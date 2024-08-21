Deutschland Tour: Jonathan Milan edges Mads Pedersen to win prologue

By
published

Italian leads Lidl-Trek 1-2 in 2.9 kilometre opener

Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek sprints during 39th Deutschland Tour 2024 Prologue
Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek sprints during 39th Deutschland Tour 2024 Prologue (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) prevailed in the 2.9-kilometre prologue of the 2024 Deutschland Tour in Schweinfurt, beating his teammate Mads Pedersen to take the stage win and first leader's jersey.

Riders were not allowed to use time trial bikes, so each rider completed the course in normal road bikes.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

