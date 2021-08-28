Politt solos to victory on stage 3 of Deutschland Tour
By Issy Ronald
Bora-Hansgrohe rider holds off the sprinters
Stage 3: Ilmenau - Erlangen
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohë) won the third stage of the Deutschland Tour, escaping on a small climb eight kilometres from the finish with Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Victorious) and thwarting the ambitions of the sprinters’ teams who had expected the stage to once again end in a bunch finish.
Politt’s victory with the accompanying ten bonus seconds, coupled with an eleven second time gap over the peloton also gave him the overall race lead.
The lure of bonus seconds on a small climb at 8.4km to go provoked a flurry of attacks from the peloton, and from this small group, Politt attacked multiple times until he soloed to victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:25:15
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:11
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:12
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|11
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|13
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|16
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|19
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
|21
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|23
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|29
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|30
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|31
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|33
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|34
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|36
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|38
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|43
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
|44
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|45
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|46
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|50
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|51
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|52
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|54
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|56
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|59
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|60
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|61
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:38
|62
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:51
|64
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:00:54
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:00
|66
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|0:01:35
|67
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|68
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:56
|69
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|70
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|72
|Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team
|73
|Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|74
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|75
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|78
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|79
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|80
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:19
|81
|Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:02:33
|82
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|84
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|85
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|86
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|87
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:29
|88
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|90
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:03:34
|91
|Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|92
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|93
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|94
|Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
|95
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|96
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:05
|97
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|98
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|99
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|101
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Bike Aid
|0:05:09
|102
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|103
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|104
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|105
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|108
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|109
|Immanuel Stark (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|110
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|111
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|112
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:05:15
|113
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|114
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:17
|115
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:08:27
|116
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:43
|117
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|118
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|119
|Frederik Raßmann (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|120
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|121
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:11:06
|DNF
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|9
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
|6
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|7
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|5
|2
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|3
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|2
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|3
|3
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|3
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|3
|2
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|3
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|2
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|4:25:27
|2
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
|9
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|14
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|18
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|19
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|20
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|23
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
|24
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|26
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|28
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|29
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:00:42
|30
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:23
|31
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:01:44
|32
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team
|34
|Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|35
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|36
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:07
|39
|Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:02:21
|40
|Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|41
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|42
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|43
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|44
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|45
|Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|46
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:03:22
|47
|Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|48
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|49
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|50
|Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
|51
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|52
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:53
|53
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:04:57
|54
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|55
|Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|56
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|57
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|58
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:05:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:16:09
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:11
|3
|Team DSM
|0:00:12
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|German National Team
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|10
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11
|Israel Start-up Nation
|12
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:56
|15
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:04:16
|18
|P & S Metalltechnik
|0:04:17
|19
|Bike Aid
|0:04:57
|20
|Rally Cycling
|0:05:17
|21
|Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:05:55
|22
|Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:07:34
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:56:18
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:08
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:10
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:17
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:19
|7
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:21
|9
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:00:23
|11
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:24
|12
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|19
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|21
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|24
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
|26
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|29
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|31
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|37
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|38
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|41
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:50
|42
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:57
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:59
|44
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:03
|45
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:15
|46
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:01:20
|47
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:28
|49
|Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
|50
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:42
|51
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|52
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:02:02
|53
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:08
|54
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|55
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:31
|56
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Israel Start-up Nation
|57
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:54
|58
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:04
|59
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|0:03:05
|60
|Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:12
|61
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:40
|62
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:52
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:20
|64
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:30
|65
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:05:05
|66
|Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:05:15
|67
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:24
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:26
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|70
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:37
|71
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:06:03
|72
|Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:06:11
|73
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|74
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:07:04
|75
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:07:13
|76
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:07:33
|77
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|78
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|79
|Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|80
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:08:29
|81
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|83
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:35
|84
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:37
|85
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|86
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:08:48
|87
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:10:05
|88
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|89
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10:13
|90
|Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:10:42
|91
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:46
|92
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:10:50
|93
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:04
|94
|Alex Richardson (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:08
|95
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:11:11
|96
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:11:16
|97
|Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:11:43
|98
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:46
|99
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:11:50
|100
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|101
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:18
|102
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:13:19
|103
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:20
|105
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:22
|106
|Immanuel Stark (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:13:23
|107
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:13:32
|108
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:52
|109
|Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:15:52
|110
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:56
|111
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:00
|112
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Bike Aid
|0:18:12
|113
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|114
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:18:21
|115
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:19:45
|116
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:21:15
|117
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|0:22:46
|118
|Frederik Raßmann (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|119
|Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:23:03
|120
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:26:33
|121
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:32:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|5
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|12
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|9
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|7
|10
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Bike Aid
|6
|11
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) German National Team
|6
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|15
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|5
|16
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|18
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|19
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|20
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|22
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|23
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|24
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|4
|25
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|26
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|27
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|29
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|3
|30
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|3
|31
|Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|3
|32
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|2
|33
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|34
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|1
|35
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|1
|36
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|1
|37
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|3
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|4
|4
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|3
|5
|Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|3
|6
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|2
|7
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|8
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|9
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|10
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|1
|11
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|-1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|12:56:37
|2
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:05
|3
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tom Lindner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|8
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|11
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Clément Berthet (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|15
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:56
|19
|Eirik Lunder (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:01:01
|20
|Pirmin Benz (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:23
|22
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|23
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:01:43
|24
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|25
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:12
|26
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:35
|27
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:45
|28
|Jakob Geßner (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:53
|29
|Sander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:21
|30
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:04:46
|31
|Michel Aschenbrenner (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:04:56
|32
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:05
|33
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:05:44
|34
|Roman Duckert (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:05:52
|35
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Gazprom-RusVelo
|36
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:06:45
|37
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:06:54
|38
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:07:14
|39
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|40
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|41
|Dominik Röber (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|42
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:08:10
|43
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) German National Team
|0:08:18
|44
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:08:29
|45
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:09:46
|46
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:54
|47
|Jan-Marc Temmen (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:10:23
|48
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:10:31
|49
|Tobias Nolde (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:10:52
|50
|Pierre-Pascal Keup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:11:24
|51
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:11:31
|52
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:53
|53
|Jannis Peter (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:00
|54
|Robert Jägeler (Ger) P & S Metalltechnik
|0:15:33
|55
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:17:53
|56
|Michel Gießelmann (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:18:02
|57
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:20:56
|58
|Dawit Yemane (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:22:44
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|38:50:03
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:01
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:42
|7
|German National Team
|0:01:07
|8
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:42
|9
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Team DSM
|0:02:33
|11
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:43
|12
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:23
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:04:55
|14
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:06:46
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:06:57
|16
|Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:09:39
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:52
|18
|Rally Cycling
|0:10:33
|19
|P & S Metalltechnik
|0:12:25
|20
|Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:12:51
|21
|Bike Aid
|0:17:47
|22
|Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:25:49
