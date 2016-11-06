Trending

Denzel Stephenson wins junior men's Derby City Cup C2

Lane Maher second, Ross Ellwood third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:46:36
2Lane Maher (USA) Hands On Racing P/B Giant
3Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:03
4Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:06
5Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:12
6Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:50
7Gregory Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development0:02:10
8Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk0:02:23
9George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:39
10Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:02:58
11Clyde Logue (USA) Killington Mountain School0:03:19
12Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:03:31
13Tyler Smith (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:49
14Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development0:03:59
15Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:04:11
16Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade0:04:35
17Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:05:15
18Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville0:05:56
19Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:07:18
20Gentry Jefferson (USA) Monticello Velo Club0:07:37
21Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles- 1 lap
22Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
DNFEvan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
DNSZachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong
DNSAlexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade
DNSSimon Lewis (USA) True Performance Junior Develop
DNSOwen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing

