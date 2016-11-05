Lane Maher wins junior men's Derby City Cup C1
Denzel Stephenson and Ben Gomez Villafañe round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lane Maher (USA) Hands On Racing p/b Giant
|0:39:47
|2
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Ben Gomez Villafañe (USA) Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b Muscle Milk
|0:00:40
|4
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:47
|5
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:51
|6
|Scott Funston (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:00:52
|7
|Calder Wood (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:12
|8
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:25
|9
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA) AP Junior Development
|0:01:42
|10
|Sam Noel (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:53
|11
|Evan Clouse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|12
|Kendrick Boots (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:02:27
|13
|Clyde Logue (USA) Killington Mountain School
|0:02:46
|14
|Camden Brooks (USA) AP Junior Development
|0:02:57
|15
|Tyler Smith (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:04
|16
|Isaac Bryant (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:03:10
|17
|Nolan Brunner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:26
|18
|Gentry Jefferson (USA) Monticello Velo Club
|0:04:07
|19
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville
|0:04:18
|20
|Simon Lewis (USA) True Performance Junior Development
|0:04:40
|21
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:05:53
|22
|Dylan Rockwood (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
|0:07:41
|DNS
|Alexander Christian (USA) Team Handmade
|DNS
|Zachary Young (USA) BoltzStrong
|DNS
|Enzo Allwein (USA) Team Handmade
|DNF
|Garrett Smith (USA) Reedy Creek Bicycles
|DNF
|Owen Busch (USA) Lionhearts Junior Racing
