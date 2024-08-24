Deutschland Tour: Jonathan Milan scorches stage 3 bunch sprint for third win in four days

By
published

Max Kanter second, Jordi Meeus third in Schwenningen

Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Deutschland Tour 2024 Stage 3 in Villingen-Schwenningen Germany on August 24 2024
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) takes the sprint victory on stage 3, his third win in four days (Image credit: Christian Kaspar Bartke/Getty Images)
Lidl-Trek scored a fourth consecutive stage win on Saturday with Jonathan Milan earning the sprint victory in Schwenningen on stage 3 at the Deutschland Tour.

Race leader Mads Pedersen ushered his teammate Milan to the front of the bunch at the 1km banner and the Italian accelerated through the final righ-hand bend for an uncontested third victory in four days. 

