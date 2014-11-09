Nash claims back-to-back Derby City Cup wins
Lloyd and Mani complete podium
Elite Women: -
Katerina Nash (Luna) made it two from two in the Derby City Cup, taking out the victory on Sunday over Rachel Lloyd, with Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) in third.
It was Nash's fourth straight victory since beginning her cyclo-cross season. She won two rounds of the Cincy3 cyclo-cross races, but, as a Czech citizen, was not eligible to start in the third day, which was the Pan American championships.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:45:55
|2
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|0:00:15
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:38
|4
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/SPY
|0:00:46
|5
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:00:47
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:04
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:15
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:01:39
|9
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:01:41
|10
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|0:01:55
|11
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:03
|12
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:02:13
|13
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:02:36
|14
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:02:57
|15
|BethAnn Orton (USA)
|0:03:09
|16
|Jessica Cutler (USA) bikesport racing team
|0:03:25
|17
|Carolina GomezVillafane (Arg)
|0:03:31
|18
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:03:46
|19
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:03:51
|20
|Melissa Barker (USA)
|0:04:01
|21
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:04:09
|22
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|0:04:39
|23
|Kristen Kelsey (USA)
|0:04:50
|24
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:04:54
|25
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:05:13
|26
|Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket
|0:05:23
|27
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|0:05:37
|28
|Ally Stacher (USA) UCI WPT: Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:44
|29
|Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:05:45
|30
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:06:08
|31
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:06:44
|32
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Scarlet Fire presented by Matth
|0:06:51
|33
|Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:08:55
|34
|Shera Clark (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
|DNF
|Victoria Steen (USA)
|DNF
|Jenna Blandford (USA)
|DNS
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
