Lane Maher wins junior men's Derby City Cup C1

Denzel Stephenson and Ben Gomez Villafañe round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lane Maher (USA) Hands On Racing p/b Giant0:39:47
2Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:06
3Ben Gomez Villafañe (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk0:00:40
4Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:00:47
5Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:51
6Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW0:00:52
7Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:12
8George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:25
9Gregory Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development0:01:42
10Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:53
11Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team0:02:05
12Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:02:27
13Clyde Logue (USA) Killington Mountain School0:02:46
14Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development0:02:57
15Tyler Smith (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:04
16Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:03:10
17Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:26
18Gentry Jefferson (USA) Monticello Velo Club0:04:07
19Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville0:04:18
20Simon Lewis (USA) True Performance Junior Development0:04:40
21Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:05:53
22Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing0:07:41
DNSAlexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade
DNSZachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong
DNSEnzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade
DNFGarrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles
DNFOwen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing

