Westra wins Three Days of De Panne

Bodnar edges Martin to win time trial

Image 1 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on his way to winning Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 62

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 62

Czech national champion Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 62

Tom Bohli (BMC) was third

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 62

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 62

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing Team) rode to ninth despite not wearing socks

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 62

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) looking disappointed on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 62

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) on the podium after winning the time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 62

Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 62

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) crosses the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 62

Kazakh national champion Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 62

A black cat crosses the path ofLasse Norman Hansen (Stölting Service Group)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 62

Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) was second in the morning stage and 59th in the afternoon time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 62

Daniel Hoelgaard (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) winner of Driedaagse De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 62

Olivier Le Gac (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 62

The bearded Ralf Matzka (Bora-Argon 18)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 62

Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 62

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) riding to sixth on GC

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 62

Johan Le Bon (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 62

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 62

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) in the sprints jersery

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 62

Alex Porsev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 62

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) puts his head down

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 62

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 62

The Etixx-Quick Step riders slip into team time trial mode

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 62

Tom Bohli (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 62

Erik Baska (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 62

Polish champion Marcin Bialoblocki (ONE Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 62

The Gazprom-Rusvelo team have a futuristic helmet vibe going on

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 62

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 62

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) gets his trophy at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) wins Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) wins Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 62

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) wins mountain jersey at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 62

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) wins the red mountain jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 62

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) best climber at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 62

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins green points jersey at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 62

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) won the time trial in a time 17:39.29

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 62

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) won the time trial at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) snatched overall victory from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 62

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) won finale time trial at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) wins Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) wins Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 62

German champion Tony Martin missed the win by fractions of a second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 62

Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 62

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 62

Loïc Vliegen (BMC) won the mountains classification in De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana Pro Team) in Three Days of De Panne time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 62

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 62

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was second in the time trial at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 62

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) during the time trial at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 62

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff Team) won the time trial at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) wins Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 62

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was seventh in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 62

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) placed second in the time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 62

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) snatched overall victory at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 62

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) rode to fifth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) snatched overall victory from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the Three Days of De Panne thanks to gaining vital seconds in the final 14.2km stage in De Panne.

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) won the time trial in a time 17:39.29, beating Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Bohli (BMC) by less than a second.

The fight for overall victory was also a nail-biting affair, with technique and speed playing a huge factor in the time trial that twisted through the De Panne streets but also included a long section along the exposed sea front.

Westra finished fourth in a time of 17:42. Kristoff was 28 seconds slower and so slipped to second overall, 13 down on Westra. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished third overall at 16 seconds.

Westra seemed relieved to have won the overall classification after he and Lutsenko failed to win stage 1 when they out-numbered Kristoff two riders to one.

“It feels great to win. I’ve been second a few times and I didn’t want to be second again today,” Westra said, before pulling on the winner’s white jersey and collecting a massive bottle of beer.

“Fortunately I had good legs and also during the three days of racing I had a very strong team behind me. They did a lot of work for me and so I have to thank them if I’ve been able to take the victory this time. I knew that the time trial would decide everything. I didn’t feel great but the time was fast and that’s what counts. It’s great to win De Panne. It’s a great race, an important race. I’m happy to win it.”

How it happened

A total of 107 riders started the final time trial stage, with a dozen opting to end their race early and begin to recover for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders or races elsewhere.

Johan Le Bon (FDJ) did another good time trial after finishing second in the Tirreno-Adriatico final TT in San Benedetto del Tronto. He was fifth fastest and so finished tenth overall. Australia’s Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) used his skills to finish tenth, 31 seconds slower than Bodnar but did enough to finish sixth overall. French veteran Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) may now be 36 but he was strong again, finishing sixth on the stage and so fifth overall.

The surprise performance of the day came from 22-year-old Tom Bohli of BMC, who beat all those experienced time trial experts to finish third on the stage, just a few hundreds of a second from victory. He began with BMC last summer as a stagiaire rider but has already shown his time trialing prowess by winning the prologue time trial at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen in early March.

Maciej Bodnar set a faster time than Bohli but then spent a nervous time in the hot seat, waiting for the other riders to finish. He only began to celebrate when Tony Martin failed to beat his time.

“I’ve lost to Tony Martin by a second in the past and so it’s a pleasure to beat him this time, also because he’s a great rider and former world time trial champion,” Bodnar said.

“I didn’t ride last year but I won two years ago. It’s good to win again and winning like that is extra special.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:17:39
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
5Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:22
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:28
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
11Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:38
12Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
13Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:42
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
15Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:44
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:47
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:49
18Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
19Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:52
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
22Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
23Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:01:03
24Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:04
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:05
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:06
28Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:09
29Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
30Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
31Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:01:12
32Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:13
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
35Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
37Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:15
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:16
40Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:21
41Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
42Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
43Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
44Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:01:24
45Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
46Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:25
47Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:27
49Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
50Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:32
51Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:33
52Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
53Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
54Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:34
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:35
56Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:36
57Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:41
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
59Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:46
60Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:48
61Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:49
62Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:50
64Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:52
65Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:53
66Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
67Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
69Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:56
71Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
72Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:02:00
73Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:01
74Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:03
75Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:04
78Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
79André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
80Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:06
81Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:08
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:14
83Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:15
84Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:17
85Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
86Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:19
88Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:22
90Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:23
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:24
93Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:25
94Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:29
95Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:32
96Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:02:34
97Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:02:39
98Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:44
99Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:53
100Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:02:57
101Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:01
102Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:02
103Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:12
104Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:14
105Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:16
106Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:46
107Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:51

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step9
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team7
5Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
7Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:42
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:49
4Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:27
5Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:34
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:41
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:46
8Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:53
9Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:05
10André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
11Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:15
12Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
13Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:02:57

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team54:14:00
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:10
3BMC Racing Team0:00:11
4Team Katusha0:00:36
5Tinkoff Team0:01:03
6FDJ0:01:34
7Bora-Argon 180:01:49
8Stölting Service Group0:01:58
9Direct Energie0:02:02
10Team Sky0:02:32
11Orica-GreenEdge0:02:41
12Lotto Soudal0:02:46
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:10
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:12
15ONE Pro Cycling
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:30
17Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:32
18Bardiani CSF0:03:41
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:49
20Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:04:10
21Lampre - Merida0:05:42

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team12:08:19
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:13
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:35
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:59
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:04
7Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:01:19
9Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
11Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
12Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
15Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:01:40
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:42
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:43
18Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:49
19Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:52
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:53
21Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:58
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
23Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:22
24Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:26
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:35
27Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:38
28Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:56
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
30Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
31Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:04:20
33Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:04:47
34Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:52
35Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:57
36Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:04
37Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:12
38Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:14
39Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:19
40Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:28
41Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:38
42Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:48
43Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:05:57
44Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:06:04
45Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:06
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:07
47Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:24
48Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:27
49Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:52
50Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:14
51Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:07:25
52Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:50
53Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:56
54Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:08:05
55André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:07
56Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:13
57Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:08:20
58Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:08:41
59Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:42
60Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:53
61Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:36
62Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:31
63Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:58
64Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:29
65Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:05
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:47
67Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:14:20
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:14:23
69Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:14:25
70Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:28
71Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:49
72Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:15:26
73Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:33
74Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
75André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:15:37
76Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:43
77Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:15:50
78Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:15:55
79Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:59
80Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:15
81Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:29
82Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:33
83Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:16:35
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:16:48
85Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:54
86Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:57
87Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:02
88Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:17:13
89Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:23
90Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:17:37
91Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:17:38
92Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:39
93Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:17:45
94Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:42
95Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:18:52
96Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:59
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:28
98Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:24:46
99Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:06
100Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:56
101Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:28:11
102Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:28:59
103Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:29:25
104Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:39
105Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:00
106Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:38
107Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha47pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step28
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team23
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
5Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ15
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group14
9Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13
10Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team12
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie12
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team10
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
14Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 189
15Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
16Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
17Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
18Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
19Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ6
20Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie5
22André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
25Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
26Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
28Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
30Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group1
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team28pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team26
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal9
5Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group8
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
8Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
9Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
13Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group1
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
15Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
7Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
9Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
10Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
11Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group12:09:38
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:38
5Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:45
6Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:09
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:19
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:48
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:23
10Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:14:31
11Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:15:16
12Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:16:26
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team36:26:53
2Team Katusha0:01:12
3BMC Racing Team0:01:23
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:24
5Lotto Soudal0:06:59
6Team Sky0:07:36
7Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:08:08
8Stölting Service Group0:08:28
9Bora-Argon 180:08:52
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:14
11Orica-GreenEdge0:12:04
12FDJ0:13:59
13Tinkoff Team0:14:54
14Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:04
15Lampre - Merida0:15:30
16Direct Energie0:16:29
17Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:56
18Bardiani CSF0:21:25
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:04
20ONE Pro Cycling0:24:00
21Gazprom-Rusvelo0:46:13

