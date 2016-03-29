Trending

Kristoff wins De Panne opener

Katusha rider out-smarts Astana duo from breakaway

Image 1 of 85

Sam Bewley grinding up the Muur van Geraardsbergen

Sam Bewley grinding up the Muur van Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 85

Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge)

Magnus Cort (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 85

Chun Kai Feng (Lampre - Merida)

Chun Kai Feng (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 85

Marc Fournier (FDJ)

Marc Fournier (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 85

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 85

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) on the Muur

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) on the Muur
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 85

Andy Fenn riding the Muur

Andy Fenn riding the Muur
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 85

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 85

Cresting the Muur van Geraardsbergen is Yohann Gene (Direct Energie)

Cresting the Muur van Geraardsbergen is Yohann Gene (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after winning the opening stage of Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after winning the opening stage of Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 85

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling)

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 85

Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 85

A minute of silence on the startline

A minute of silence on the startline
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 85

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 85

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 85

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 85

Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra after the Astana duo missed the win

Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra after the Astana duo missed the win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 85

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) wins the bunch sprint

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 85

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 85

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) in the Sprint classification jersey

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) in the Sprint classification jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 85

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)

Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 85

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 85

Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)

Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 85

Loïc Vliegen (BMC) leads the Mountains classification

Loïc Vliegen (BMC) leads the Mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 85

Luke Rowe (Sky) chases after a puncture

Luke Rowe (Sky) chases after a puncture
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) got annoyed with the pace and surged

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) got annoyed with the pace and surged
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) tries to get the pace going

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) tries to get the pace going
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the breakaway

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads the breakaway

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 85

Luke Rowe (Sky) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) power the four-man move

Luke Rowe (Sky) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana) power the four-man move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 85

Tom Bohli (BMC) in the breakaway

Tom Bohli (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) has his lips zipped against the wet

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) has his lips zipped against the wet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 85

Loic Vliegen tries to thaw out his hands

Loic Vliegen tries to thaw out his hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 85

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 85

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 85

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 85

Floris Gerts (BMC)

Floris Gerts (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was no match for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was no match for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was no match for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) was no match for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 85

Michael Morkov (Katusha) on the Muur van Geraardsbergen

Michael Morkov (Katusha) on the Muur van Geraardsbergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 85

Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) finishes fourth ahead of Luke Roew

Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) finishes fourth ahead of Luke Roew
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 85

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step)

Maximiliano Richeze (Etixx-Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 85

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) with some characters in dress up

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) with some characters in dress up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 85

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with Katusha teammate Michael Morkov

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with Katusha teammate Michael Morkov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 85

Alexander Kristoff and Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff and Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) mugs it for the camera

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) mugs it for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the green jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 85

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is escorted to the podium after winning the stage

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is escorted to the podium after winning the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 85

Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 85

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 85

Taylor Phinney (BMC) helps to drive the pace

Taylor Phinney (BMC) helps to drive the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 85

Loic Vliegen (BMC)

Loic Vliegen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 85

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins over Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins over Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 85

Danny van Poppel (Sky)

Danny van Poppel (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 85

Luke Rowe (Sky)

Luke Rowe (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 85

Luke Rowe (Sky) had to chase on the Muur after puncturing at the base

Luke Rowe (Sky) had to chase on the Muur after puncturing at the base
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 85

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 85

Loïc Vliegen (BMC) in the KOM jersey

Loïc Vliegen (BMC) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads Alexey Lutsenko and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 85

The peloton broke into echelons on a windy opening to Three Days of De Panne

The peloton broke into echelons on a windy opening to Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 85

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 85

Alexander Porsev (Katusha)

Alexander Porsev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 85

The peloton broke into echelons on a windy opening to Three Days of De Panne

The peloton broke into echelons on a windy opening to Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 85

The peloton broke into echelons on a windy opening to Three Days of De Panne

The peloton broke into echelons on a windy opening to Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 85

Three Days of De Panne

Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 85

Black bands for the recently departed

Black bands for the recently departed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 85

Riders observed a minute of silence at Three Days of De Panne

Riders observed a minute of silence at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 85

The view we all miss from Tour of Flanders of the Muur van Gerardsbergen

The view we all miss from Tour of Flanders of the Muur van Gerardsbergen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the first stage of Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the first stage of Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes the win at Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes the win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 85

