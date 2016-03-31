Trending

De Panne: Kittel wins stage 3a sprint

Kiristoff retains lead before final time trial

Image 1 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his win

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 2 of 30

A reminder of the many wars that have been fought in the De Panne region

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Alexander Kristoff in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) keeps the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 30

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) post win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 30

Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) beat Bauhaus and Kristoff

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 15 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) early in the stage

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 16 of 30

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 17 of 30

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kept warm during the stage

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 18 of 30

Iljo Keisse does the hard work for Etixx-QuickStep

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 19 of 30

The stage passed by some of the trenches of the great wars

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 20 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) strikes again

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 21 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 22 of 30

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was wrapped-up before the start

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 23 of 30

Katusha and Etixx-Quickstep lead out the sprint

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 24 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) opens the beer

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 25 of 30

Marcel Kittel thanks his Etixx-QuickStep teammate Fabio Sabatini

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 26 of 30

Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 27 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 28 of 30

Team Sky's Danny van Poppel pulled on the blue sprints jersey

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 29 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) hits the line first

(Image credit: TDW)
Image 30 of 30

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 3a at the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: TDW)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the 111km morning road race stage at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday morning, beating Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint after a crash in the final corner, only 300m from the finish, split the peloton.

Kittel had not won a sprint since the Volta ao Algarve in February but was given an excellent lead out by his Etixx-QuickStep teammates and then had the speed to come past Kristoff in the finishing straight. Bauhaus was on his compatriot’s wheel and so secured second place. Other sprinters were further back and disrupted by the late crash that left several riders on the ground, including Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal). 

Kristoff kept the race lead and will defend it in the afternoon’s 14.2km time trial around De Panne. He faces a threat from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), who is only seven seconds behind, with his Astana teammate Lieuwe Westra third at 12 seconds.

The split stage started early, at 9:30 but that did not put off the riders and a break of seven riders went clear early.

They were kept under control but allowed to sweep up a late time bonuses before eventually being caught with six kilometres to go. Frenchman Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) tried a solo attack as did his Belgian teammate Kenneth Vanbilsen. However the sprinters’ teams were firmly in charge, with Etixx-Quickstep leading the sprint to the final corner.

Several riders went into the barriers, blocking the road for many, Kittel and Kristoff avoided the spill and so fought for victory, with Bauhaus coming through for second from Kittel’s wheel.

“The stage itself was not difficult; it was flat, there was little wind we controlled the race,” Kittel explained.

“The last lap was very difficult, it was difficult to maintain the position and I lost it once, but Sabatini helped me to get back up. The last corner is incredibly difficult, if you don’t not get through in the leading positions, you have no chance. But I finally got a victory at De Panne and so I’m very happy,”

“Honestly and to be constructive for the future, I think there should be a fewer corners before the finish. Also with the last lap, with the tram rails inside the last 10km is something you can improve. I think the organisers can maybe have a look at that and maybe there is something possible,” he said.

Kittel also confirmed that he will ride next week’s Scheldeprijs race, the mid-week race that always suits the sprinters and the German is upbeat about is form.

“That’s my next race and my next objective for me now. The real season starts with my real highlights and I think I’m on a good way,” he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:27:03
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
10Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
14Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
16Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
23Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
24Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
27Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
30Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
33André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
34Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
35Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
36Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
41Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
44Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
45Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
46Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
48Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
53Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
55Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
56Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
57Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
58Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
59Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:38
60Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
65Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
69Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
72Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
77Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
81Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
83Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:47
88Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
89Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
91Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
96Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
97Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
99Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:00
100Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
101Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
102Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
103Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
104Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:18
105Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
106Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:35
107Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
108André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
109Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
110Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:53
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:08
113Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
114Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:00
117Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNSViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNSPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprint - 97.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Sprint - Aankomstliljn, 111.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 189
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
4Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ5
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team3
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
10Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:27:03
2Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
6André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
10Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
11Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
12Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
13Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha11:50:25
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:45
5Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:00:51
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
11Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
17Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
18Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
20Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
23Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
25Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:15
29Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
32Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:23
33Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:02:23
34Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:35
35Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:36
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:38
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
40Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
41Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
43Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
45Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
46Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:53
47Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:55
48Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
49Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:03:57
50Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:04:19
51Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:38
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:56
53Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:30
54Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:49
55Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:56
56Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:17
57Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
58Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
59André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
60Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
61Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
62Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:32
63Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:36
64Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:42
65Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:58
67Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:14
68Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:38
69Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:54
70Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:27
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:39
72Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:04
73Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:09
74Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:31
75Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
77Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:56
78Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
79Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:14:28
80Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:14:38
81Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
82Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
84Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
85Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
89André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
90Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
91Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:46
92Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:49
93Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:14:57
94Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:03
95Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:15
97Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:28
98Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:35
99Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
100Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:15:39
101Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:16:13
102Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
103Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:16:50
104Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:17:11
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:45
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:33
107Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:22
108Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:23
109Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:52
110Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
111Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:40
112Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:44
113Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:27:51
114Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
115Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
117Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
118Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha44pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step28
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise22
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ15
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group14
9Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team12
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie12
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge10
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 189
14Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team8
15Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
16Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
18Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha6
19Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
21Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183
25Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
26Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
27Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
28Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group1
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team28pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team26
3Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal9
5Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group8
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team7
8Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton6
9Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
13Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group1
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team1
16Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
8Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
9Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
10Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
11Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha1
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group11:51:10
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:00:07
3Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:53
5Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
7Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
8André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:05:32
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:57
10Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:13:53
11Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:14:12
12Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group0:14:18
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:25:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team35:32:29
2Team Katusha0:00:36
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
4BMC Racing Team
5Roompot Oranje Peloton0:03:58
6Lotto Soudal0:04:13
7Team Sky0:05:04
8Stölting Service Group0:06:30
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44
10Bora-Argon 180:07:03
11Orica Greenedge0:09:23
12Lampre - Merida0:09:48
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:15
14Fdj0:12:25
15Tinkoff0:13:51
16Direct Energie0:14:27
17Bardiani CSF0:17:44
18Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:18:54
19Etixx-QuickStep0:20:46
20One Pro Cycling0:20:48
21Gazprom - Rusvelo0:42:41

