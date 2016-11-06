Hyde victorious in Derby City Cup C1
Ortenblad second, Werner third
Elite Men: -
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) opened a gap on his competitors with four laps to go and stayed ahead of two chase groups to repeat as the UCI C1 Elite Men’s winner at Derby City Cup. He won the eight-lap contest in just over one hour.
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Factory Racing) and Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team) battled in the lead group for the entire race, but could not overtake Hyde, who took his fourth C1 win of the 2016-17 Pro CX season. Ortenblad was second, 10 seconds back, and Werner out-sprinted Allen Krughoff (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo) for third.
“The first couple of laps, I definitely held back quite a bit,” said Hyde. “(Before) my attack, yeah, I got a stick or something jammed in my rear derailler just before the pavement. I was able to regroup, get a new bike, and everything was working great again.
“It's one of those courses that rewards punchy efforts between the technical sections,” added Hyde about the course. “I think if you can hold back a little bit on the pedaling sections, and be able to get a couple of pedal strokes between each small section, then you can get a bigger gap without having to use as much effort.”
The big names from 2015 Derby City Cup, Hyde and Jeremy Powers, were sitting near the back for the first three laps. With six laps to go, Ortenblad and White were driving the pace at the front with Hyde beginning to make his way through the field, and others chasing.
With five laps to go, 2015 Derby City Cup C1 runner-up Powers had moved to the third chase group, but he was not able to close the gap any further, and finished eighth.
White, who won the 2016 Pan Am U23 Men’s Cyclo-cross championship last week in Covington, Ky., had a flat during the race that ended his chance to trade punches in the lead group, and he finished fifth overall.
Racing continues at Eva Bandman Park in Louisville on Sunday for C2 races at Derby City Cup.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cylance-Cannondale Pro
|1:00:55
|2
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|5
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:18
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:00:22
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|8
|Jeremy Powers (USA) ASPIRE RACING
|0:00:23
|9
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis Shimano
|0:00:43
|10
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Tripple Oaks Racing
|0:00:45
|11
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:00:50
|12
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex/NBX/TREK
|0:01:24
|13
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:01:42
|14
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear
|0:01:53
|15
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized Title
|0:01:59
|16
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:08
|17
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:40
|18
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|19
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol Racing
|0:02:55
|20
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|0:03:01
|21
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team TGB
|0:03:12
|22
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Team Evole
|0:03:20
|23
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:03:37
|24
|John Purvis (USA) Tyson Foods Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|25
|Chris Drummond (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
|0:03:54
|26
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:03:57
|27
|Cole Oberman (USA) ProTesterGear.com
|0:04:52
|28
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink
|0:04:56
|29
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Focus Attacher CX
|0:05:00
|30
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling
|0:05:16
|31
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:05:53
|32
|Kacey Campbell (USA) First City Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|33
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Bikes Coaching
|0:06:16
|34
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
|0:06:38
|35
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia
|0:06:46
|36
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|37
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power Cycling Club
|38
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Sch
|39
|Ben Watkins (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
|40
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) VO2
