Summerhill continues Derby City Cup winning streak
Berden and Dodge complete podium
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
Danny Summerhill repeated as winner in the Derby City Cup, taking out the second day of racing in Louisville by out-sprinting Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement). Cameron Dodge was third.
Runner-up from the previous day, Jeremy Powers, did not take part in the event as he continues to focus his efforts on C1 races.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross
|1:01:01
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh/Clement
|3
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:00:10
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:00:17
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:40
|7
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:01:05
|8
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:01:14
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|0:01:20
|10
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:01:22
|11
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:01:28
|12
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:01:39
|13
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:01:57
|14
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Moun
|0:02:09
|15
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:02:29
|16
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:02:31
|17
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|18
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:02:39
|19
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:02:45
|20
|Zach McDonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b
|0:03:02
|21
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:03:07
|22
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Clif Bar
|0:03:16
|23
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:03:45
|24
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|0:04:03
|25
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:04:19
|26
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|0:04:52
|27
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco
|0:05:04
|28
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:05:12
|29
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red M
|0:05:14
|30
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:05:41
|31
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|0:06:45
|32
|Tanner Hurst (USA)
|0:07:27
|33
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:07:31
|34
|Gunnar Bergey (USA)
|- 1 lap
|35
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
|36
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Matrix/RBM
|37
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
|38
|John Francisco (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
|39
|Anders Nystrom (USA)
|40
|Adam Finck (USA)
|- 2 laps
|41
|Vance Fletcher (USA)
|42
|Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
|43
|Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|44
|Ryan Ramirez (USA)
|- 3 laps
|DNF
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|DNF
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|DNF
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|DNF
|Mark Shannon (USA) Seasucker
|DNF
|Elliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy