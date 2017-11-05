Trending

Hyde wins Derby City Cup

Hecht, Werner round out podium

Stephen Hyde wins the Derby City Cup

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:59:28
2Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:00:06
3Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:00:08
4Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
5James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:03
6Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / Con
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing0:02:04
8Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:02:11
9Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:02:21
10Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave0:02:25
11Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:02:36
12Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling p/b Tr0:02:37
13Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:43
14Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:02:55
15Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing0:03:11
16Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:03:41
17Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing0:04:01
18Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:04:26
19Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green0:04:37
20Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports0:04:43
21Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar0:04:50
22Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:05:13
23Joshua Johnson (USA) Team Neighborlink0:05:38
24Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:05:52
25Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM0:05:59
26Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:06:21
27Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:07:12
28Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:07:15
29Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti0:07:20
30Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team0:07:57
31Jack Tanner (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:09:01
32Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
33Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
34Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
35Josh Bauer (USA) Donkey Label
36Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
37Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Racing
38Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
39Samuel Kieffer (USA) Redkite Coaching
40Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Tea
41Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain B
42Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
43Tristan Manderfeld (USA) US Military Endurance Sports
44Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
DNFJack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNFJeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
DNFNicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
DNFCameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
DNFKeith Mullaly (USA) Belmont Abbey College
DNFCade Bickmore (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
DNFNicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
DNFBrendan Mccormack (USA) NBX Bikes
DNFJacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
DNFCaleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNFMatthew Reeves (USA) Cycle-Smart

