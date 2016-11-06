Trending

Katerina Nash wins Derby City Cup C2

Compton and McFadden round out podium

Image 1 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) slapped every hand extended to her as she won day two of the Derby City Cup

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) slapped every hand extended to her as she won day two of the Derby City Cup
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 27

It was clear from the beginning that Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) came with her A-Game today

It was clear from the beginning that Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) came with her A-Game today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) leading the race through the woods

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) leading the race through the woods
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 27

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) riding an off-camber dusty section of the course

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) riding an off-camber dusty section of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 27

Rebecca Blatt (KHS Bikes) racing in the top ten halfway through the contest

Rebecca Blatt (KHS Bikes) racing in the top ten halfway through the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 27

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panace) with Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) marking her every move

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panace) with Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) marking her every move
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 27

Allison Arensman having a solid outing again today

Allison Arensman having a solid outing again today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 27

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) tried mightily to stay with McFadden but could not do so

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) tried mightily to stay with McFadden but could not do so
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 27

Ashley Zoerner running the limestone stairs with two laps remaining

Ashley Zoerner running the limestone stairs with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 27

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) was on a mission from the starting gun today

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) was on a mission from the starting gun today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 27

With one lap remaining Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) had a small gap over Compton

With one lap remaining Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) had a small gap over Compton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 27

Katie Compton (Trek Panace) running in second place behind Nash

Katie Compton (Trek Panace) running in second place behind Nash
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 27

Sunny Gilbert put together two great rides this weekend, partly due to her skills off the bike

Sunny Gilbert put together two great rides this weekend, partly due to her skills off the bike
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) leads Caroline Mani, Katie Compton, and Amanda Miller up the flyover steps

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) leads Caroline Mani, Katie Compton, and Amanda Miller up the flyover steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 27

USA Champion Katie Compton knew she would have to battle Katerina Nash again today

USA Champion Katie Compton knew she would have to battle Katerina Nash again today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) seems to be able to ride every race like it is the most important of her long career

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) seems to be able to ride every race like it is the most important of her long career
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 27

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) takes the hole-shot at Eva Bandman Park

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) takes the hole-shot at Eva Bandman Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 27

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) and Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) chasing the leaders during the opening lap

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) and Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) chasing the leaders during the opening lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) chases Katie Compton during lap two

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) chases Katie Compton during lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 27

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) and Rebecca Blatt (KHS) rounding the corner in the very long sandpit

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) and Rebecca Blatt (KHS) rounding the corner in the very long sandpit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 27

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) running some steps behind Caroline Mani and Courtenay McFadden

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) running some steps behind Caroline Mani and Courtenay McFadden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) was forced off her bike on a short step climb along with Compton and McFadden

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) was forced off her bike on a short step climb along with Compton and McFadden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 27

Samantha Runnels (Squid Bikes) was having another strong ride today

Samantha Runnels (Squid Bikes) was having another strong ride today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 27

Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) seems to be able to ride what others have to run

Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) seems to be able to ride what others have to run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 27

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) with the race lead at the limestone stairs

Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) with the race lead at the limestone stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 27

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) owned third place nearly the entire race

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) owned third place nearly the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 27

Smiling Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) chilling after her race

Smiling Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) chilling after her race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team0:49:38
2Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache0:00:26
3Courtenay McFadden (USA) Zones0:00:51
4Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:01:43
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:01:58
6Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:02:12
7Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:29
8Melinda McCutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling - Cotton Sox0:02:41
9Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:56
10Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster0:03:46
11Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D / KHS0:03:55
12Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C0:04:09
13Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid0:04:25
14Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:04:42
15Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:05:00
16Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:05:23
17Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:05:59
18Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish0:06:18
19Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:07:29
20Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports- 1 lap
21Kat Sweatt (USA) Shift Racing
22Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centers
23Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru- 2 laps
24Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
DNFHannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
DNSKaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNSEllen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNSEmma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNSJenna Blandford (USA) Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2
DNSEmma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNSAmanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants

Latest on Cyclingnews