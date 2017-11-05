Trending

Compton triumphs at Derby City Cup

Keough earns runner-up honours

Katie Compton en route to a Derby City win

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight0:47:47
2Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:18
3Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:00:29
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Van dessel /atom composites0:00:45
5Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:01:19
6Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling0:01:40
7Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:02
8Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:18
9Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:26
10Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:02:27
11Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team0:02:46
12Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX0:03:02
13Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:18
14Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:03:24
15Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot DNA0:03:25
16Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:11
17Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:05:01
18Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop0:05:19
19Hannah Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BR'C Women's Cycling0:05:45
20Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX0:05:48
21Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle St. Louis0:05:50
22Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:06:07
23Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b TLC0:06:38
24Shannon Mallory (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro0:06:47
25Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports0:07:08
26Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate0:07:12
27Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:13
28Hannah Finchamp (USA) MTB Pro Team: Clif Pro Team0:07:44
29Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:08:12
30Heidi Franz (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro0:08:21
31Gabriella Sterne (USA) VKCX0:08:40
32Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
33Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX
34Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor p/b Allied
35Erica Leonard (Can) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
36Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
37Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
38Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
39Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation
40Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Racing
41Ellie Mitchell (Can) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
42Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
43Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S racing
44Ashley Zoerner (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
45Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
46Hannah Bauer (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
DNFAllison Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BR'C Women's Cycling
DNFNatascha Piciga (USA) Giant Toronto/Liv pb Powerwatts

