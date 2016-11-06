Denzel Stephenson wins junior men's Derby City Cup C2
Lane Maher second, Ross Ellwood third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:46:36
|2
|Lane Maher (USA) Hands On Racing P/B Giant
|3
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:03
|4
|Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:06
|5
|Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:12
|6
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:50
|7
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development
|0:02:10
|8
|Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:02:23
|9
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:39
|10
|Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:02:58
|11
|Clyde Logue (USA) Killington Mountain School
|0:03:19
|12
|Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:31
|13
|Tyler Smith (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:49
|14
|Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development
|0:03:59
|15
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:04:11
|16
|Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade
|0:04:35
|17
|Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:05:15
|18
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville
|0:05:56
|19
|Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:07:18
|20
|Gentry Jefferson (USA) Monticello Velo Club
|0:07:37
|21
|Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles
|- 1 lap
|22
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|DNF
|Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|DNS
|Zachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong
|DNS
|Alexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade
|DNS
|Simon Lewis (USA) True Performance Junior Develop
|DNS
|Owen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
