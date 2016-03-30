De Panne: Viviani wins stage 2 in Koksijde
Kristoff keeps race lead
Stage 2: Zottegem - Koksijde
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) stunned Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne, latching onto the German’s lead-out train before passing him in the final 50 metres to take the win.
The 211-kilometre stage culminated in three local laps in coastal Koksijde, the last of which was fast and furious as Etixx, Sky, and Lotto Soudal all battled for position ahead of the sprint. Viviani was forced to freelance and chose the perfect wheel before showing impressive speed in the closing metres to beat Kittel. Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came through for third and retained his overall lead.
Viviani watched the replay of the sprint as he changed for the podium ceremony and a smile spread across his face as he saw how he came past Kittel in the closing metres.
“My teammates helped me a lot today to get on the right wheel today. I got Kittel’s wheel on the last corner,” he explained. “I knew they had a super strong lead out train for him but I also knew that there was a head wind, so I waited for the right moment to go.”
The victory is an important one for Viviani, who missed out on the Omnium world title on the track earlier in the month, and whose focus is back on the road ahead of the Giro d’Italia. The 27-year-old had just enough time to raise an arm in celebration as he crossed the line, but he soon sat up and clenched both fists, his grimace revealing how much the win meant to him.
“I’m really happy because it comes after a difficult moment for me. I didn’t get the results I’d hoped for on the track and so it’s good to win today,” he said.
“I’ve raced a lot this season and done the track, so I’m right at the end of a big block now. I’ll take a break after Paris-Roubaix and then start thinking of the Giro d’Italia. It’s a very, very important goal for me,” added the Italian who won a stage of the corsa rosa last year.
How it happened
With crashes, cobbles, crosswinds, and rain, most of the hallmarks of this idiosyncratic race were on display, and there were even fisticuffs as Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov landed a light punch on Alexandre Pichot of Direct Energie.
No injuries were sustained in that spat but that wasn’t the case for some of the crashes, the worst of which saw Bardiani-CSF’s Nicola Boem lifted into an ambulance in a neck brace. Kenneth van Bilsen hit the deck on a cobbled stretch of road with 58km to go, causing a pile-up that sent Jack Bauer into one ditch and a Gazprom-RusVelo rider into the other. Boem hit his face and was put in the brace for precaution before being taken for tests.
The stage, which took riders from Zottegem towards the French border and then north towards the coast, featured five climbs, including the Kemmelberg, packed into a 20km section just after the half-way mark.
The break of the day, made up of Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Alessendro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Ivar Slik (Roompot), Jonas Tenbrock (Stölting Service Group), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) and Mamyr Stash (Gazprom-RusVelo), once had over 7 minutes but soon saw their lead start to drop.
Stash was the first to go, before Ligthart, Slik, and Van Lerberghe went clear and collaborated all the way to Koksijde where Lightart went solo before giving up the game with 15km to go.
By that point the pace in the bunch was high, though it was a bunch that had been reduced by the climbs and also by the subsequent crosswinds. Team Sky set the pace inside the final 10km while Etixx gathered with strength in numbers and Lotto also came to the fore for Greipel.
It was Etixx who dominated inside the final few kilometres, and it looked certain that Kittel would be delivered safely to the line, but Viviani had other ideas, and employed a mix of positioning, timing, and raw speed, to make it happen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5:01:04
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|21
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|29
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|35
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|49
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|54
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|55
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|57
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|63
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|69
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|70
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|73
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:19
|74
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|76
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|77
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|81
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|91
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|93
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|98
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:41
|99
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:44
|101
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|102
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|104
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|106
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|108
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|109
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|110
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|112
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|113
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|114
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:37
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:13
|118
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|119
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|120
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|122
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|123
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|124
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|125
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|126
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNS
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|7
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|5
|12
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|pts
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|3
|3
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5:01:04
|2
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|5
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:19
|11
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:25
|12
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15:03:12
|2
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|Direct Energie
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Stölting Service Group
|10
|Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|Tinkoff
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:15
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:19
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|ONE Pro Cycling
|20
|Team Sky
|0:00:50
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:13:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9:23:24
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:43
|5
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:45
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:00:49
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:50
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|28
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:09
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:15
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|32
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|37
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:21
|38
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|39
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|44
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|48
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|50
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:51
|52
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:53
|53
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|54
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:55
|55
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:01
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:17
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|60
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:47
|61
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:53
|62
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:15
|63
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|64
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|65
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|66
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|68
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:30
|70
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:34
|71
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:40
|72
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:56
|74
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:59
|75
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:12
|76
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:13
|78
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:31
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:37
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:02
|81
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:44
|82
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:07
|83
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:29
|84
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:54
|87
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:26
|89
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:28
|90
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:36
|91
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:43
|104
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:47
|105
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:55
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|107
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|108
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|109
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:24
|110
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:33
|111
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|112
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:37
|113
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:48
|114
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:20
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:13
|116
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:50
|118
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|119
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:42
|120
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:49
|122
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|123
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|125
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|126
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|36
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|14
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|12
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|13
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|8
|14
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|15
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|17
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|19
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|5
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|21
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|27
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|26
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|9
|5
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|8
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|9
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|18
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|8
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|9:24:07
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:53
|4
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:32
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:57
|10
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:53
|11
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:12
|12
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:18
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|28:11:30
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:58
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|7
|Team Sky
|0:05:04
|8
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:30
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:03
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:23
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:48
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:15
|14
|FDJ
|0:12:25
|15
|Tinkoff
|0:13:51
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:14:27
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:44
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|19
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:19:48
|20
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:20:46
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:42:41