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Three Days of De Panne

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the move at Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the move at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 85

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) during the first stage of Three Days of De Panne

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) during the first stage of Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) during the first stage of Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) during the first stage of Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 85

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 85

Michael Schar (BMC) during Three Days of De Panne's opening stage

Michael Schar (BMC) during Three Days of De Panne's opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 85

Climbing during the Three Days of De Panne's opening stage

Climbing during the Three Days of De Panne's opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 85

Bert Van Lerberghe during Three Days of De Panne

Bert Van Lerberghe during Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) managed to hold off the combined attacks of Astana duo Lieuwe Westra and Alexey Lutsenko to win the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne after a tough day out in the rain and hills of Flanders.

The trio got away in the finale of the 198km stage that included 12 of the toughest climbs. Britain’s Luke Rowe (Team Sky) was also part of the decisive attack but punctured on the final climb of the Muur de Geraardsbergen. He finished fifth just behind 20 year-old Dane Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) who had won the Under 23 version of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. They finished 29 down, with a group of 35 riders finishing at 36 seconds. Those time differences could prove decisive in the final two days of racing.

Westra and Lutsenko tried to out manoeuvre Kristoff but were also working to gain time on the chasers. As a result they struggled in the finale and Kristoff had no problems in leading out and then winning the sprint.

Kristoff missed Gent-Wevelgem due to a fever but looked back on track during the stage. He now leads the overall ahead of Lutsenko by one second with Westra third overall at six seconds.

Wednesday’s 211km second stage is from Zottegem to Koksijde and features the Kemmelberg and several other climbs after 110km of racing before three finishing circuits on the coast in Koksijde.

It was Kristoff’s sixth victory of the 2016 season after he won three stages at the Tour of Qatar and two at the Tour of Oman. He admitted it had been a hard day out, with fast, aggressive racing, rain and hailstone making a day for the tough men.

"It was really hard," he explained, adding that today's stage was his first day of intensity since the E3 Harelbeke, where he first fell ill. "I felt good in the start but after 100km, I started to feel bad. But I think it was that way for everyone, it was a hard day. It split apart from kilometer zero, and it was all day a bloc. I was all the time in the front but we never got a big gap, it was always close."

"Westra was the strongest one of the group, he was pulling me and Lutsenko all the way to the line almost. I tried to contribute but I didn't really have the legs. In the end I managed to survive and I was there at the end. I've been a bit sick, and I think I needed this day. I hope I have better legs tomorrow, I was suffering all day today. In the end I managed to win but I was really struggling.

"They were also riding for the classement. I know Westra is really good in the time trial, and they are in a good position now. They were riding for this so they didn't attack me so early."

Kristoff played down his own chances of overall success, perhaps keen to save his legs for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

"I didn't feel as strong as I did last year. I think I’ll suffer a bit to do a good time trial. I will try though, we'll see how it goes."

How it happened

The riders were still saddened about the death of Daan Myngheer and Antoine Demoitié before the start of the stage and carefully respected a minutes silence. The riders were wrapped up for a bad day’s weather and they would need it, with rain and even hailstone falling during the race.

177 riders started but a crash in the neutralised section forced Pat Bevin (Cannondale) to quit and Frenchman Yoann Offredo (FDJ) also climbed off due to illness.

The racing start fast with the peloton immediately splitting into three groups and the first hour was covered at 53km/h. Two chasing groups eventually came together but the lead group of 30 riders kept pushing on, even as heavy rain began to fall.

The early climbs reduced the front group to just 13 riders, with Taylor Phinney and his BMC teammates Rik Zabel and Loïc Vliegen in the move as the riders passed under the finish in Zottegem for the first time before head out to tackle more Flemish climbs. Kristoff was there too, as were Westra, Lutsenko and Rowe. Behind Etixx-QuickStep lead the chase after again failing to make the right selection in numbers but again they ran out of steam and missed out on a result. Tony Martin would be their best finisher in sixth place.

The Hellingen came thick in fast in the second half of the race, with the Muur de Geraardsbergen climbed twice. The hilly profile proved the downfall of many in the front group. The Berendries caused some pain and then the Ten Bosse split the front group, with Rowe, Kristoff, Westra and Lutsenko going clear. They got a gap as team tactics played a factor and kit the Muur together for the final time. The riders jumped onto the smoother sidewalk but it proved a decisive moment for Rowe, with the Welshman flatting. He got a wheel and chased hard but the other three had disappeared around the corners of the legendary climb.

They worked well together to ensure that they gained time before the often decisive time trial stage, with Westra doing lots of work as Kristoff often missed a turn. The Norwegian was worried that the two Astana riders would take turns to attack him but they failed to combine their efforts and the trio rode into Zottegem together.

Kristoff could hardly believe it and lead out the sprint, convinced that he had the speed to win. He did and eventually crossed the line several lengths clear, ahead of a disappointed Lutsenko and Westra.

Wednesday’s 211km second stage is from Zottegem to Koksijde and features the Kemmelberg and several other climbs after 110km of racing before three finishing circuits on the coast in Koksijde.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:22:34
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:29
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
8Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
25Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
31Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
35Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
39Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
40Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
41Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
42Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:22
43Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
45Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
46Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
48Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
56Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
57Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
58Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
61Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
62Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:14
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
67Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:01
69Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
71Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
73Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
74Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
75Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:23
84Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:05
90Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
91Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:15
92Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
96Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
98Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
102Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:22
103Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
105Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
108Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
111Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
114Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
115Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
119Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
120Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
121Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
122Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
124Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
125Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
126Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
128Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
129Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
131Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
133Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
135Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
137Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
138Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFXu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFManabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

Sprint 1 - 41.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - 100.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
3Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1

Sprint 3 - 149.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group14
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky12
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
8Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183
14Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

KOM 1 - Edelare - 80.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2 - Leberg - 88.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1

KOM 3 - Berendries - 92.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 4 - Berendries - 114.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

KOM 5 - Ten Bosse - 119.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky5pts
2Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

KOM 6 - De Muur - 131.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

KOM 7 - Klemhoustraat - 144.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge1

KOM 8 -Berendries - 163.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group1

KOM 9 - Ten Bosse - 168.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1

KOM 10 - De Muur - 180.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

KOM 11 - Klemhoustraat - 192.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group4:23:03
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:07
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:53
4Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
5Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:32
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:46
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:13:53
13Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
14Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:08:18
2Team Katusha0:00:36
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
4Southeast - Venezuela
5BMC Racing Team
6Lotto Soudal0:03:58
7Roompot Oranje Peloton
8Team Sky0:04:14
9Stölting Service Group0:06:30
10Bora-Argon 180:06:44
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Lampre - Merida0:09:23
13Orica Greenedge
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:15
15Fdj0:12:25
16Tinkoff0:13:51
17Direct Energie0:14:27
18Bardiani Csf0:17:44
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:18:29
20One Pro Cycling0:19:23
21ETIXX - QUICK STEP0:20:46
22Gazprom - Rusvelo0:29:03

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:22:24
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:39
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:42
7Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:44
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:00:45
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
16Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
19Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
29Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
31Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
35Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
38Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
39Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
40Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:03
41Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:09
42Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:32
43Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
45Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
46Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
48Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
56Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
57Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
58Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
60Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
61Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
62Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:24
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
67Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:11
69Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
71Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
73Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
74Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
75Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
81Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:33
84Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
87Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:53
89Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:15
90Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
91Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:25
92Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
96Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
98Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
102Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:32
103Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
105Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
108Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
111Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
114Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
115Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
119Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
120Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
121Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
122Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
124Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
125Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
126Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
128Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
129Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
131Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
133Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
135Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
137Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
138Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group14
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky12
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela9
8Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
9Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
16Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team28pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team26
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky11
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group1
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge1
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group4:23:03
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:07
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:53
4Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
5Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:32
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:46
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:13:53
13Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
14Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:08:18
2Team Katusha0:00:36
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
4Southeast - Venezuela
5BMC Racing Team
6Lotto Soudal0:03:58
7Roompot Oranje Peloton
8Team Sky0:04:14
9Stölting Service Group0:06:30
10Bora-Argon 180:06:44
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Lampre - Merida0:09:23
13Orica Greenedge
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:15
15Fdj0:12:25
16Tinkoff0:13:51
17Direct Energie0:14:27
18Bardiani Csf0:17:44
19Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:18:29
20One Pro Cycling0:19:23
21ETIXX - QUICK STEP0:20:46
22Gazprom - Rusvelo0:29:03

 

