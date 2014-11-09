Image 1 of 22 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) sweeping the Derby City Cup weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 22 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) outsprints Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh/Clement to claim the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 22 Eighty-four Elite men raced today at Eva Bandman Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 22 Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes) descending the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 22 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) suffered a crash and a mechanical during the race but still managed a high finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 22 Robert Marion (American Classic) running the granite steps mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 22 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Summerhill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 22 Yannick Eckman (California Giant Berry) riding the final steep pitch on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 22 Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) had a solid weekend in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 22 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) keeping pace with Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 22 Elite Men's Podium (L to R) Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) 3rd. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 22 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) being interviewed after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 22 Emily Kachoric cheering for her teammate Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 22 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) takes the hole-shot with Cameron Dodge close behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 22 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading on lap one over the first set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 22 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) following Krughoff early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 22 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) being attentive to a Logan Owen attack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 22 Zach MacDonald (KCCX) did not seem to be having his best race Yannick Eckmann running the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 22 Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) running up the granite steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 22 Ben Sonntag (Clif Bar) riding in sand past the Roman Centurians (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 22 The leaders attempting to stay with a surging Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/ Scott) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 22 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) did everything in his power to drop Dodge, Berden, and Owen (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Danny Summerhill repeated as winner in the Derby City Cup, taking out the second day of racing in Louisville by out-sprinting Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement). Cameron Dodge was third.

Runner-up from the previous day, Jeremy Powers, did not take part in the event as he continues to focus his efforts on C1 races.

