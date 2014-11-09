Petrov best of the Juniors in Kentucky
Haidet and Haley round out podium
Junior Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:42:19
|2
|Lance Haidet (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:00:05
|4
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:00:12
|5
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:01:00
|6
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|0:01:15
|7
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|0:01:25
|8
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:01:27
|9
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:01:29
|10
|Ian McShane (USA) VO2 Multi Sport
|0:01:39
|11
|Ethan Reynolds (USA)
|0:01:58
|12
|Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:02:02
|13
|Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|0:02:36
|14
|Adin Baird (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|0:02:48
|15
|Evan Geary (USA)
|0:03:07
|16
|Maxl Freeman (USA)
|0:03:11
|17
|Noah Barrow (Aus)
|0:03:17
|18
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) Papa Johns Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|19
|Silas Moorefield (USA)
|0:04:27
|20
|Tanner Browne (USA)
|0:05:56
|21
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo
|0:06:55
|22
|Austin Gomes (USA)
|- 1 lap
|DNF
|Zachary Ross (USA)
