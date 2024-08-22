Deutschland Tour: Jonathan Milan goes two-for-two with stage 1 win

By
published

Jordi Meeus second, Max Kanter third in Heilbronn

HEILBRONN GERMANY AUGUST 22 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Deutschland Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 1763km stage from Schweinfurt to Heilbronn on UCIWT August 22 2024 in Heilbronn Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins stage 1 of Deutschland Tour in the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Christian Kaspar Bartke/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Prologue winner Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) led the bunch sprint across the line in Heilbronn and won the first road stage of the Deutschland Tour

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) secured second ahead of Max Kanter (Astana Qazaqstan), in third, and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) in fourth.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews