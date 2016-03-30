Image 1 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) beats Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) to win the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 45 Luka Pibernik on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 45 Luka Mexgec (Orica-GreenEdge) riding up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 45 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) was rewarded for his day in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 45 Alexander Kristoff with his Canyon before the stage start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 45 Elia Viviani was relaxed before the stage start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 45 Jack Bauer (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 45 Alexander Kristoff on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 45 Race leader Alexander Kristoff with his trophy on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 45 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 45 Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 45 Alexander Kristoff in the green sprint jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 45 Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 45 Lasse Norman Hansen (Stölting Service Group) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 45 The long shot of the final sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 45 Elia Viviani gets around Marcel Kittel for the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 45 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 45 BMC's Loic Vliegen in the red jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 45 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 45 Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 45 Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 45 Johan Le Bon (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 45 Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 45 Team Katusha on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Stijn Steels grits his teeth on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) was in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) leads the breakaway up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) was in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Loic Vliegen (BMC) wearing the red mountain jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Bert Van Lerberghe in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Alexandre Kristoff (Katusha) stays in the overall lead after stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) out-sprints Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) to win stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) out-sprints Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) sprint to the finish line in stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Overall race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) stunned Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne, latching onto the German’s lead-out train before passing him in the final 50 metres to take the win.

The 211-kilometre stage culminated in three local laps in coastal Koksijde, the last of which was fast and furious as Etixx, Sky, and Lotto Soudal all battled for position ahead of the sprint. Viviani was forced to freelance and chose the perfect wheel before showing impressive speed in the closing metres to beat Kittel. Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came through for third and retained his overall lead.

Viviani watched the replay of the sprint as he changed for the podium ceremony and a smile spread across his face as he saw how he came past Kittel in the closing metres.

“My teammates helped me a lot today to get on the right wheel today. I got Kittel’s wheel on the last corner,” he explained. “I knew they had a super strong lead out train for him but I also knew that there was a head wind, so I waited for the right moment to go.”

The victory is an important one for Viviani, who missed out on the Omnium world title on the track earlier in the month, and whose focus is back on the road ahead of the Giro d’Italia. The 27-year-old had just enough time to raise an arm in celebration as he crossed the line, but he soon sat up and clenched both fists, his grimace revealing how much the win meant to him.

“I’m really happy because it comes after a difficult moment for me. I didn’t get the results I’d hoped for on the track and so it’s good to win today,” he said.

“I’ve raced a lot this season and done the track, so I’m right at the end of a big block now. I’ll take a break after Paris-Roubaix and then start thinking of the Giro d’Italia. It’s a very, very important goal for me,” added the Italian who won a stage of the corsa rosa last year.

How it happened

With crashes, cobbles, crosswinds, and rain, most of the hallmarks of this idiosyncratic race were on display, and there were even fisticuffs as Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov landed a light punch on Alexandre Pichot of Direct Energie.

No injuries were sustained in that spat but that wasn’t the case for some of the crashes, the worst of which saw Bardiani-CSF’s Nicola Boem lifted into an ambulance in a neck brace. Kenneth van Bilsen hit the deck on a cobbled stretch of road with 58km to go, causing a pile-up that sent Jack Bauer into one ditch and a Gazprom-RusVelo rider into the other. Boem hit his face and was put in the brace for precaution before being taken for tests.

The stage, which took riders from Zottegem towards the French border and then north towards the coast, featured five climbs, including the Kemmelberg, packed into a 20km section just after the half-way mark.

The break of the day, made up of Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Alessendro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Ivar Slik (Roompot), Jonas Tenbrock (Stölting Service Group), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) and Mamyr Stash (Gazprom-RusVelo), once had over 7 minutes but soon saw their lead start to drop.

Stash was the first to go, before Ligthart, Slik, and Van Lerberghe went clear and collaborated all the way to Koksijde where Lightart went solo before giving up the game with 15km to go.

By that point the pace in the bunch was high, though it was a bunch that had been reduced by the climbs and also by the subsequent crosswinds. Team Sky set the pace inside the final 10km while Etixx gathered with strength in numbers and Lotto also came to the fore for Greipel.

It was Etixx who dominated inside the final few kilometres, and it looked certain that Kittel would be delivered safely to the line, but Viviani had other ideas, and employed a mix of positioning, timing, and raw speed, to make it happen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5:01:04 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 9 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 12 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 21 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 29 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 35 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 36 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 39 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 44 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 46 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 49 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 50 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 53 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 54 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 55 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 56 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 57 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 58 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 61 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 62 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 63 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 66 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 68 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 69 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 70 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 72 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 73 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:19 74 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 76 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 77 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 78 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 79 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 81 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 84 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 91 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 92 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 93 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 95 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 97 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:31 98 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:41 99 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:44 101 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:48 102 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:57 104 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 106 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 108 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:01 109 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 110 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:14 112 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 113 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:44 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:37 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:13 118 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 119 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 120 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 122 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 123 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 124 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 125 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 126 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky DNF Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNF Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela DNS Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNS Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 12 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 7 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 10 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 2 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 1 - km 177.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Sprint 2 - km 188.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

KOM 1 - Mesenberg - km 97.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2 - Monteberg - km 111.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 pts 2 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 3 3 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1

KOM 3 - Kemmelberg - km 113.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

KOM 4 - Rodeberg - km 118.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1

KOM 5 - Vidaigneberg - km 119.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5:01:04 2 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 9 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 10 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:19 11 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:25 12 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:13

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15:03:12 2 Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 Orica GreenEdge 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Team Katusha 6 Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 Direct Energie 8 FDJ 9 Stölting Service Group 10 Etixx - Quick Step 11 Tinkoff 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Bardiani CSF 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Lotto Soudal 0:00:15 16 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:19 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 18 Lampre - Merida 19 ONE Pro Cycling 20 Team Sky 0:00:50 21 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:13:38

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9:23:24 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:43 5 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:45 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:46 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:00:49 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:50 11 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 22 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:09 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:15 31 Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 32 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:21 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 37 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:21 38 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:36 39 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 40 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 43 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 44 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 48 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 50 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 51 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:51 52 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:53 53 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 54 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:55 55 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:01 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 58 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:17 59 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:28 60 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:47 61 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:05:53 62 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:15 63 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 64 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 65 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 66 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:30 70 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:34 71 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:40 72 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 73 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:56 74 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:59 75 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:12 76 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:08:13 78 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:31 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:37 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:02 81 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:44 82 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:07 83 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:29 84 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:54 87 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 88 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:26 89 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:28 90 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:36 91 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 92 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 94 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 96 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 97 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 100 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 101 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:43 104 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:47 105 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:14:55 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:01 107 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 108 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 109 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:24 110 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:33 111 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 112 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:37 113 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:48 114 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:20 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:13 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:50 118 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 119 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:42 120 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 121 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:27:49 122 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 123 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 125 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 126 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 36 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 14 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 12 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 12 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 13 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 8 14 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 15 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 17 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 19 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 5 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 21 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 22 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 2 26 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 27 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 26 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 9 5 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 8 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 9 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 14 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 1 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 1 17 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 18 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 8 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 9:24:07 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:53 4 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:32 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:57 10 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:13:53 11 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:14:12 12 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:14:18 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:59