Deutschland Tour: Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Pascal Ackermann retains overall lead in Ilmenau
Stage 2: Sangerhausen - Ilmenau
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won stage two of the Deutschland Tour in a bunch sprint.
After being put in an ideal position as his teammate led the peloton around the last corner, Kristoff initially looked as though he was going to be outsprinted by Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), but managed to get into the German’s slipstream, and overtake him at the line.
Stage 1 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third and retained his overall lead heading into stage 3 on Saturday.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4:24:12
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|9
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
