Politt solos to victory on stage 3 of Deutschland Tour

By

Bora-Hansgrohe rider holds off the sprinters

Image 1 of 5

ERLANGEN GERMANY AUGUST 28 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates winning during the 35th Deutschland Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1933km stage from Ilmenau to Erlangen DeineTour on August 28 2021 in Erlangen Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 5

ERLANGEN GERMANY AUGUST 28 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates winning during the 35th Deutschland Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1933km stage from Ilmenau to Erlangen DeineTour on August 28 2021 in Erlangen Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 5

ERLANGEN GERMANY AUGUST 28 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates winning during the 35th Deutschland Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1933km stage from Ilmenau to Erlangen DeineTour on August 28 2021 in Erlangen Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 5

ERLANGEN GERMANY AUGUST 28 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 35th Deutschland Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1933km stage from Ilmenau to Erlangen DeineTour on August 28 2021 in Erlangen Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 5

ERLANGEN GERMANY AUGUST 28 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe celebrates winning the red leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 35th Deutschland Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1933km stage from Ilmenau to Erlangen DeineTour on August 28 2021 in Erlangen Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohë) won the third stage of the Deutschland Tour, escaping on a small climb eight kilometres from the finish with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) and thwarting the ambitions of the sprinters’ teams who had expected the stage to once again end in a bunch finish.

Politt’s victory with the accompanying ten bonus seconds, coupled with an eleven second time gap over the peloton also gave him the overall race lead.

The lure of bonus seconds on a small climb at 8.4km to go provoked a flurry of attacks from the peloton, and from this small group, Politt attacked multiple times until he soloed to victory.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:25:15
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11
3André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:12
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
9Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
10Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
11Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
12Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
13Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
14Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
16Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
18Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
19Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
21Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
22Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
23Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
25Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
26Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
28Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
29Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
30Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
31João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
32Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
33Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
34David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
35Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
36Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
37Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
38Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
39Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
41Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
42Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
43Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
44Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
45Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
46Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
50Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
51Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
52Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
53Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
54Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
55Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
56Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
59Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:24
60Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:32
61Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:38
62Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
63Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51
64Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:00:54
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:00
66Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 0:01:35
67Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
68Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:56
69Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
70Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
72Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team
73Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
74Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
75Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
77Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
78Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
79Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
80Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:19
81Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:02:33
82Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
84Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
85Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
86Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
87Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:29
88Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
89Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
90Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:03:34
91Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
92Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
93Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
94Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
95Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
96Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 0:05:05
97Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
98Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
99Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
101Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Bike Aid 0:05:09
102Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
103Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
104Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
105Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
106Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
108Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
109Immanuel Stark (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
110Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
111Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
112Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:15
113Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
114Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:17
115Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid 0:08:27
116Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:43
117Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
118Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
119Frederik Raßmann (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
120Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
121Henning Bommel (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:11:06
DNFNans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFAlex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 12
3André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 9
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
5John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team 6
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
7Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 4
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3
9Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 2
10Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 1

Sprint 1 - Strullendorf, km. 130.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 5
2Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
3Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 1

Sprint 2 - Erlangen (1st crossing) km. 181.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5
2Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 3
3Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 1

Mountain 1 - Stützerbach km. 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 3
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Marloffstein km. 176
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 3
2Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
3Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 1

Bonus Sprint 1 - Erlangen km. 185.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 3
2Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2
3Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 1

Young Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 4:25:27
2Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
3Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
4Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
5Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
7Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
9Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
10Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
12Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
14Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
15João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
17Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
18Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
19Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
20Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
22Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
23Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
24Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
25Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
26Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:20
28Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26
29Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:00:42
30Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:23
31Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:44
32Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
33Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team
34Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
35Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
36Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
38Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:07
39Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:02:21
40Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
41Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
42Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
43Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
44Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17
45Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
46Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:03:22
47Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
48Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
49Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
50Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
51Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
52Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 0:04:53
53Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:04:57
54Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
55Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
56Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
57Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
58Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:05:03

