De Panne: Viviani wins stage 2 in Koksijde

Kristoff keeps race lead

Image 1 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) beats Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) to win the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 45

Luka Pibernik on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 45

Luka Mexgec (Orica-GreenEdge) riding up the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 45

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) was rewarded for his day in the breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 45

Alexander Kristoff with his Canyon before the stage start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 45

Elia Viviani was relaxed before the stage start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 45

Jack Bauer (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 45

Alexander Kristoff on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 45

Race leader Alexander Kristoff with his trophy on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 45

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 45

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 45

Alexander Kristoff in the green sprint jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 45

Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 45

Lasse Norman Hansen (Stölting Service Group)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 45

The long shot of the final sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 45

Elia Viviani gets around Marcel Kittel for the stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 45

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 45

BMC's Loic Vliegen in the red jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 45

Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 45

Gert Jõeäär (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 45

Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 45

Johan Le Bon (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 45

Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 45

Team Katusha on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Stijn Steels grits his teeth on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) was in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) leads the breakaway up the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) was in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Loic Vliegen (BMC) wearing the red mountain jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Bert Van Lerberghe in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Alexandre Kristoff (Katusha) stays in the overall lead after stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) out-sprints Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) to win stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) out-sprints Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) sprint to the finish line in stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Overall race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) stunned Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne, latching onto the German’s lead-out train before passing him in the final 50 metres to take the win.

The 211-kilometre stage culminated in three local laps in coastal Koksijde, the last of which was fast and furious as Etixx, Sky, and Lotto Soudal all battled for position ahead of the sprint. Viviani was forced to freelance and chose the perfect wheel before showing impressive speed in the closing metres to beat Kittel. Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came through for third and retained his overall lead.

Viviani watched the replay of the sprint as he changed for the podium ceremony and a smile spread across his face as he saw how he came past Kittel in the closing metres.

“My teammates helped me a lot today to get on the right wheel today. I got Kittel’s wheel on the last corner,” he explained. “I knew they had a super strong lead out train for him but I also knew that there was a head wind, so I waited for the right moment to go.”

The victory is an important one for Viviani, who missed out on the Omnium world title on the track earlier in the month, and whose focus is back on the road ahead of the Giro d’Italia. The 27-year-old had just enough time to raise an arm in celebration as he crossed the line, but he soon sat up and clenched both fists, his grimace revealing how much the win meant to him.

“I’m really happy because it comes after a difficult moment for me. I didn’t get the results I’d hoped for on the track and so it’s good to win today,” he said.

“I’ve raced a lot this season and done the track, so I’m right at the end of a big block now. I’ll take a break after Paris-Roubaix and then start thinking of the Giro d’Italia. It’s a very, very important goal for me,” added the Italian who won a stage of the corsa rosa last year.

How it happened

With crashes, cobbles, crosswinds, and rain, most of the hallmarks of this idiosyncratic race were on display, and there were even fisticuffs as Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov landed a light punch on Alexandre Pichot of Direct Energie.

No injuries were sustained in that spat but that wasn’t the case for some of the crashes, the worst of which saw Bardiani-CSF’s Nicola Boem lifted into an ambulance in a neck brace. Kenneth van Bilsen hit the deck on a cobbled stretch of road with 58km to go, causing a pile-up that sent Jack Bauer into one ditch and a Gazprom-RusVelo rider into the other. Boem hit his face and was put in the brace for precaution before being taken for tests.

The stage, which took riders from Zottegem towards the French border and then north towards the coast, featured five climbs, including the Kemmelberg, packed into a 20km section just after the half-way mark.

The break of the day, made up of Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Alessendro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), Gianfranco Zilioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Ivar Slik (Roompot), Jonas Tenbrock (Stölting Service Group), Bert Van Lerberghe (Topsport) and Mamyr Stash (Gazprom-RusVelo), once had over 7 minutes but soon saw their lead start to drop.

Stash was the first to go, before Ligthart, Slik, and Van Lerberghe went clear and collaborated all the way to Koksijde where Lightart went solo before giving up the game with 15km to go.

