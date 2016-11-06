Nash wins Derby City Cup C1
Compton finishes a close second, White third
Elite Women: -
A second week for USA Cycling Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar racing in the Ohio Valley and another duel between top Pro elite women Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) of the Czech Republic and Katie Compton (Trek/Panache) of the US, racing on the 2013 World Championships course at Eva Bandman Park. This time, Nash scored her third C1 victory of the year at the Derby City Cup. Compton, who leads the Pro CX individual standings, finished with the same time in second, making for a 1-2 repeat from last week’s C1 race at Kings CX in Cincinnati.
“We were fully matched. It was definitely a good battle,” said Nash, who broke away from the field with Compton on the second lap of the race. “I just wanted to get in front for the last section. Katie got me right here in the straightaway, so I had to work really hard to come around her and maintain it. Up that last hill was super hard. I wanted to be up there first.”
Nash’s first C1 win of the year came in Iowa City, Iowa at Jingle Cross in late September.
Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) battled for the 50-minute race with Courtenay McFadden (Zones), taking charge on the bell lap to finish third. White was 1:10 behind Nash and McFadden was 1:20 back, good for fourth.
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) created space between her nearest competitor, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo) with two laps to go and finished fifth.
White went out early trying to keep pace with the two leaders, faded in the middle, and fought back. White, the top under-23 finisher for the elite women, took home a silver medal last week’s U23 Women’s Pan Am Cyclo-cross Championships in Covington, Ky. She said was disappointed not to be racing in the UCI C2 Elite Women’s race in Louisville on Sunday, as she has to catch a flight home to New York in order to attend school at Union College early Monday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Clif Pro Team
|0:50:15
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:00:01
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:10
|4
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Zones
|0:01:20
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:50
|6
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:02:05
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:20
|8
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:44
|9
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:03:19
|10
|Melinda Mccutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling - Cotton Sox
|0:03:41
|11
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster
|0:04:10
|12
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:31
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D / KHS
|0:04:42
|14
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:04:50
|15
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|0:05:23
|16
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid
|0:05:35
|17
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:05:44
|18
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:05:57
|19
|Melissa Barker (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:06:21
|20
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish
|0:06:34
|21
|Katherine Santos (USA) Be Real Sports
|0:08:05
|22
|Kat Sweatt (USA) Shift Racing
|23
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain
|24
|Hillary King (USA) Bicycle Centers
|25
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|26
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru
|27
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants
