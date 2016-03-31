Image 1 of 62 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) on his way to winning Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 62 Czech national champion Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 62 Tom Bohli (BMC) was third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 62 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 62 Stefan Kung (BMC Racing Team) rode to ninth despite not wearing socks (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) looking disappointed on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 62 Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) on the podium after winning the time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 62 Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Lieuwe Westra (Astana) snatched overall victory from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the Three Days of De Panne thanks to gaining vital seconds in the final 14.2km stage in De Panne.

Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) won the time trial in a time 17:39.29, beating Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Bohli (BMC) by less than a second.

The fight for overall victory was also a nail-biting affair, with technique and speed playing a huge factor in the time trial that twisted through the De Panne streets but also included a long section along the exposed sea front.

Westra finished fourth in a time of 17:42. Kristoff was 28 seconds slower and so slipped to second overall, 13 down on Westra. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished third overall at 16 seconds.

Westra seemed relieved to have won the overall classification after he and Lutsenko failed to win stage 1 when they out-numbered Kristoff two riders to one.

“It feels great to win. I’ve been second a few times and I didn’t want to be second again today,” Westra said, before pulling on the winner’s white jersey and collecting a massive bottle of beer.

“Fortunately I had good legs and also during the three days of racing I had a very strong team behind me. They did a lot of work for me and so I have to thank them if I’ve been able to take the victory this time. I knew that the time trial would decide everything. I didn’t feel great but the time was fast and that’s what counts. It’s great to win De Panne. It’s a great race, an important race. I’m happy to win it.”

How it happened

A total of 107 riders started the final time trial stage, with a dozen opting to end their race early and begin to recover for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders or races elsewhere.





Johan Le Bon (FDJ) did another good time trial after finishing second in the Tirreno-Adriatico final TT in San Benedetto del Tronto. He was fifth fastest and so finished tenth overall. Australia’s Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) used his skills to finish tenth, 31 seconds slower than Bodnar but did enough to finish sixth overall. French veteran Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) may now be 36 but he was strong again, finishing sixth on the stage and so fifth overall.

The surprise performance of the day came from 22-year-old Tom Bohli of BMC, who beat all those experienced time trial experts to finish third on the stage, just a few hundreds of a second from victory. He began with BMC last summer as a stagiaire rider but has already shown his time trialing prowess by winning the prologue time trial at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen in early March.

Maciej Bodnar set a faster time than Bohli but then spent a nervous time in the hot seat, waiting for the other riders to finish. He only began to celebrate when Tony Martin failed to beat his time.

“I’ve lost to Tony Martin by a second in the past and so it’s a pleasure to beat him this time, also because he’s a great rider and former world time trial champion,” Bodnar said.

“I didn’t ride last year but I won two years ago. It’s good to win again and winning like that is extra special.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:17:39 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 5 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:22 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:28 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:38 12 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:42 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 15 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:44 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:47 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:49 18 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 19 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:52 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 22 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 23 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:01:03 24 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 25 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:04 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:05 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:06 28 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:01:09 29 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 30 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:12 32 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:13 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 35 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 37 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:15 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:16 40 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:21 41 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 42 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 43 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 44 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:01:24 45 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 46 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:25 47 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:27 49 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 50 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:32 51 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:33 52 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 54 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:34 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 56 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:36 57 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:41 58 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 59 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:46 60 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:48 61 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:49 62 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:50 64 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:52 65 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:53 66 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 67 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 69 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:56 71 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 72 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:00 73 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:01 74 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:03 75 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 77 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:04 78 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:05 79 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 80 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:06 81 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:08 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:14 83 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:15 84 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:17 85 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 86 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:19 88 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:22 90 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:23 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:24 93 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:25 94 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:29 95 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:32 96 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:34 97 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:02:39 98 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:44 99 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:53 100 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:02:57 101 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:01 102 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:02 103 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:12 104 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:14 105 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:16 106 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:46 107 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:51

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 7 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:42 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:49 4 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:27 5 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:34 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:41 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:46 8 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:53 9 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:05 10 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 11 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:15 12 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 13 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:02:57

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 54:14:00 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:10 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Team Katusha 0:00:36 5 Tinkoff Team 0:01:03 6 FDJ 0:01:34 7 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:49 8 Stölting Service Group 0:01:58 9 Direct Energie 0:02:02 10 Team Sky 0:02:32 11 Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:41 12 Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:10 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:12 15 ONE Pro Cycling 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:30 17 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:32 18 Bardiani CSF 0:03:41 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:49 20 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:04:10 21 Lampre - Merida 0:05:42

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 12:08:19 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:13 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:35 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:59 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:04 7 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:01:19 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 11 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 12 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 15 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:01:40 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:42 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:43 18 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:49 19 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:52 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:53 21 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:58 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 23 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:22 24 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:26 26 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:35 27 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:38 28 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:56 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 30 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 31 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:20 33 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:04:47 34 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:52 35 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:57 36 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:04 37 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:12 38 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:14 39 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:19 40 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:28 41 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:38 42 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:48 43 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:57 44 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:04 45 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:06 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:07 47 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:24 48 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:27 49 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:52 50 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:07:14 51 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:25 52 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:50 53 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:56 54 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:08:05 55 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:07 56 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:13 57 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:08:20 58 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:08:41 59 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:42 60 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:08:53 61 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:36 62 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:31 63 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:58 64 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:29 65 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:05 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:47 67 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:14:20 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:14:23 69 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:14:25 70 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:28 71 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:49 72 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:15:26 73 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:33 74 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 75 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:37 76 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:43 77 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:15:50 78 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:15:55 79 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:59 80 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:15 81 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:29 82 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:33 83 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:16:35 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:48 85 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:16:54 86 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:57 87 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:02 88 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:17:13 89 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:23 90 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:17:37 91 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:38 92 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:39 93 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:17:45 94 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:42 95 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:18:52 96 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:59 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:28 98 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:24:46 99 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:06 100 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:27:56 101 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:11 102 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:28:59 103 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:29:25 104 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:39 105 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:00 106 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:38 107 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 47 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 23 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 5 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 15 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 14 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 10 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 12 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 12 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 10 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 14 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 15 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 16 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 18 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 19 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 6 20 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 5 22 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 25 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 27 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 28 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 30 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 1 31 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 26 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 9 5 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 8 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 9 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 13 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 1 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 15 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 10 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 11 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 12:09:38 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:38 5 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:45 6 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:09 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:19 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:48 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:23 10 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:14:31 11 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:15:16 12 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:16:26 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:52