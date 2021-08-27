Deutschland Tour: Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2

Image 1 of 12 Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 2 ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious in green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 12 Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates wins a wet stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 12 Final sprint to the line on stage 2, won by Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates ahead of Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 12 Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Mark Cavendish (right) and João Almeida at start of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 12 Peloton begins in rain on stage 2 - 180.6km from Sangerhausen to Ilmenau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 12 Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 12 Rémi Cavagna of Deceuninck - QuickStep on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 12 Peloton on stage 2 from Sangerhausen to Ilmenau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 12 Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the closing kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 12 Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) was aggressive on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won stage two of the Deutschland Tour in a bunch sprint.

After being put in an ideal position as his teammate led the peloton around the last corner, Kristoff initially looked as though he was going to be outsprinted by Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), but managed to get into the German’s slipstream, and overtake him at the line.

Stage 1 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third and retained his overall lead heading into stage 3 on Saturday.

More to follow...