Trending

Petrov best of the Juniors in Kentucky

Haidet and Haley round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spencer Petrov (USA)0:42:19
2Lance Haidet (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:00:01
3Gavin Haley (USA)0:00:05
4Jerry Dufour (USA)0:00:12
5Cameron Beard (USA)0:01:00
6Liam Dunn (USA)0:01:15
7Chris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC0:01:25
8Michael Owens (USA)0:01:27
9Brannan Fix (USA)0:01:29
10Ian McShane (USA) VO2 Multi Sport0:01:39
11Ethan Reynolds (USA)0:01:58
12Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM0:02:02
13Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC0:02:36
14Adin Baird (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC0:02:48
15Evan Geary (USA)0:03:07
16Maxl Freeman (USA)0:03:11
17Noah Barrow (Aus)0:03:17
18Jedidiah Fritzinger (USA) Papa Johns Cycling Team0:04:08
19Silas Moorefield (USA)0:04:27
20Tanner Browne (USA)0:05:56
21Josiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Devo0:06:55
22Austin Gomes (USA)- 1 lap
DNFZachary Ross (USA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews