Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) won the 111km morning road race stage at the Three Days of De Panne on Thursday morning, beating Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the sprint after a crash in the final corner, only 300m from the finish, split the peloton.

Kittel had not won a sprint since the Volta ao Algarve in February but was given an excellent lead out by his Etixx-QuickStep teammates and then had the speed to come past Kristoff in the finishing straight. Bauhaus was on his compatriot’s wheel and so secured second place. Other sprinters were further back and disrupted by the late crash that left several riders on the ground, including Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Kristoff kept the race lead and will defend it in the afternoon’s 14.2km time trial around De Panne. He faces a threat from Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), who is only seven seconds behind, with his Astana teammate Lieuwe Westra third at 12 seconds.

The split stage started early, at 9:30 but that did not put off the riders and a break of seven riders went clear early.

They were kept under control but allowed to sweep up a late time bonuses before eventually being caught with six kilometres to go. Frenchman Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) tried a solo attack as did his Belgian teammate Kenneth Vanbilsen. However the sprinters’ teams were firmly in charge, with Etixx-Quickstep leading the sprint to the final corner.

Several riders went into the barriers, blocking the road for many, Kittel and Kristoff avoided the spill and so fought for victory, with Bauhaus coming through for second from Kittel’s wheel.

“The stage itself was not difficult; it was flat, there was little wind we controlled the race,” Kittel explained.

“The last lap was very difficult, it was difficult to maintain the position and I lost it once, but Sabatini helped me to get back up. The last corner is incredibly difficult, if you don’t not get through in the leading positions, you have no chance. But I finally got a victory at De Panne and so I’m very happy,”





“Honestly and to be constructive for the future, I think there should be a fewer corners before the finish. Also with the last lap, with the tram rails inside the last 10km is something you can improve. I think the organisers can maybe have a look at that and maybe there is something possible,” he said.

Kittel also confirmed that he will ride next week’s Scheldeprijs race, the mid-week race that always suits the sprinters and the German is upbeat about is form.

“That’s my next race and my next objective for me now. The real season starts with my real highlights and I think I’m on a good way,” he said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:27:03 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 10 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 14 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 23 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 24 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 27 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 30 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 33 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 34 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 35 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 36 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 41 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 43 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 44 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 45 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 46 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 52 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 53 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 55 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 56 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 57 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 58 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:38 60 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 65 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 66 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 69 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 71 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 72 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 73 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 76 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 77 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 81 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 83 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 87 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:47 88 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 89 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 91 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:53 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 96 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 97 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 99 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:00 100 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 101 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 102 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 103 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:18 105 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 106 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:35 107 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 108 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 109 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 110 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:53 111 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:08 113 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 114 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:00 117 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal DNF Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNS Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky DNS Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprint - 97.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint - Aankomstliljn, 111.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 10 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:27:03 2 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 4 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 6 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 7 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 10 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 13 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 11:50:25 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:45 5 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:00:51 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 11 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 18 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 20 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 25 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:15 29 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 32 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:23 33 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:23 34 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:35 35 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:36 36 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:38 37 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 42 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 43 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 45 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 46 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:53 47 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:55 48 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:57 50 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:19 51 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:38 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:56 53 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:30 54 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:49 55 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:56 56 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:17 57 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 58 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 59 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 60 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 61 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 62 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:32 63 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:36 64 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:42 65 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:58 67 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:14 68 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:38 69 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:54 70 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:27 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:39 72 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:04 73 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:09 74 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:31 75 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 77 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:56 78 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 79 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:28 80 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:14:38 81 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 82 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 85 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 86 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 89 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 90 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:46 92 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:49 93 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:14:57 94 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:03 95 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:15 97 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:28 98 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:35 99 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 100 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:39 101 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:16:13 102 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:50 104 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:17:11 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:45 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:33 107 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:21:22 108 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:23 109 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:52 110 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:40 112 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:44 113 Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:27:51 114 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 115 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 116 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group 117 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 118 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 44 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 15 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 14 9 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 12 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 12 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 10 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 14 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 8 15 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 19 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 22 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3 25 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 26 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 27 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 28 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 1 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 26 3 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 9 5 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 8 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 6 9 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 13 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 1 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1 16 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 9 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 10 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 11 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 1 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 11:51:10 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:53 5 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 8 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:05:32 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:57 10 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:13:53 11 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:14:12 12 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:14:18 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:55