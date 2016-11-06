Image 1 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) taking the long sprint to win the Derby City Cup. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Panache) enjoy a moment after a race that they both knew was special (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 29 Amanda Nauman (SDG) has been looking quite fast lately (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 29 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Amanda Nauman (SDG) vie for the hole-shot at Eva Bandman Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 29 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) and Katie Compton (Trek) chasing Amanda Nauman on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 29 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) took a spill, which put her out of reach of the podium today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) chasing Compton on the limestone stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 29 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) running the limestone steps with Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 29 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) chasing Emma White through the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 29 Collegiate Mountain Biking Champion Hannah Finchamp (Cliff Pro Team) riding in the top ten mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 29 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) and Emma White (Cannondale) were having an epic battle for the last spot on the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 29 Rebecca Gross (KHS) bikes riding the the lead group early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) winding her way through the woods while riding in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Panache) sprinted on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 29 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) had a slight lead with one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) was able to ride the long sand pit on every lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) dismounting for a 180-degree turn in the sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 29 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) running in third place early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 29 Jena Greaser and Emily Kachorek (Squid) running the sand pit during the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 29 Once Katie Compton (Trek Panache) and Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) dropped the rest of the field they pummeled each other with attacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 29 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) started back around tenth position but fought her way up to fifth (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) dismounting in the sand with less than two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 29 Katie Compton (Trek Panach) remounting her bike after a small set of stairs with Nash close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 29 Emma White (Cannondale) was passed by Courtenay McFadden but later regained the third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 29 Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel) chose to run the sand pit on each lap and looked quite fast doing so (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 29 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport), her face covered with dirt, leading a surging Caroline Mani (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 29 Katerina Nash (Cliff Bar Pro Team) and Katie Compton (Trek Panache) battling on the limestone stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 29 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading Emma White (Cannondale) in the battle for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 29 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D) foundation riding in the top ten early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

A second week for USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar racing in the Ohio Valley and another duel between top Pro elite women Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) of the Czech Republic and Katie Compton (Trek/Panache) of the US, racing on the 2013 World Championships course at Eva Bandman Park. This time, Nash scored her third C1 victory of the year at the Derby City Cup. Compton, who leads the Pro CX individual standings, finished with the same time in second, making for a 1-2 repeat from last week’s C1 race at Kings CX in Cincinnati.

“We were fully matched. It was definitely a good battle,” said Nash, who broke away from the field with Compton on the second lap of the race. “I just wanted to get in front for the last section. Katie got me right here in the straightaway, so I had to work really hard to come around her and maintain it. Up that last hill was super hard. I wanted to be up there first.”

Nash’s first C1 win of the year came in Iowa City, Iowa at Jingle Cross in late September.

Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) battled for the 50-minute race with Courtenay McFadden (Zones), taking charge on the bell lap to finish third. White was 1:10 behind Nash and McFadden was 1:20 back, good for fourth.

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) created space between her nearest competitor, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo) with two laps to go and finished fifth.

White went out early trying to keep pace with the two leaders, faded in the middle, and fought back. White, the top under-23 finisher for the elite women, took home a silver medal last week’s U23 Women’s Pan Am Cyclo-cross Championships in Covington, Ky. She said was disappointed not to be racing in the UCI C2 Elite Women’s race in Louisville on Sunday, as she has to catch a flight home to New York in order to attend school at Union College early Monday.



Full Results