BMC teammates Rik Zabel and Loïc Vliegen in the move as the riders passed under the finish in Zottegem for the first time before head out to tackle more Flemish climbs. Kristoff was there too, as were Westra, Lutsenko and Rowe. Behind Etixx-QuickStep lead the chase after again failing to make the right selection in numbers but again they ran out of steam and missed out on a result. Tony Martin would be their best finisher in sixth place.
The Hellingen came thick in fast in the second half of the race, with the Muur de Geraardsbergen climbed twice. The hilly profile proved the downfall of many in the front group. The Berendries caused some pain and then the Ten Bosse split the front group, with Rowe, Kristoff, Westra and Lutsenko going clear. They got a gap as team tactics played a factor and kit the Muur together for the final time. The riders jumped onto the smoother sidewalk but it proved a decisive moment for Rowe, with the Welshman flatting. He got a wheel and chased hard but the other three had disappeared around the corners of the legendary climb.
They worked well together to ensure that they gained time before the often decisive time trial stage, with Westra doing lots of work as Kristoff often missed a turn. The Norwegian was worried that the two Astana riders would take turns to attack him but they failed to combine their efforts and the trio rode into Zottegem together.
Kristoff could hardly believe it and lead out the sprint, convinced that he had the speed to win. He did and eventually crossed the line several lengths clear, ahead of a disappointed Lutsenko and Westra.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:22:34
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:29
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|8
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|28
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|35
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|40
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|41
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|42
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:22
|43
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|45
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|46
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|48
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|65
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|67
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:01
|69
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|72
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|73
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|74
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:23
|84
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:05
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:15
|92
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|96
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:22
|103
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|105
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|114
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|115
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|122
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|125
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|126
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|131
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|137
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|138
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|14
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|8
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|4:23:03
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:53
|4
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:32
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:46
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:53
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:08:18
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|4
|Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|7
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8
|Team Sky
|0:04:14
|9
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:30
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:44
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:23
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:15
|15
|Fdj
|0:12:25
|16
|Tinkoff
|0:13:51
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:14:27
|18
|Bardiani Csf
|0:17:44
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:29
|20
|One Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|21
|ETIXX - QUICK STEP
|0:20:46
|22
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:29:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:22:24
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:39
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:44
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:00:45
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|12
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|20
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|35
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|39
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|40
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|41
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:09
|42
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:32
|43
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|45
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|46
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|47
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|48
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|65
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|67
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:11
|69
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|72
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|73
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|74
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:33
|84
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|87
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:53
|89
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:15
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:25
|92
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|96
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:32
|103
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|105
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|111
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|114
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|115
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|122
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|125
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|126
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|131
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|137
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|138
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|14
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|8
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|12
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|16
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|26
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|4:23:03
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:53
|4
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:32
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:46
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:13:53
|13
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|14
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:08:18
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|4
|Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|7
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8
|Team Sky
|0:04:14
|9
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:30
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:44
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:23
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:15
|15
|Fdj
|0:12:25
|16
|Tinkoff
|0:13:51
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:14:27
|18
|Bardiani Csf
|0:17:44
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:29
|20
|One Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|21
|ETIXX - QUICK STEP
|0:20:46
|22
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:29:03
