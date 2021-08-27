Trending

Deutschland Tour: Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2

By

Pascal Ackermann retains overall lead in Ilmenau

Stage 2: Sangerhausen - Ilmenau

Image 1 of 12

Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2 ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious in green points jersey

Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2 ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious in green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 12

Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates wins a wet stage 2

Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates wins a wet stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 12

Final sprint to the line on stage 2, won by Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious

Final sprint to the line on stage 2, won by Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 12

Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Mark Cavendish (right) and João Almeida at start of stage 2

Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Mark Cavendish (right) and João Almeida at start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 12

Peloton begins in rain on stage 2 - 180.6km from Sangerhausen to Ilmenau

Peloton begins in rain on stage 2 - 180.6km from Sangerhausen to Ilmenau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 12

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) on stage 2

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 12

Rémi Cavagna of Deceuninck - QuickStep on stage 2

Rémi Cavagna of Deceuninck - QuickStep on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 12

Peloton on stage 2 from Sangerhausen to Ilmenau

Peloton on stage 2 from Sangerhausen to Ilmenau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 12

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the closing kilometres

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 12

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the peloton

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) was aggressive on stage 2

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) was aggressive on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 2

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won stage two of the Deutschland Tour in a bunch sprint. 

After being put in an ideal position as his teammate led the peloton around the last corner, Kristoff initially looked as though he was going to be outsprinted by Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), but managed to get into the German’s slipstream, and overtake him at the line.

Stage 1 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third and retained his overall lead heading into stage 3 on Saturday.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:12
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
7Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
9Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

