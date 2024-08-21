Deutschland Tour: Jonathan Milan edges Mads Pedersen to win prologue

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) prevailed in the 2.9-kilometre prologue of the 2024 Deutschland Tour in Schweinfurt, beating his teammate Mads Pedersen to take the stage win and first leader's jersey.

Riders were not allowed to use time trial bikes, so each rider completed the course in normal road bikes.

Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) was a surprising third ahead of Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost).

"It was really important to start good this Tour of Germany - I really gave everything. Me and Mads were really close, less than a second," Milan said.

"It was something different from usual but we tried to manage as best as we could," he said of racing on his road bike. "We have a really fast bike and we showed it, so we were really confident."

Results