By that point the pace in the bunch was high, though it was a bunch that had been reduced by the climbs and also by the subsequent crosswinds. Team Sky set the pace inside the final 10km while Etixx gathered with strength in numbers and Lotto also came to the fore for Greipel.

It was Etixx who dominated inside the final few kilometres, and it looked certain that Kittel would be delivered safely to the line, but Viviani had other ideas, and employed a mix of positioning, timing, and raw speed, to make it happen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5:01:04
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
9Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
10Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
11Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
12Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
28Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
29André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
32Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
35Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
36Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
39Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
44Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
46Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
49Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
50Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
51Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
53Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
54Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
55Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
56Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
57Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
58Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
61Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
63Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
66Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
68Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
69Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
70Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
72Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
73Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:19
74Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
76Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
77Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
79Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
81Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
89Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
91Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
93Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
95Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
96Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:31
98Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:41
99Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
101Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
102Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
103Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
104Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
106Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
108Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:01
109Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
110Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:14
112Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
113Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:44
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:37
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
116Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
117Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:13
118Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
119Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
120Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
122Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
123Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
124Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
125Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
126Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNSTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNSMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie12
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
7Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ8
9Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team7
10Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
11Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida5
12Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge2
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 1 - km 177.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2
3Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Sprint 2 - km 188.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

KOM 1 - Mesenberg - km 97.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group5pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2 - Monteberg - km 111.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5pts
2Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group3
3Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1

KOM 3 - Kemmelberg - km 113.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

KOM 4 - Rodeberg - km 118.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1

KOM 5 - Vidaigneberg - km 119.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team5:01:04
2Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
5André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
8Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
9Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
10Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:19
11Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:25
12Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15:03:12
2Roompot Oranje Peloton
3Orica GreenEdge
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Team Katusha
6Nippo - Vini Fantini
7Direct Energie
8FDJ
9Stölting Service Group
10Etixx - Quick Step
11Tinkoff
12Astana Pro Team
13Bardiani CSF
14BMC Racing Team
15Lotto Soudal0:00:15
16Bora-Argon 180:00:19
17Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
18Lampre - Merida
19ONE Pro Cycling
20Team Sky0:00:50
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:13:38

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha9:23:24
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:43
5Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:45
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:46
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:00:49
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:50
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
15Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
22Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:09
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:15
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
32Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:21
36Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
37Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:02:21
38Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
39Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
42Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
43Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
44Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
48Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
50Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
51Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:51
52Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:53
53Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
54Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:03:55
55Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:01
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
58Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:04:17
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:28
60Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:47
61Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:53
62Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:15
63Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
64André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
65Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
66Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
68Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:30
70Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:34
71Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:40
72Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
73Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:56
74Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:59
75Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:12
76Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:08:13
78Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:31
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:37
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:02
81Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:44
82Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:07
83Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:29
84Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
85Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:54
87Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:14:26
89Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:28
90Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:36
91Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
92Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
93Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
94Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
96Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
97Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
100Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
101Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:43
104Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:47
105Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:14:55
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:01
107Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
108Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
109Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:24
110Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:33
111Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
112Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:15:37
113Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:15:48
114Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:20
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:13
116Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
117Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:50
118Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
119Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:42
120Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
121Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:49
122Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
123Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
125Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
126Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha36pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step18
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group14
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie12
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton10
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
13Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ8
14Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
15Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team7
16Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
17Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
19Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida5
20Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
21Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge2
26Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
27Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team28pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team26
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal9
5Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group8
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
8Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
9Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
14Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group1
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge1
17Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
18Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
7Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
8Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
9Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group9:24:07
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:07
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:53
4Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:32
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:57
10Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:13:53
11Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:14:12
12Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:14:18
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:25:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team28:11:30
2Team Katusha0:00:36
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
4BMC Racing Team
5Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:58
6Lotto Soudal0:04:13
7Team Sky0:05:04
8Stölting Service Group0:06:30
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
10Bora-Argon 180:07:03
11Orica GreenEdge0:09:23
12Lampre - Merida0:09:48
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:15
14FDJ0:12:25
15Tinkoff0:13:51
16Direct Energie0:14:27
17Bardiani CSF0:17:44
18Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:18:54
19ONE Pro Cycling0:19:48
20Etixx - Quick Step0:20:46
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:42:41

Latest on Cyclingnews