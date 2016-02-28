Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde past winners
Champions 1977-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2014
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2012
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2011
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|2010
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin–Transitions
|2009
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
|2008
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|2007
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
|2006
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2005
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
|2004
|George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
|2003
|Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
|2002
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2001
|Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
|2000
|Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) U.S. Postal Service
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-C.G.A.
|1997
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
|1996
|Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) Rabobank
|1995
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Saeco
|1994
|Fabio Roscioli (Ita) Brescialat–Ceramiche Refin
|1993
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
|1992
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1991
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1990
|Erwin Nijboer (Ned) Stuttgart
|1989
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
|1988
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
|1987
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic
|1985
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic
|1983
|Cees Priem (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1982
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1981
|Jan Bogaert (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
|1980
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Splendor-Admiral
|1979
|Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
|1977
|Roger Rosiers (Bel) Frisol-Thirion-Gazelle
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy