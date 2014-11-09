Trending

Summerhill continues Derby City Cup winning streak

Berden and Dodge complete podium

Image 1 of 22

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) sweeping the Derby City Cup weekend

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) sweeping the Derby City Cup weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 22

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) outsprints Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh/Clement to claim the win

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) outsprints Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh/Clement to claim the win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 22

Eighty-four Elite men raced today at Eva Bandman Park

Eighty-four Elite men raced today at Eva Bandman Park
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 22

Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes) descending the flyover

Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes) descending the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 22

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) suffered a crash and a mechanical during the race but still managed a high finish

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) suffered a crash and a mechanical during the race but still managed a high finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 22

Robert Marion (American Classic) running the granite steps mid-race

Robert Marion (American Classic) running the granite steps mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 22

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Summerhill

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Summerhill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 22

Yannick Eckman (California Giant Berry) riding the final steep pitch on the course

Yannick Eckman (California Giant Berry) riding the final steep pitch on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 22

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) had a solid weekend in Louisville

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) had a solid weekend in Louisville
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 22

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) keeping pace with Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt)

Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy) keeping pace with Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 22

Elite Men's Podium (L to R) Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) 3rd.

Elite Men's Podium (L to R) Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) 1st, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) 3rd.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 22

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) being interviewed after the race

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) being interviewed after the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 22

Emily Kachoric cheering for her teammate Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)

Emily Kachoric cheering for her teammate Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 22

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) takes the hole-shot with Cameron Dodge close behind him

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) takes the hole-shot with Cameron Dodge close behind him
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 22

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading on lap one over the first set of stairs

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading on lap one over the first set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 22

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) following Krughoff early in the race

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) following Krughoff early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 22

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) being attentive to a Logan Owen attack

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) being attentive to a Logan Owen attack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 22

Zach MacDonald (KCCX) did not seem to be having his best race Yannick Eckmann running the stairs

Zach MacDonald (KCCX) did not seem to be having his best race Yannick Eckmann running the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 22

Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) running up the granite steps

Ben Sonntag (Cliff Bar) running up the granite steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 22

Ben Sonntag (Clif Bar) riding in sand past the Roman Centurians

Ben Sonntag (Clif Bar) riding in sand past the Roman Centurians
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 22

The leaders attempting to stay with a surging Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/ Scott)

The leaders attempting to stay with a surging Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/ Scott)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 22

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) did everything in his power to drop Dodge, Berden, and Owen

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) did everything in his power to drop Dodge, Berden, and Owen
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Danny Summerhill repeated as winner in the Derby City Cup, taking out the second day of racing in Louisville by out-sprinting Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement). Cameron Dodge was third.

Runner-up from the previous day, Jeremy Powers, did not take part in the event as he continues to focus his efforts on C1 races.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross1:01:01
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh/Clement
3Cameron Dodge (USA)0:00:10
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:00:17
5Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:23
6Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:40
7Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:01:05
8Dan Timmerman (USA)0:01:14
9Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:01:20
10Cody Kaiser (USA)0:01:22
11Troy Wells (USA)0:01:28
12Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:01:39
13Justin Lindine (USA)0:01:57
14Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Moun0:02:09
15Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:02:29
16Anthony Clark (USA)0:02:31
17Ryan Knapp (USA)
18Andrew Dillman (USA)0:02:39
19Robert Marion (USA)0:02:45
20Zach McDonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team p/b0:03:02
21Carl Decker (USA)0:03:07
22Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Clif Bar0:03:16
23Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:03:45
24Lewis Gaffney (USA)0:04:03
25Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:04:19
26Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing0:04:52
27Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco0:05:04
28Ryan Woodall (USA)0:05:12
29Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red M0:05:14
30Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:05:41
31Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX0:06:45
32Tanner Hurst (USA)0:07:27
33Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth0:07:31
34Gunnar Bergey (USA)- 1 lap
35Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX
36Zachary Carlson (USA) Matrix/RBM
37Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA)
38John Francisco (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
39Anders Nystrom (USA)
40Adam Finck (USA)- 2 laps
41Vance Fletcher (USA)
42Raymond Smith (USA) Clarksville Schwinn powered by
43Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
44Ryan Ramirez (USA)- 3 laps
DNFAllen Krughoff (USA)
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
DNFHugo Robinson (GBr)
DNFKevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
DNFLuke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
DNFMark Shannon (USA) Seasucker
DNFElliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador

Latest on Cyclingnews