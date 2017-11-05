Hyde wins Derby City Cup
Hecht, Werner round out podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:59:28
|2
|Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:00:06
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:03
|6
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / Con
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing
|0:02:04
|8
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:02:11
|9
|Eric Brunner (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:02:21
|10
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Centurion Nextwave
|0:02:25
|11
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:36
|12
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling p/b Tr
|0:02:37
|13
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:02:43
|14
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:55
|15
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:03:11
|16
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:03:41
|17
|Maxx Chance (USA) EVOL DevoElite Racing
|0:04:01
|18
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:26
|19
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Think Green
|0:04:37
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:04:43
|21
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Subar
|0:04:50
|22
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:05:13
|23
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Team Neighborlink
|0:05:38
|24
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:05:52
|25
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX.COM
|0:05:59
|26
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:06:21
|27
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:07:12
|28
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:07:15
|29
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Guerciotti
|0:07:20
|30
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:07:57
|31
|Jack Tanner (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:09:01
|32
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|33
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|34
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|35
|Josh Bauer (USA) Donkey Label
|36
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|37
|Molly Cameron (USA) Point S Racing
|38
|Christian Ricci (Can) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|39
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Redkite Coaching
|40
|Jarret Oldham (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Tea
|41
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Mountain B
|42
|Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|43
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) US Military Endurance Sports
|44
|Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
|DNF
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNF
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas Beirne (USA) Better Cycling of Louisville
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|DNF
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|DNF
|Keith Mullaly (USA) Belmont Abbey College
|DNF
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|DNF
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|DNF
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) NBX Bikes
|DNF
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
|DNF
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNF
|Matthew Reeves (USA) Cycle-Smart
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy