Image 1 of 23 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 23 Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) had been caught by Nash early in lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 23 Orton, Mani, and Antonneau remounting their bikes on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 23 Allison Arensmann (K-Edge Felt) riding well on lap two with Caro Gomez close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 23 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Lloyd through the long sand pit on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 23 Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Team) riding in the top five on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 23 Nicole Duke (Marin Spy) was having her best race of 2014 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 23 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) with a small gap over Lloyd on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 23 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) with a gap over McFadden at the end of the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 23 Nicole Duke (Marin Spy), Arley Kemmerer, and Courtenay McFadden were altogether with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 23 Nicole Duke (Marin Spy) was extremely happy with her result today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 23 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) and Bethann Orton (Team S&M) heading out onto lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 23 Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) had a gap on Nash at the beginning of lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 23 Amy D Foundation rider Erica Zaveta has been having her most successful season ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 23 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) seemed to be firing on all cylinders today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 23 Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) gapped Katerina Nash early in the race and clearly had winning in mind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 23 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) running the granite stairs while in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 23 Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Team) looked strong today on and off the bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 23 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) sprinting up the granite stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 23 Jessica Cutler (Bikesport) riding up a short steep pitch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 23 Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) riding through the sand in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 23 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was trying to chase down the leaders but could not get there (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 23 Elite Women's Podium (L to R) Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna) 1st, Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna) made it two from two in the Derby City Cup, taking out the victory on Sunday over Rachel Lloyd, with Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) in third.

It was Nash's fourth straight victory since beginning her cyclo-cross season. She won two rounds of the Cincy3 cyclo-cross races, but, as a Czech citizen, was not eligible to start in the third day, which was the Pan American championships.

Full Results