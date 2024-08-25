Deutschland Tour: Mads Pedersen completes sweep of stages for Lidl-Trek and secures overall

By
published

Danny van Poppel finishes second on stage 4 and leaps over Anders Halland Johannessen for second overall

SAARBRUCKEN GERMANY AUGUST 25 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Deutschland Tour 2024 Stage 4 a 1827km stage from Annweiler am Trifels to Saarbrucken UCIWT on August 25 2024 in Saarbrucken Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images
Deutschland Tour 2024: Mads Pedersen wins stage 4 and secures overall title (Image credit: Christian Kaspar Bartke/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mads Pedersen completed the Lidl-Trek domination of the Deutschland Tour by winning stage 4 and securing the overall title on the final day. 

Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Luke Lamperti (Soudal-QuickStep) took third in Saarbrücken from the front group of nine riders.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews