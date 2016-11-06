Hyde doubles up with Derby City Cup C2 victory
Jeremy Powers and Tobin Ortenblad complete Louisville podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cylance-Cannondale Pro
|0:59:32
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) ASPIRE RACING
|0:00:06
|3
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|4
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:00:53
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized Title
|0:00:56
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|8
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|9
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:01:35
|10
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:01:38
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:41
|12
|Cole Oberman (USA) ProTesterGear.com
|0:02:33
|13
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Tripple Oaks Racing
|0:02:36
|14
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:02:43
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink
|0:02:44
|16
|Ian McPherson (USA) Team Evole
|0:02:52
|17
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:02:53
|18
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team TGB
|0:03:04
|19
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
|0:03:18
|20
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:03:41
|21
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:03:46
|22
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:03:50
|23
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia
|0:04:20
|24
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:04:41
|25
|Tom Chapman (USA) Focus Attaquer CX
|0:04:44
|26
|Alex Meucci (USA) Bent Cycling
|0:04:51
|27
|Ian McShane (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|28
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:06:10
|29
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:06:14
|30
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
|0:06:44
|31
|Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team
|- 2 laps
|32
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Clif Bar CX Team
|33
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|34
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|- 3 laps
|35
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|DNF
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis Shimano
|DNF
|John Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNS
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/TREK
|DNS
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|DNS
|Lucas Kalbfell (USA)
|DNS
|Michael Larson (USA) Velo Reno P/B Western Lithium
