Compton triumphs at Derby City Cup
Keough earns runner-up honours
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight
|0:47:47
|2
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:18
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:00:29
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van dessel /atom composites
|0:00:45
|5
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:01:19
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Pivot Cycles pb DNA Cycling
|0:01:40
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:02:02
|8
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:18
|9
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:26
|10
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:02:27
|11
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:03:02
|13
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:18
|14
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:03:24
|15
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot DNA
|0:03:25
|16
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:11
|17
|Ruby West (Can) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:05:01
|18
|Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:05:19
|19
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BR'C Women's Cycling
|0:05:45
|20
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:05:48
|21
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle St. Louis
|0:05:50
|22
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:06:07
|23
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b TLC
|0:06:38
|24
|Shannon Mallory (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
|0:06:47
|25
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:07:08
|26
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate
|0:07:12
|27
|Katherine Santos (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:07:13
|28
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) MTB Pro Team: Clif Pro Team
|0:07:44
|29
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:08:12
|30
|Heidi Franz (USA) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
|0:08:21
|31
|Gabriella Sterne (USA) VKCX
|0:08:40
|32
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|33
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|34
|Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor p/b Allied
|35
|Erica Leonard (Can) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|36
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|37
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
|38
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|39
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|40
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Racing
|41
|Ellie Mitchell (Can) Northwest Womens Cyclocross Pro
|42
|Turner Ramsay (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|43
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Point S racing
|44
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|45
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|46
|Hannah Bauer (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|DNF
|Allison Arensman (USA) J. A. King p/b BR'C Women's Cycling
|DNF
|Natascha Piciga (USA) Giant Toronto/Liv pb Powerwatts
