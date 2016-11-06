Katerina Nash wins Derby City Cup C2
Compton and McFadden round out podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|0:49:38
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:00:26
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Zones
|0:00:51
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:01:43
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:58
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:02:12
|7
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:29
|8
|Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling - Cotton Sox
|0:02:41
|9
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:56
|10
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster
|0:03:46
|11
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D / KHS
|0:03:55
|12
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|0:04:09
|13
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid
|0:04:25
|14
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:04:42
|15
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:05:00
|16
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:05:23
|17
|Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:05:59
|18
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish
|0:06:18
|19
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:07:29
|20
|Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports
|- 1 lap
|21
|Kat Sweatt (USA) Shift Racing
|22
|Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centers
|23
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|- 2 laps
|24
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
|DNF
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|DNS
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNS
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Jenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
|DNS
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNS
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
