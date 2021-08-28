Politt solos to victory on stage 3 of Deutschland Tour

Image 1 of 5 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohë) won the third stage of the Deutschland Tour, escaping on a small climb eight kilometres from the finish with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) and thwarting the ambitions of the sprinters’ teams who had expected the stage to once again end in a bunch finish.

Politt’s victory with the accompanying ten bonus seconds, coupled with an eleven second time gap over the peloton also gave him the overall race lead.

The lure of bonus seconds on a small climb at 8.4km to go provoked a flurry of attacks from the peloton, and from this small group, Politt attacked multiple times until he soloed to victory.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:15 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11 3 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:12 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 9 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 11 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 13 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 14 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 15 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 16 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 18 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 19 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team 21 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 23 Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 25 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 28 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 29 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 30 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 31 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 33 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 34 David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 35 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 36 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 39 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 42 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team 44 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 45 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 46 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 50 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 51 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 52 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 54 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 55 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 56 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 59 Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:24 60 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:32 61 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:38 62 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 63 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 64 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:00:54 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:00 66 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 0:01:35 67 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 68 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:56 69 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 70 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 72 Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team 73 Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 74 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 75 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 77 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 78 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 79 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 80 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:19 81 Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:02:33 82 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 84 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 85 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 86 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 87 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:29 88 Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 89 Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 90 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:03:34 91 Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 92 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 93 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 94 Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 95 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 96 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 0:05:05 97 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 98 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 99 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 100 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 101 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Bike Aid 0:05:09 102 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 103 Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 104 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 105 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 108 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 109 Immanuel Stark (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 110 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 111 Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 112 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:15 113 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 114 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:17 115 Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid 0:08:27 116 Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:43 117 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 118 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 119 Frederik Raßmann (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 120 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 121 Henning Bommel (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:11:06 DNF Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team DNF Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 2 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 9 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team 6 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 7 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 4 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 1

Sprint 1 - Strullendorf, km. 130.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 5 2 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 3 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 1

Sprint 2 - Erlangen (1st crossing) km. 181.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 2 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 3 3 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 1

Mountain 1 - Stützerbach km. 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 3 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 3 Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Marloffstein km. 176 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 3 2 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 3 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Erlangen km. 185.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 3 2 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2 3 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 1

Young Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 4:25:27 2 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 4 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 7 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team 9 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 10 Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 11 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 14 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 17 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 18 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 19 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 20 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 22 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 23 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team 24 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 26 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:20 28 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 29 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:00:42 30 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:23 31 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:44 32 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 33 Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team 34 Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 35 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 36 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 37 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 38 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:07 39 Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:02:21 40 Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 41 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 42 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 44 Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 45 Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 46 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:03:22 47 Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 48 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 49 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 50 Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 51 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 52 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 0:04:53 53 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:04:57 54 Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 55 Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 56 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 57 Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 58 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:05:03

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 13:16:09 2 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11 3 Team DSM 0:00:12 4 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 German National Team 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Movistar Team 9 Gazprom-RusVelo 10 Equipo Kern Pharma 11 Israel Start-up Nation 12 Alpecin-Fenix 13 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 14 B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:56 15 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16 AG2R Citroën Team 17 Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:04:16 18 P & S Metalltechnik 0:04:17 19 Bike Aid 0:04:57 20 Rally Cycling 0:05:17 21 Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:05:55 22 Team Dauner-Akkon 0:07:34

General classification after stage 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:56:18 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:10 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:17 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:19 7 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 8 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:21 9 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:23 11 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:24 12 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 19 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 21 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 22 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 23 Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 24 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team 26 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 27 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 29 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 31 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 35 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 37 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 38 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 40 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:44 41 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:50 42 Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 0:00:57 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:59 44 David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03 45 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:15 46 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:20 47 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:28 49 Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team 50 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:42 51 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 52 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:02:02 53 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:08 54 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 55 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:31 56 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel Start-up Nation 57 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:54 58 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:04 59 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 0:03:05 60 Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team 0:03:12 61 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:40 62 Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:52 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:20 64 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:30 65 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:05 66 Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:05:15 67 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:24 68 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:26 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 70 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:37 71 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:06:03 72 Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:06:11 73 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 74 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:07:04 75 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:07:13 76 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:07:33 77 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 78 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:55 79 Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 80 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:29 81 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 83 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:35 84 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:37 85 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 86 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:48 87 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:05 88 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 89 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:13 90 Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:42 91 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:46 92 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:10:50 93 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:04 94 Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:08 95 Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:11:11 96 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:16 97 Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:11:43 98 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:46 99 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:11:50 100 Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:13:12 101 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:18 102 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:19 103 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:20 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:22 106 Immanuel Stark (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:13:23 107 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:32 108 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:52 109 Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:15:52 110 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:56 111 Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:00 112 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Bike Aid 0:18:12 113 Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 114 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:18:21 115 Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid 0:19:45 116 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:21:15 117 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:22:46 118 Frederik Raßmann (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 119 Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 0:23:03 120 Henning Bommel (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:26:33 121 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:32:54

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 24 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 5 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 12 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 9 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 9 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 7 10 Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 6 11 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team 6 14 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 6 15 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 5 16 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 18 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5 19 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 20 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5 21 David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5 22 Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 23 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 4 24 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 4 25 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 26 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3 27 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3 28 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 29 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3 30 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 3 31 Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 3 32 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2 33 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 2 34 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 1 35 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 1 36 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1 37 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5 3 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 4 4 Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 3 5 Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 3 6 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 2 7 Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2 8 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 9 Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 1 10 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 1 11 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 12 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12:56:37 2 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:05 3 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 4 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 7 Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 8 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team 10 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 11 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 15 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 16 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:25 18 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:56 19 Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:01 20 Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team 0:01:09 21 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:23 22 Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 23 Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:01:43 24 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 25 Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:12 26 Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:35 27 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:45 28 Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team 0:02:53 29 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:21 30 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:04:46 31 Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:04:56 32 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:05 33 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:05:44 34 Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:05:52 35 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 36 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:06:45 37 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:06:54 38 Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:07:14 39 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 40 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:36 41 Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 42 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:10 43 Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 0:08:18 44 Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:29 45 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:09:46 46 Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:54 47 Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:23 48 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:10:31 49 Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:10:52 50 Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:11:24 51 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:11:31 52 Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:53 53 Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 0:13:00 54 Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:15:33 55 Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:17:53 56 Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:18:02 57 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:20:56 58 Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 0:22:44