Westra wins Three Days of De Panne
Bodnar edges Martin to win time trial
Stage 3b: De Panne - De Panne (ITT)
Lieuwe Westra (Astana) snatched overall victory from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the Three Days of De Panne thanks to gaining vital seconds in the final 14.2km stage in De Panne.
Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff) won the time trial in a time 17:39.29, beating Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Tom Bohli (BMC) by less than a second.
The fight for overall victory was also a nail-biting affair, with technique and speed playing a huge factor in the time trial that twisted through the De Panne streets but also included a long section along the exposed sea front.
Westra finished fourth in a time of 17:42. Kristoff was 28 seconds slower and so slipped to second overall, 13 down on Westra. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) finished third overall at 16 seconds.
Westra seemed relieved to have won the overall classification after he and Lutsenko failed to win stage 1 when they out-numbered Kristoff two riders to one.
“It feels great to win. I’ve been second a few times and I didn’t want to be second again today,” Westra said, before pulling on the winner’s white jersey and collecting a massive bottle of beer.
“Fortunately I had good legs and also during the three days of racing I had a very strong team behind me. They did a lot of work for me and so I have to thank them if I’ve been able to take the victory this time. I knew that the time trial would decide everything. I didn’t feel great but the time was fast and that’s what counts. It’s great to win De Panne. It’s a great race, an important race. I’m happy to win it.”
How it happened
A total of 107 riders started the final time trial stage, with a dozen opting to end their race early and begin to recover for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders or races elsewhere.
Johan Le Bon (FDJ) did another good time trial after finishing second in the Tirreno-Adriatico final TT in San Benedetto del Tronto. He was fifth fastest and so finished tenth overall. Australia’s Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) used his skills to finish tenth, 31 seconds slower than Bodnar but did enough to finish sixth overall. French veteran Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) may now be 36 but he was strong again, finishing sixth on the stage and so fifth overall.
The surprise performance of the day came from 22-year-old Tom Bohli of BMC, who beat all those experienced time trial experts to finish third on the stage, just a few hundreds of a second from victory. He began with BMC last summer as a stagiaire rider but has already shown his time trialing prowess by winning the prologue time trial at Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen in early March.
Maciej Bodnar set a faster time than Bohli but then spent a nervous time in the hot seat, waiting for the other riders to finish. He only began to celebrate when Tony Martin failed to beat his time.
“I’ve lost to Tony Martin by a second in the past and so it’s a pleasure to beat him this time, also because he’s a great rider and former world time trial champion,” Bodnar said.
“I didn’t ride last year but I won two years ago. It’s good to win again and winning like that is extra special.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:39
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:22
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:38
|12
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|15
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:47
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:49
|18
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|22
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|23
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:03
|24
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:04
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:05
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:06
|28
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:09
|29
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|30
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|32
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|35
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:15
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:16
|40
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|41
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|42
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|43
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:01:24
|45
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:25
|47
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:27
|49
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:32
|51
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:33
|52
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|54
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:34
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|56
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:36
|57
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|58
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:46
|60
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:48
|61
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:49
|62
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|63
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:50
|64
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:52
|65
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:53
|66
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|67
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|69
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:56
|71
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|72
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:00
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:01
|74
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:03
|75
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|78
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|79
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|80
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:06
|81
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:08
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|83
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:15
|84
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:17
|85
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|86
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:19
|88
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:22
|90
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:23
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:24
|93
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:25
|94
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:29
|95
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:32
|96
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:34
|97
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:39
|98
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:44
|99
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:53
|100
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:57
|101
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:01
|102
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:02
|103
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:12
|104
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:14
|105
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:16
|106
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:46
|107
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|6
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:49
|4
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:27
|5
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:34
|6
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:46
|8
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:53
|9
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:05
|10
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:15
|12
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|13
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|54:14:00
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:10
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|5
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:03
|6
|FDJ
|0:01:34
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:49
|8
|Stölting Service Group
|0:01:58
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:02:02
|10
|Team Sky
|0:02:32
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:12
|15
|ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:30
|17
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:32
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:41
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:49
|20
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:04:10
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|12:08:19
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:35
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:59
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|7
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:19
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|15
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:40
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:42
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:43
|18
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:49
|19
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:52
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:53
|21
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|23
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:22
|24
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:26
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:35
|27
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:38
|28
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:56
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|30
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:20
|33
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:04:47
|34
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:52
|35
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:57
|36
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:04
|37
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:12
|38
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:14
|39
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:19
|40
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:28
|41
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:38
|42
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|43
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:57
|44
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:04
|45
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:06
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:07
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:24
|48
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|49
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:52
|50
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:14
|51
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:25
|52
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:50
|53
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:56
|54
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:05
|55
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:07
|56
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:13
|57
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:08:20
|58
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:08:41
|59
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:42
|60
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:53
|61
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:36
|62
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:31
|63
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:58
|64
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:29
|65
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:05
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:47
|67
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:20
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:23
|69
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:14:25
|70
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:28
|71
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:49
|72
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:15:26
|73
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:33
|74
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|75
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:37
|76
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:43
|77
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:50
|78
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:55
|79
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:59
|80
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:15
|81
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:29
|82
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:33
|83
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:35
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:48
|85
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:54
|86
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:57
|87
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:02
|88
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:17:13
|89
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:23
|90
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:37
|91
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:38
|92
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:39
|93
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:17:45
|94
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:42
|95
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:18:52
|96
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:59
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:28
|98
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:46
|99
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:06
|100
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:56
|101
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:11
|102
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:28:59
|103
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:29:25
|104
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:39
|105
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:00
|106
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:38
|107
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|47
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|23
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|5
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|15
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|14
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|10
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|12
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|10
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|14
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|15
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|18
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|19
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|6
|20
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|25
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|28
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|30
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|1
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|26
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|9
|5
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|8
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|9
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|13
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|14
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|15
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|10
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|11
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|12:09:38
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:38
|5
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|6
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:09
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:19
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:48
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:23
|10
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:31
|11
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:16
|12
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:16:26
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|36:26:53
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:24
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:59
|6
|Team Sky
|0:07:36
|7
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:08:08
|8
|Stölting Service Group
|0:08:28
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:52
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:14
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:04
|12
|FDJ
|0:13:59
|13
|Tinkoff Team
|0:14:54
|14
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:04
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:15:30
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:16:29
|17
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:56
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:21:25
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:04
|20
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:24:00
|21
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:46:13