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe 13:16:09
2Bahrain Victorious 0:00:11
3Team DSM 0:00:12
4Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5German National Team
6UAE Team Emirates
7Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Movistar Team
9Gazprom-RusVelo
10Equipo Kern Pharma
11Israel Start-up Nation
12Alpecin-Fenix
13Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:56
15Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16AG2R Citroën Team
17Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:04:16
18P & S Metalltechnik 0:04:17
19Bike Aid 0:04:57
20Rally Cycling 0:05:17
21Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:05:55
22Team Dauner-Akkon 0:07:34

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:56:18
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:10
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:17
6Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:19
7Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:21
9Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
10Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:00:23
11Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:00:24
12Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
14Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
15Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
19Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
21Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
22Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
23Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
24Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
26Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
27Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
29João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
31Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
32Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
36Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
38Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
40Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:44
41André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:50
42Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 0:00:57
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:59
44David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03
45Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:15
46Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:20
47Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:28
49Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
50Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:42
51Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
52Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:02:02
53Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:08
54Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11
55Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:31
56Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel Start-up Nation
57Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:54
58Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:04
59Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 0:03:05
60Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team 0:03:12
61Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:40
62Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:52
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:20
64Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:30
65Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:05
66Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:05:15
67Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:24
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:26
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
70Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:37
71Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:06:03
72Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:06:11
73Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
74Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:07:04
75Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:07:13
76Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:07:33
77Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
78Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:55
79Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
80Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:29
81Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
83Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:35
84Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:37
85Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
86Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:48
87Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:05
88Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
89Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:10:13
90Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:42
91Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:46
92Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:10:50
93Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:04
94Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:08
95Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:11:11
96Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:11:16
97Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:11:43
98Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:46
99Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:11:50
100Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:13:12
101Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:18
102Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:19
103Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:20
105Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:22
106Immanuel Stark (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:13:23
107Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:32
108Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:52
109Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:15:52
110Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:56
111Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:00
112Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Bike Aid 0:18:12
113Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
114Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:18:21
115Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid 0:19:45
116Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:21:15
117Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM 0:22:46
118Frederik Raßmann (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
119Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 0:23:03
120Henning Bommel (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:26:33
121Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:32:54

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 31
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 24
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18
4Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15
5Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 12
7Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 9
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8
9Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 7
10Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid 6
11Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 6
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6
13John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team 6
14André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 6
15Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 5
16Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5
18Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 5
19Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
20Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5
21David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 5
22Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4
23Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 4
24Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 4
25Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3
26Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 3
27Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 3
28Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
29Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 3
30Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 3
31Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 3
32Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo 2
33Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 2
34Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 1
35Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 1
36Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1
37Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 7
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 5
3Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 4
4Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid 3
5Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 3
6Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 2
7Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 2
8Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1
9Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling 1
10Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 1
11Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1
12André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation -1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 12:56:37
2Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:00:05
3Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
4Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
8Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
10Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
11Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
15Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
16Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:00:25
18Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:56
19Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo 0:01:01
20Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team 0:01:09
21Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:23
22Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
23Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:01:43
24Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52
25Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:12
26Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 0:02:35
27Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:45
28Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team 0:02:53
29Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:21
30Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:04:46
31Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:04:56
32Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:05
33Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:05:44
34Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:05:52
35Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
36Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:06:45
37Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:06:54
38Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:07:14
39Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
40Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:36
41Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
42Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:10
43Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team 0:08:18
44Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:29
45Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:09:46
46Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:54
47Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:23
48Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:10:31
49Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:10:52
50Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:11:24
51Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:11:31
52Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:53
53Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team 0:13:00
54Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik 0:15:33
55Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:17:53
56Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:18:02
57Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:20:56
58Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid 0:22:44

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 38:50:03
2UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01
3Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03
4Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Movistar Team
6Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:42
7German National Team 0:01:07
8Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:42
9Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50
10Team DSM 0:02:33
11Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:43
12Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:23
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:04:55
14Gazprom-RusVelo 0:06:46
15Equipo Kern Pharma 0:06:57
16Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:09:39
17AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:52
18Rally Cycling 0:10:33
19P & S Metalltechnik 0:12:25
20Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:12:51
21Bike Aid 0:17:47
22Team Dauner-Akkon 0:25:49

