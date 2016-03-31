De Panne: Kittel wins stage 3a sprint
Kiristoff retains lead before final time trial
Stage 3a: De Panne - De Panne
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the 111km morning road race stage at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday morning, beating Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint after a crash in the final corner, only 300m from the finish, split the peloton.
Kittel had not won a sprint since the Volta ao Algarve in February but was given an excellent lead out by his Etixx-QuickStep teammates and then had the speed to come past Kristoff in the finishing straight. Bauhaus was on his compatriot’s wheel and so secured second place. Other sprinters were further back and disrupted by the late crash that left several riders on the ground, including Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
Kristoff kept the race lead and will defend it in the afternoon’s 14.2km time trial around De Panne. He faces a threat from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), who is only seven seconds behind, with his Astana teammate Lieuwe Westra third at 12 seconds.
The split stage started early, at 9:30 but that did not put off the riders and a break of seven riders went clear early.
They were kept under control but allowed to sweep up a late time bonuses before eventually being caught with six kilometres to go. Frenchman Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) tried a solo attack as did his Belgian teammate Kenneth Vanbilsen. However the sprinters’ teams were firmly in charge, with Etixx-Quickstep leading the sprint to the final corner.
Several riders went into the barriers, blocking the road for many, Kittel and Kristoff avoided the spill and so fought for victory, with Bauhaus coming through for second from Kittel’s wheel.
“The stage itself was not difficult; it was flat, there was little wind we controlled the race,” Kittel explained.
“The last lap was very difficult, it was difficult to maintain the position and I lost it once, but Sabatini helped me to get back up. The last corner is incredibly difficult, if you don’t not get through in the leading positions, you have no chance. But I finally got a victory at De Panne and so I’m very happy,”
“Honestly and to be constructive for the future, I think there should be a fewer corners before the finish. Also with the last lap, with the tram rails inside the last 10km is something you can improve. I think the organisers can maybe have a look at that and maybe there is something possible,” he said.
Kittel also confirmed that he will ride next week’s Scheldeprijs race, the mid-week race that always suits the sprinters and the German is upbeat about is form.
“That’s my next race and my next objective for me now. The real season starts with my real highlights and I think I’m on a good way,” he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:27:03
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|10
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|23
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|24
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|33
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|34
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|35
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|41
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|44
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|46
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|60
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|64
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|65
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|66
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|69
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|74
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|77
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|81
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|83
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:47
|88
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|89
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|96
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|97
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|99
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:00
|100
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|101
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|103
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|105
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|106
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:35
|107
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|108
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|110
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:08
|113
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|114
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:00
|117
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNS
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|10
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:27:03
|2
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|4
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|10
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|13
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11:50:25
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:45
|5
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|11
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|20
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:15
|29
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|32
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|33
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|34
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:35
|35
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:36
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:38
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|42
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|43
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|45
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|46
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:53
|47
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:55
|48
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:57
|50
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:19
|51
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:56
|53
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:30
|54
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:49
|55
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:56
|56
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:17
|57
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|59
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|60
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|61
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:32
|63
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:36
|64
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:42
|65
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:58
|67
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:14
|68
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:38
|69
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:54
|70
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:27
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:39
|72
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:04
|73
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:09
|74
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:31
|75
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|76
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|77
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:56
|78
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|79
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:28
|80
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:38
|81
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|89
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:46
|92
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:49
|93
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:57
|94
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:03
|95
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:15
|97
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:28
|98
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:35
|99
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|100
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:39
|101
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:16:13
|102
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:50
|104
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:17:11
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:45
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:33
|107
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:22
|108
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:23
|109
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:52
|110
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|111
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:40
|112
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:44
|113
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:27:51
|114
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|115
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|117
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|118
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|44
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|15
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|14
|9
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|12
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|14
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|8
|15
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|19
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|27
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|28
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|1
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|26
|3
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|9
|5
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|8
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|6
|9
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|13
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|1
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1
|16
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|9
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|10
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|11
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|1
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|11:51:10
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:53
|5
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|8
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:05:32
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:57
|10
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:53
|11
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:12
|12
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:14:18
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|35:32:29
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:03:58
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|7
|Team Sky
|0:05:04
|8
|Stölting Service Group
|0:06:30
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:03
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:09:23
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:09:48
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:15
|14
|Fdj
|0:12:25
|15
|Tinkoff
|0:13:51
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:14:27
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:44
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|19
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:20:46
|20
|One Pro Cycling
|0:20:48
|21
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:42:41
