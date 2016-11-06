Trending

Hyde doubles up with Derby City Cup C2 victory

Jeremy Powers and Tobin Ortenblad complete Louisville podium

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) wins day two of the Derby City Cup and strings together six consecutive UCI victories

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Bjorn Selander (Borah Teamwear) leading a long train of riders through the longest sandpit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) had a better start today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading Bjorn Selands and Tobin Ortenblad though the smaller sandpit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers and others chase Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) through the sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Lance Haidat (Raleigh Clement) seemed to be having a stronger race today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) riding through the woods in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins) was the only person riding the limestone stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Cooper Wilsey (Cannondale) was having another strong outing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) running the stairs with a six second lead over Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) put together two days of strong racing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) with the race lead and less than a half lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) is given the his gap by one of the spectators

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) leading the race during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Lance Haidat (Raleigh Clement) climbing over “The Green Monster) flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) leading the race during the opening laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) and Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins) lead the Elite men onto the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Bjorn Selander (Borah Teamwear) leading the race on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) paid close to Selander's start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Alliance) round the 180-degree turn in the sand pit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Bjorn Selander (UCI CT/WPT) riding in the top ten mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Grant Ellwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) picked up where he left off on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins-Specialized) had no problems riding the limestone stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) kept contact with the leaders today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport) running the limestone steps as the sun set behind him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) racing Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) up the longest stairway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) chasing Tobin Ortenblad and Stephen Hyde

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) riding five seconds behind Hyde

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cylance-Cannondale Pro0:59:32
2Jeremy Powers (USA) ASPIRE RACING0:00:06
3Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:00:15
4Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:00:53
5Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized Title0:00:56
6Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team0:00:58
7Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
8Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
9Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:01:35
10Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:01:38
11Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:41
12Cole Oberman (USA) ProTesterGear.com0:02:33
13Tristan Cowie (USA) Tripple Oaks Racing0:02:36
14Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:02:43
15Joshua Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink0:02:44
16Ian McPherson (USA) Team Evole0:02:52
17Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team0:02:53
18Ryan Woodall (USA) Team TGB0:03:04
19Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear0:03:18
20Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:03:41
21Cody Cupp (USA)0:03:46
22Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:03:50
23Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia0:04:20
24Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing0:04:41
25Tom Chapman (USA) Focus Attaquer CX0:04:44
26Alex Meucci (USA) Bent Cycling0:04:51
27Ian McShane (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:05:08
28Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:06:10
29Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop0:06:14
30Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b0:06:44
31Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team- 2 laps
32Anders Nystrom (USA) Clif Bar CX Team
33Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
34Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team- 3 laps
35Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNFSpencer Downing (USA)
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Maxxis Shimano
DNFJohn Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Team
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNSCurtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNSJustin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/TREK
DNSAndrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
DNSLucas Kalbfell (USA)
DNSMichael Larson (USA) Velo Reno P/B Western Lithium

