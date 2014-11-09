Trending

Nash claims back-to-back Derby City Cup wins

Lloyd and Mani complete podium

Image 1 of 23

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 23

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) had been caught by Nash early in lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 23

Orton, Mani, and Antonneau remounting their bikes on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 23

Allison Arensmann (K-Edge Felt) riding well on lap two with Caro Gomez close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 23

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading Lloyd through the long sand pit on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 23

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Team) riding in the top five on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 23

Nicole Duke (Marin Spy) was having her best race of 2014

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 23

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) with a small gap over Lloyd on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 23

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) with a gap over McFadden at the end of the second lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 23

Nicole Duke (Marin Spy), Arley Kemmerer, and Courtenay McFadden were altogether with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 23

Nicole Duke (Marin Spy) was extremely happy with her result today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 23

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) and Bethann Orton (Team S&M) heading out onto lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 23

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) had a gap on Nash at the beginning of lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 23

Amy D Foundation rider Erica Zaveta has been having her most successful season ever

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 23

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) seemed to be firing on all cylinders today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 23

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) gapped Katerina Nash early in the race and clearly had winning in mind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 23

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) running the granite stairs while in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 23

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Team) looked strong today on and off the bike

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 23

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) sprinting up the granite stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 23

Jessica Cutler (Bikesport) riding up a short steep pitch

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 23

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) riding through the sand in fifth place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 23

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was trying to chase down the leaders but could not get there

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 23

Elite Women's Podium (L to R) Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna) 1st, Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) 3rd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna) made it two from two in the Derby City Cup, taking out the victory on Sunday over Rachel Lloyd, with Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) in third.

It was Nash's fourth straight victory since beginning her cyclo-cross season. She won two rounds of the Cincy3 cyclo-cross races, but, as a Czech citizen, was not eligible to start in the third day, which was the Pan American championships.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:45:55
2Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:00:15
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:00:38
4Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/SPY0:00:46
5Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:00:47
6Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:01:04
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:15
8Crystal Anthony (USA)0:01:39
9Ellen Noble (USA)0:01:41
10Meredith Miller (USA)0:01:55
11Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:02:03
12Erica Zaveta (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:02:13
13Amanda Miller (USA)0:02:36
14Emily Kachorek (USA)0:02:57
15BethAnn Orton (USA)0:03:09
16Jessica Cutler (USA) bikesport racing team0:03:25
17Carolina GomezVillafane (Arg)0:03:31
18Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:03:46
19Allison Arensman (USA)0:03:51
20Melissa Barker (USA)0:04:01
21Hannah Arensman (USA)0:04:09
22Meghan Korol (USA)0:04:39
23Kristen Kelsey (USA)0:04:50
24Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:04:54
25Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:05:13
26Emma Swartz (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket0:05:23
27Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)0:05:37
28Ally Stacher (USA) UCI WPT: Specialized-lululemon0:05:44
29Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:05:45
30Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:06:08
31Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:06:44
32Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Scarlet Fire presented by Matth0:06:51
33Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:08:55
34Shera Clark (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
DNFVictoria Steen (USA)
DNFJenna Blandford (USA)
DNSGabriella Durrin (GBr)

